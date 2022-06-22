Ukraine war: Russia lays down curtain of fire

Marcus Parekh
·10 min read
Russian attacks laid down a curtain of fire on Tuesday across areas of eastern Ukraine where pockets of resistance are denying Moscow full military control of the region, almost four months after the Kremlin unleashed its invasion.

"Today everything that can burn is on fire," Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, told The Associated Press.

Russia's war has caused alarm over food supplies from Ukraine to the rest of the world and gas supplies from Russia, as well as raising questions about security in Western Europe.

The Russian military currently controls about 95 per cent of the Luhansk region. But Moscow has struggled for weeks to overrun it completely, despite deploying additional troops and possessing a massive advantage in military assets.

"With the help of tactical movements, the Ukrainian army is strengthening defenses in the Luhansk region," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "That really is where the toughest situation is now."

In the city of Severodonetsk, the hot spot of the fighting, Ukrainian defenders held on to the Azot chemical plant in the industrial outskirts. About 500 civilians are sheltering at the plant, and Haidai said the Russian forces are turning the area "into ruins."

08:57 AM

Ukrainians use American weapons to fire at Russians

08:29 AM

Sergei Lavrov heads to Iran for talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was due in Iran Wednesday for talks on boosting trade and energy cooperation as the two countries grapple with Western economic sanctions.

Tehran and Moscow both have huge oil and gas reserves but are constrained by sanctions that limit their ability to export their output.

"Lavrov will meet our foreign minister (Hossein Amir-Abdollahian) tomorrow (Thursday)," Iran's official IRNA news agency said.

Russia was slapped with sanctions following its February invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, while Iran's economy has been reeling under biting sanctions reimposed by the US in 2018, following Washington's withdrawal from a nuclear accord between Tehran and major powers.

08:18 AM

The moment a Russian journalist auctions his Nobel Peace Prize for £84m to aid Ukrainian refugees

08:04 AM

Ukraine continues to fight for Severedontesk, in pictures

07:52 AM

Indonesian president to visit Kyiv, Moscow this month

Indonesian President and G20 chair Joko Widodo will visit the leaders of Ukraine and Russia this month to discuss the economic and humanitarian fallout of Moscow's invasion, his foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The G20 summit - which will be held on the Indonesian island of Bali in November - has been shrouded in controversy thanks to Jakarta's decision to invite Russia despite alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Indonesia holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this year, and has come under pressure from some Western countries, led by the United States, to exclude Russia from the meeting.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Mr Widodo would visit Kyiv and Moscow after representing Indonesia as a guest country at the G7 summit in Germany on June 26 and 27, becoming the first Asian leader to travel to both countries since fighting began.

"In the visit to Kyiv and Moscow, the president will meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and President (Vladimir) Putin," Mr Marsudi said in an online briefing on Wednesday.

07:41 AM

MoD latest update

06:59 AM

Britain says casualty rate nears 55pc among forces of Donetsk Republic

Casualties have amounted to about 55 per cent of the original strength of the forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, Britain said on Wednesday.

Figures published by the DPR showed that by June 16, 2,128 military personnel had been killed in action, with 8,897 wounded since the beginning of 2022, the defence ministry said in a daily Twitter update.

Russian authorities have not released the tally of military casualties in Ukraine since 25 March, it added.

05:41 AM

Key Ukrainian city under 'massive' Russian bombardment

Ukrainian forces are facing "massive" and relentless artillery attacks in a battleground eastern city, Kyiv warned, as Russian troops gained ground throughout the Donbas region.

Moscow's troops have been pummelling eastern Ukraine for weeks and are slowly advancing, despite fierce resistance from the outgunned Ukrainian military.

With President Vladimir Putin's forces tightening their grip on the strategically important city of Severodonetsk in the Donbas, its twin city of Lysychansk is now coming under heavier bombardment.

"The Russian army is massively shelling Lysychansk," Sergiy Gaiday, governor of the Lugansk region, which includes both cities, wrote on Telegram.

"They are just destroying everything there... They destroyed buildings and unfortunately there are casualties."

04:33 AM

Howitzers arrive in Ukraine, first in pledged weapons package from Germany

German self-propelled howitzers have arrived in Ukraine in the first delivery of heavy weapons promised by Berlin, Ukraine's defence minister said on Tuesday.

Ukraine has pleaded with the West to send more and better artillery as the country runs out of ammunition for its existing Soviet-era arsenal, which is dwarfed by Russia's.

"We have replenishment!...The German Panzerhaubitze 2000 with trained Ukrainian crews joined the Ukrainian artillery family," Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on social media.

03:47 AM

EU to welcome Ukraine candidacy on Thursday

In a symbolic decision, Ukraine is set to become an official candidate for European Union membership on Thursday, EU diplomats said.

Russia's failure to make a major breakthrough so far since invading Ukraine means time is on the side of Ukrainians, according to some military analysts.

"It's a heavyweight boxing match. In 2 months of fighting, there has not yet been a knockout blow. It will come, as RU forces become more depleted," retired US Lieutenant General Mark Hertling, a former commander of US ground forces in Europe, wrote on Twitter.

03:31 AM

Italy's government hit after Five Star party split over war

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government was rocked by fresh turmoil on Tuesday after the largest party in parliament split, with the foreign minister starting a breakaway group.

Luigi Di Maio said his decision to leave the Five Star Movement (M5S) - the party he once led - was due to its "ambiguity" over Italy's support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

But it follows months of internal tensions in the party, which has lost most of the support that propelled it to power in 2018 and risks being almost wiped out in national elections due next year.

As many as 60 former Five Star lawmakers have already signed up to Mr Di Maio's new group, "Together for the Future", media reports said.

03:21 AM

Latest photos of the war in Ukraine as fighting continues in the east

02:55 AM

Ukraine strengthening defences in Luhansk

Ukrainian and Russian forces remained entrenched in eastern Ukrainian battlegrounds going into Wednesday, a day of commemoration in both countries to mark the anniversary of Hitler's invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.

Fighting in the months-long war has favoured Russia in recent weeks because of its huge edge in artillery firepower, a fact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged in a late Tuesday night address.

"Thanks to tactical maneuvers the Ukrainian army is strengthening its defences in the Luhansk region," he said. "That is really the toughest spot. The occupiers are also pressing strongly in the direction of Donetsk."

"And just as actively as we are fighting for a positive decision by the European Union on Ukraine's candidate status, we are also fighting every day for modern weaponry for our country. We don't let up for a single day," Mr Zelensky said, urging those nations supporting his country to speed up arms deliveries.

01:10 AM

