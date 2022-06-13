Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine slaps down Joe Biden over 'absurd' invasion claims

President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present state awards to honourees for outstanding achievements on Russia Day in Moscow - Reuters

Ukraine has hit back at Joe Biden’s “absurd” remarks that Volodymyr Zelensky “didn’t want to hear” US intelligence about the likelihood of a Russian invasion.

Sergei Nikiforov, the spokesman for the Ukrainian President, said the US President’s claim “probably needs to be clarified” as it was Ukraine’s partners who failed to heed their concerns.

Mr Nikiforov told the Liga news agency that Mr Zelensky had had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war began, during which they discussed “detailed” information about the situation.

He added that Ukraine had asked for preventative measures such as sanctions to deter Russia, but “our partners… did not want to hear us”.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak also criticised Mr Biden’s comments, saying that it is “pointless to blame the country, which is more than 100 days [into] a full-fledged war against a much more resourceful opponent, if key countries have failed to prevent the militaristic appetites of the Russian Federation”.

12:33 PM

Russian-backed separatists in Severodonetsk warn Ukrainians to 'surrender or die'

A Russian-backed separatist leader in the Donetsk People's Republic has warned Ukrainian troops in the besieged eastern city of Severodonetsk that they must "surrender or die".

Eduard Basurin, the deputy head of the People’s Militia Department in the DPR, was quoted by Russia’s RIA news agency as saying: "They [Ukrainian soldiers] have two options: either follow the example of their fellow soldiers and surrender, or die.

"They have no other option."

12:17 PM

City where British soldier died is 'covered in blood' as troops fight for 'every metre'

Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting for "literally every metre" in Severodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as fighting intensified in an eastern region where the country's top commander said the land "is covered in blood".

Severodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk have been targeted for weeks as the last areas in the Lugansk region still under Ukrainian control.

Russia's massed artillery in that region gave it a tenfold advantage, said Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military.

But, "despite everything, we continue to hold positions", he said. "Every metre of Ukrainian land there is covered in blood - but not only ours, but also the occupier's."

Severedonetsk is the site where former British soldier Jordan Gatley, who left the British Army in March and joined Ukrainian troops, was shot dead last week.

Mr Gatley, who had previously served with the Edinburgh-based third battalion of The Rifles, had been helping to train troops as well as serving alongside them, it was said.

11:47 AM

Bodies exhumed from mass graves near Bucha

Members of an extraction crew work during an exhumation at a mass grave near Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 13, 2022. - Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Andriy, a member of an extraction crew, takes an emotional break during an exhumation at a mass grave near Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 13, 2022. - Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Members of an extraction crew work during an exhumation at a mass grave near Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 13, 2022. - Natacha Pisarenko/AP

11:26 AM

Wikipedia fights Russian order to remove information about war

The Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, has filed an appeal against a Moscow court decision demanding that it remove information related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, arguing that people have a right to know the facts of the war.

A Moscow court fined the Wikimedia Foundation 5 million roubles ($88,000) for refusing to remove what it termed disinformation from Russian-language Wikipedia articles on the war including "The Russian Invasion of Ukraine", "War Crimes during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine" and "Massacre in Bucha".

"This decision implies that well-sourced, verified knowledge on Wikipedia that is inconsistent with Russian government accounts constitutes disinformation," Stephen LaPorte, Associate General Counsel at the Wikimedia Foundation, said in a statement.

"The government is targeting information that is vital to people's lives in a time of crisis," LaPorte added. "We urge the court to reconsider in favor of everyone's rights to knowledge access and free expression."

The Moscow court argued that the apparent disinformation on Wikipedia posed a risk to public order in Russia and claimed that Wikimedia is operating from inside Russia - despite its headquarters being in San Francisco.

11:00 AM

Germany paid Russia over €12 billion for fossil fuels in first 100 days of Ukraine war

Germany paid Russia more than €12 billion for fossil fuels in the first 100 days of war in Ukraine, as Russia is now set to make more money from oil and gas than last year.

Russia made €93 billion for its fossil fuel exports between February 24 and June 3, with some countries actually increasing their oil and gas purchases from Moscow during the war, according to the report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), an independent research organisation based in Finland.

Rising prices mean Russia is on track to make more money from fossil fuels sales this year than in 2021, forecasters have predicted, with the European Union so far responsible for the biggest contribution to the Kremlin’s coffers.

The EU accounted for 61 per cent of Russia's fossil fuel exports during the war's first 100 days – worth about 57 billion Euros, even as the bloc moved to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

10:33 AM

Russia is using 'weapons of mass destruction' in Ukraine, says Finnish president

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday that both sides in the war in Ukraine were using heavier weapons.

In Russia's case, this includes thermobaric bombs.

"We are supporting Ukraine with increasingly heavy weaponry. And on the other hand Russia has also begun to use very powerful weapons, thermobaric bombs that are in fact weapons of mass destruction," Niinisto said.

