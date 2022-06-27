Ukraine war: US opposition to Boris Johnson's green fuels plan is 'misplaced', says George Eustice

Marcus Parekh
·11 min read
KYIV, KYIV PROVINCE, UKRAINE, JUNE 26: Firemen work at the scene of a residential building following explosions in a neighborhood in north of Kyiv, Ukraine, June 26th, 2022. Several explosions targeted the Ukrainian capital in the early hours on this Sunday morning, with at least two residential buildings and one kindergarten struck, accordingly with official sources. (Photo by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)&nbsp; - Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
KYIV, KYIV PROVINCE, UKRAINE, JUNE 26: Firemen work at the scene of a residential building following explosions in a neighborhood in north of Kyiv, Ukraine, June 26th, 2022. Several explosions targeted the Ukrainian capital in the early hours on this Sunday morning, with at least two residential buildings and one kindergarten struck, accordingly with official sources. (Photo by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Environment Secretary George Eustice has told Sky News the Government backs plans to potentially re-purpose land used to grow grain for biofuels.

Asked about US opposition to such a move, he stressed the plan would be "temporary" and said that the UK would work to get the Biden administration onside.

He said the US was also thinking about its own fuel supply, arguing their opposition to the PM’s green fuels plan is “misplaced” as he insisted it would only be a temporary change.

"It would temporarily increase the amount of wheat and maize on world markets and would therefore bring food prices down. So we've done the analysis on this."

Boris Johnson wants G7 leaders to look at grain produced for biofuel, claiming the use of it to power vehicles may be reducing availability and pushing up food costs.

The Telegraph revealed yesterday Joe Biden will attempt to block Boris Johnson’s plan to move away from green fuels amid a transatlantic split over how to tackle the global cost of living crisis.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:25 AM

Boris back in cold water

Boris Johnson was up early for a swim in the Ferchensee lake near the Schloss Elmau hotel where G7 leaders are meeting in Germany.

The Prime Minister will use meetings on Monday to continue to press for more support for Ukraine and international efforts to release grain trapped by the Russian naval blockade.

08:06 AM

UK helping ensure stolen Ukrainian grain does not make it to market

Britain is providing technology to ensure that any wheat stolen from Ukraine by Russia does not make it to the global market, Britain's environment minister George Eustice has said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea ports has prevented the country, traditionally one of the world's top food producers, from exporting much of the more than 20 million tonnes of grain stored in its silos.

Last week Turkey said it was investigating claims that Ukrainian grain had been stolen by Russia and shipped to countries including Turkey, but added the probes had not found any stolen shipments so far.

Russia has previously denied allegations that it has stolen Ukrainian grain.

"Russia, it appears, are stealing some wheat from those stores," Mr Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, told Sky News.

"What the UK government is doing is making available the technology that we've got to be able to test the provenance of wheat. We're working with other countries including Australia on this so that we can ensure that stolen Ukrainian wheat does not find a route to market."

Mr Eustice said Britain was also looking at what it could do to help Ukraine repair its railways to get the wheat out of Ukraine via land.

07:48 AM

Ukraine today, in pictures

Ukraine war: Kindergarten narrowly escapes renewed strikes on Kyiv - SGSAN/MEGA
Ukraine war: Kindergarten narrowly escapes renewed strikes on Kyiv - SGSAN/MEGA
Ukraine war: Kindergarten narrowly escapes renewed strikes on Kyiv - SGSAN/MEGA
Ukraine war: Kindergarten narrowly escapes renewed strikes on Kyiv - SGSAN/MEGA
Ukraine war: Kindergarten narrowly escapes renewed strikes on Kyiv - Carol Guzy&nbsp;/Zuma Press / eyevine&nbsp;
Ukraine war: Kindergarten narrowly escapes renewed strikes on Kyiv - Carol Guzy /Zuma Press / eyevine
Ukraine war: Kindergarten narrowly escapes renewed strikes on Kyiv - Efrem Lukatsky&nbsp;/AP
Ukraine war: Kindergarten narrowly escapes renewed strikes on Kyiv - Efrem Lukatsky /AP

07:28 AM

Olaf Scholz still deciding whether to attend G20 summit if Putin attends

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he will take a decision nearer to the time whether to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia in November if Russian President Vladimir Putin also attends.

Mr Scholz, speaking to German television from the G7 summit he is hosting in the Bavarian Alps, said it was important not to "torpedo" the G20 summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the G7 leaders on Monday on a video call.

