Ukraine war: Russia loses its first GRU military intelligence spy as toll worsens for Putin’s troops

Will Stewart
·3 min read
Alexey Glushchak (east2west news)
Alexey Glushchak (east2west news)

Russia has admitted to losing its first GRU military intelligence spy in the war in Ukraine.

And two elite paratrooper intelligence officers were also revealed on Monday to have been killed as the toll worsens for Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Captain Alexey Glushchak, 31, from Tyumen in Siberia, died in the carnage in Ukrainian port Mariupol, but the Russians have given no details of how the GRU agent was killed.

“Due to the strict secrecy of the military operation, the circumstances of the death of the Tyumen hero are not disclosed,” said a statement.

The GRU was behind the poisoning with Novichok of its former spy Sergei Skripal - who had defected to Britain - in Salisbury in 2018.

Pictures emerged of father-of-one Glushchak’s funeral in Russia, where he was buried with full military honours from a guard of honour.

On the day the military intelligence officer died he had spoken to both his wife and mother in Russia, it was revealed.

He called to congratulate them on International Women’s Day but on the same day in the evening they learned he had been killed.

He will be posthumously decorated.

Another officer to die was Georgy Dudorov, deputy commander of the reconnaissance company for military-political work of the 137th regiment of the 106th Tula Guards Airborne Division.

A funeral has been held for the 31-year-old GRU captain (east2west news)
A funeral has been held for the 31-year-old GRU captain (east2west news)

A report said: “A column from his company came under artillery attack from Ukrainian nationalist detachments, and, being face to face with danger, he honourably fulfilled his military duty to the Fatherland, receiving mortal wounds.”

Another paratrooper intelligence officer killed was Aleksey Aleshko, a graduate of the prestigious Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne School.

The senior lieutenant died saving the lives of “hundreds of lives of his comrades”, said Tula governor Alexey Dyumin, a former trusted bodyguard to Putin promoted to a political career.

The deaths coincide with the first expressions of anger and dismay on the toll of coffins now returning to Russia, even though those officially acknowledged as having fallen in Ukraine are seen as a small fraction of the total number which best estimates suggest now run into ‘many thousands’.

Moscow has given no up-to-date total of those killed in the war, and named only a handful of the fallen, which include several generals.

Many funerals currently visible in the media are for soldiers slain at the end of February.

Russia is taking two weeks or more to transport their bodies back to relatives, many of whom live in the Russian Far East, thousands of miles from the bloody war zone.

The pain is evident in an increasing number of hostile and anguished social media posts.

“When will this stop, we are seeing coffins almost daily?” said one.

“Why did we need to send our boys into this hell?” asked another.

A funeral was also held for Corporal Danil Novolodsky, 24, a senior gunner on an air assault artillery battery.

He was awarded the Order of Courage under a decree signed by the Russian president.

He was from Ulan-Ude, capital of the republic of Buryatia in Siberia, a mainly Buddhist region, which has suffered a disproportionate number of fatalities among Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

Ahead of the invasion, tens of thousands of troops were sent west on the Trans-Siberian Railway to fight in the coming war.

Another funeral from the same region was held for Vladimir Plekhanov, 24, an orphan raised by a living foster family.

Sagyndyk Kudaibergenov, 22, from Tyumen, like the GRU agent, was buried with military honours, say reports.

He was killed in mortar fire while deploying communications equipment across a river. He died on 26 February but his funeral was only on 11 March.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Blackhawks' Connor Murphy leaves on stretcher after scary hit

    A scary scene unfolded in Ottawa when Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was forced to leave the game on a stretcher.