07:08 AM

Latest MoD update

06:49 AM

Russia slips into default zone as payment deadline expires

Russia looked set for its first sovereign default in decades as some bondholders said they had not received overdue interest on Monday following the expiry of a key payment deadline a day earlier.

Russia has struggled to keep up payments on $40 billion of outstanding bonds since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system and rendered its assets untouchable to many investors.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said there are no grounds for Russia to default but it is unable to send money to bondholders because of sanctions, accusing the West of trying to drive it into an artificial default.

Russia's efforts to avoid what would be its first major default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago hit a insurmountable roadblock in late May when the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control effectively blocked Moscow from making payments.

06:33 AM

'Crime not to help': South Korean ex-SEAL has no Ukraine regrets

A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine says it would have been a "crime" not to use his skills to help.

Ken Rhee, an ex-special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul the moment President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March.

To get there, he had to break South Korean law - Seoul banned its citizens from travelling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations patrol there, was met at the airport by 15 police officers on his return.

But the celebrity ex-soldier, who has a YouTube channel with 700,000 followers and documented much of his Ukraine experience on his popular Instagram account, says he has no regrets.

05:24 AM

Russian forces turn sights on Lysychansk in battle for eastern Ukraine

Russian forces were fighting on Monday to achieve one of their strategic objectives in Ukraine as Moscow-backed separatists said they were pushing into Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province.

Lysychansk's twin city of Sievierodonetsk fell on Saturday in a victory for Moscow's campaign to seize the eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk on behalf of pro-Russian separatists.

Tass news agency on Sunday quoted a separatist official as saying Moscow's forces had entered Lysychansk from five directions and were isolating Ukrainian defenders. Reuters could not confirm the report.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Russian forces were using artillery to try to cut off Lysychansk from the south but made no mention of separatists entering the city.

04:39 AM

In pictures: The latest from Ukraine

Mandatory Credit: Photo by SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13001573h) Locals and policemen look at damaged buildings on a street following Russian shelling in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 June 2022. Russian troops increased shellings of Kharkiv last few days. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than 5.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country and a further seven million people have been internally displaced within Ukraine since. Aftermath of shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine - 26 Jun 2022&nbsp; - SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13001573h) Locals and policemen look at damaged buildings on a street following Russian shelling in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 June 2022. Russian troops increased shellings of Kharkiv last few days. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than 5.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country and a further seven million people have been internally displaced within Ukraine since. Aftermath of shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine - 26 Jun 2022 - SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13001573a) A policeman makes a photo of a destroyed car and a crater following Russian shelling in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 June 2022. Russian troops increased shellings of Kharkiv last few days. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than 5.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country and a further seven million people have been internally displaced within Ukraine since. Aftermath of shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine - 26 Jun 2022&nbsp; - SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13001573a) A policeman makes a photo of a destroyed car and a crater following Russian shelling in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 June 2022. Russian troops increased shellings of Kharkiv last few days. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than 5.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country and a further seven million people have been internally displaced within Ukraine since. Aftermath of shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine - 26 Jun 2022 - SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ukrainian soldiers enjoy a short rest in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)&nbsp; - AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian soldiers enjoy a short rest in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) - AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

04:03 AM

Ukraine war pushes France to rethink coal power station closure

France has become the latest country to reconsider its energy options because of the war in Ukraine, announcing Sunday it was looking into reopening a recently closed coal-fired power station.

The energy transition ministry said it was considering reopening the station at Saint-Avold in eastern France this winter, "given the situation in Ukraine" and the effect it was having on the energy markets.

"We are keeping open the possibility of being able to put the Saint-Avold station back in action for a few hours more if we need it next winter," said a ministry statement, confirming a report on RTL radio.

But France would still be producing less than one percent of its electricity through coal power, and no Russian coal would be used, the statement added.

03:16 AM

Zelensky to press G7 for more help as war rages

President Volodymyr Zelensky will urge world powers to step up their support for Ukraine when he addresses the G7 summit on Monday, as Kyiv reels from the first Russian strikes on the capital in weeks.

US President Joe Biden and his counterparts from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies, meeting in the Bavarian Alps, have stressed their unity in the face of Russia's aggression - even as the global fallout worsens.

Mr Zelensky is set to join the leaders of the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Canada via video link at 10:00 am (8am UK time).

In his daily address late Sunday, Mr Zelensky renewed his calls for more weapons and air defence systems to be delivered to Ukraine and for fresh sanctions against Russia by G7 nations.

"We need a powerful air defence - modern, fully effective. Which can ensure complete protection against these missiles. We talk about this every day with our partners. There are already some agreements. And partners need to move faster if they are really partners, not observers," he said.

02:20 AM

Ukraine war could boost illegal drug production, says UN

The war in Ukraine could allow illegal drug production to flourish, while the opium market's future hinges on the fate of crisis-wracked Afghanistan, the United Nations warned on Monday.

Previous experience from the Middle East and Southeast Asia suggests conflict zones can act as a "magnet" for making synthetic drugs, which can be manufactured anywhere, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual report.

"This effect may be greater when the conflict area is near large consumer markets."

The UNODC said the number of dismantled amphetamine laboratories in Ukraine rose from 17 in 2019 to 79 in 2020, the highest number of seized laboratories reported in any country in 2020.

Ukraine's capacity to produce synthetic drugs could grow as the war continues, it added.

"You don't have police going around and stopping laboratories" in conflict zones, UNODC expert Angela Me told AFP.

01:52 AM

Nato to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics

Nato leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve.

Taking place in the shadow of Russia's war in Ukraine, the Madrid gathering comes at a pivotal moment for the transatlantic bond after failures in Afghanistan and internal discord during the era of former US President Donald Trump, who threatened to pull Washington out of the nuclear alliance.

Negotiations among an often-fractious organisation are still under way, diplomats said, but leaders also hope to agree to provide more military aid to Ukraine, increase joint defence spending, cement a new resolve to tackle China's military rise and put more troops on stand-by to defend the Baltics.

01:49 AM

Today's Top Stories

  • Joe Biden will on Monday attempt to block Boris Johnson’s plan to move away from green fuels amid a transatlantic split over how to tackle the global cost of living crisis

  • Russian missile strikes have killed one person and wounded five others near the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy

  • Despite Boris Johnson’s blithe words about Western unity, the G7 face an enormous and frightening task in combatting Russia's aggression

  • Russian missiles hit an apartment block in central Kyiv for the first time since April on Sunday, hours after Vladimir Putin’s motorcade was seen speeding into the Kremlin late on Saturday night

  • Boris Johnson has warned Emmanuel Macron that a peace deal with Russia would cause “enduring instability” and give Vladimir Putin licence to manipulate the world

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Humiliation for Putin as Russia defaults on foreign debts

    Russia has defaulted on its foreign debts for the first time in a century, in a humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin that further freezes his country out of the Western financial system. After narrowly swerving non-payment several times since launching an invasion of Ukraine in late February, Moscow failed to pay $100m of coupons on bonds due last month, for which a 30-day grace period ended on Sunday. Payment had been rendered practically impossible after the White House moved to block channels t

  • EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

    Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine. A 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27 expired Sunday. But it could take time to confirm a Russian default. “While there is a possibility that some magic could occur" and Russia gets the money through financial institutions to bondholders despite sancti

  • Football rumours: Gabriel Jesus agrees five-year deal with Arsenal

    The 25-year-old will move for a fee of £45million.

  • Astros vs. Yankees Highlights

    Judge's walk-off three-run homer wins it in extras

  • Stanton HR ends Yanks' 16 1/3-inning hitless slump vs Astros

    Giancarlo Stanton homered against Houston's José Urquidy with one out in the seventh inning, ending the New York Yankees' hitless drought at 16 1/3 innings and spoiling the Astros' efforts to throw a second consecutive no-hitter in the Bronx. A day after Cristian Javier and two relievers no-hit baseball's best team, Urquidy was nearing history Sunday. No team has been no-hit in consecutive games, although the 1917 Chicago White Sox were no-hit on consecutive days by the St. Louis Browns.

  • In pictures: Glastonbury 2022

    Thousands of people are attending the event which has returned for the first time in three years.

  • High School Sports Awards: National show to highlight elite student-athlete achievement

    Accolades will be bestowed upon dozens of elite student-athletes in a myriad of sports during the July 31, 2022, national show broadcast.

  • Jury selection in Kristin Smart's murder trial set to start Monday after week delay

    Jury selection in the case of accused killer Paul Flores is expected to start Monday after being postponed a week. The selection was supposed to start on June 20 but was postponed last week due to a health concern.﻿ Flores is accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart back in 1996. The trials of Paul Flores, and his father Ruben Flores, who is charged with accessory, were moved to Monterey County after a judge ruled the father and son could not get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County.

  • Kendrick Lamar closes Glastonbury with powerful call for women’s rights

    The US rapper concluded proceedings at Worthy Farm in Somerset with one of the most theatrical shows of the festival.

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.