Ukraine and Nato countries have also accused Russia of using thermobaric bombs, which are also known as vacuum bombs and cause much more devastation than conventional explosives.

10:16 AM

Ukraine needs 'heavy weapons parity' to end the war

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has tweeted that his country needs "heavy weapons parity" in order to end the war with Russia.

Being straightforward – to end the war we need heavy weapons parity:



1000 howitzers caliber 155 mm;

300 MLRS;

500 tanks;

2000 armored vehicles;

1000 drones.



Contact Group of Defense Ministers meeting is held in #Brussels on June 15. We are waiting for a decision. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) June 13, 2022

10:03 AM

Nordics should consider 'joint air control in far north'

Finland, Sweden and Norway should consider organising their air defence control jointly in territories north of the Arctic Circle in coming years, the speaker of the Finnish parliament has said.

If Finland and neighbouring Sweden's applications for membership in Nato are successful, the Nordics could for the first time consider organising parts of their defence jointly with their common neighbour Norway which is already a Nato member.

"We all three - Sweden, Norway and Finland - have relatively strong airforces and we have to control our borders and airspace," said Matti Vanhanen, discussing Nato and security policy with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

"It would be most natural that in the coming years the controlling of the airspace would be common," said Mr Vanhanen, a former Finnish prime minister.

Finland and Sweden abandoned their traditional policy of neutrality in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February are seeking to join Nato.

Mr Stoere said he saw room for more Nordic crossborder cooperation in the far north - known as the Cap of the North - in areas beyond defence, such as energy and railways.

09:44 AM

Russia says it destroyed U.S., European weapons

Russia's Defence Ministry has said its missiles have destroyed a large quantity of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, including some that had been sent by the United States and European nations.

The ministry said high-precision air-based missiles had struck near the Udachne railway station, hitting equipment that had been delivered to Ukrainian forces.

09:14 AM

Germany declines to confirm Olaf Scholz will go to Kyiv on Thursday

A German government spokesperson has declined to confirm a media report that Chancellor Olaf Scholz would travel to Kyiv on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Online magazine Focus, citing Italian newspaper La Stampa, earlier reported that the three European leaders would travel to the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, adding a specific date to a Bild am Sonntag report on Sunday that they planned to go before a G7 summit at the end of June.

"We still do not confirm that," the spokesperson said.

Mr Scholz, who has not been to Kyiv since the start of the war, has faced criticism abroad for his caution in supplying Ukraine with heavy arms such as tanks and howitzers, and has been forced to reject criticism that Berlin is not showing leadership.

08:53 AM

'Inside the secretive world of shipping Russia's tainted oil'

From clandestine transfers to tankers 'going dark', Moscow has found a way to skirt international sanctions and continue selling fossil fuels, as Louis Ashworth investigates.

Yang Li Hu, a 12-year-old Chinese oil tanker with a bright blue and red hull, was laden with oil as it set sail from the port of Kozmino on Russia’s far eastern tip. The journey, which began on May 17, was headed towards Gwanyang, in South Korea. Outside Kozmino, however, it was joined by a larger vessel, Yuan Qiu Hu. Floating alongside one another, the pair underwent a ship-to-ship transfer — an operation experts say can be used to obfuscate the seaborne movement of goods. With the job done, Yuan Qiu Hu sailed off to Lanshan, China, while Yang Li Hu headed back to Kozmino. It was hardly a subtle move: the transfer was easily picked up by marine analysts, for whom it was straight out of a familiar playbook.

08:29 AM

Where is the current front line?

08:05 AM

Industrial zone under heavy fire in Severodonetsk

An industrial zone where about 500 civilians are sheltering is under heavy artillery fire from Russian forces, the regional governor has said.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine that includes Severodonetsk, said on Facebook that Russian forces controlled about 70 per cent of the city and fighting there was fierce.

07:42 AM

Russia earns £79.5bn from fuel exports in 100 days of war

Russia earned 93 billion euros (£79.5 billion) from fossil fuel exports during the first 100 days of its war in Ukraine, with most sent to the European Union, according to research.

The report from the independent, Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) comes as Kyiv urges the West to sever all trade with Russia in the hopes of cutting off the Kremlin's financial lifeline.

Earlier this month, the EU agreed to halt most Russian oil imports, on which the continent is heavily dependent. Though the bloc aims to reduce gas shipments by two-thirds this year, an embargo is not in the cards at present.

According to the report, the EU took 61 percent of Russia's fossil fuel exports during the war's first 100 days, worth about 57 billion euros (£48.6 billion).

The top importers were China at £10.8 billion, Germany (£10.3 billion) and Italy (£6.7 billion).

07:23 AM

Ukraine today in pictures

Ukraine war: Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv citing repeated use of 'cluster bombs' - GENYA SAVILOV /AFP

Ukraine war: Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv citing repeated use of 'cluster bombs' - Natacha Pisarenko /AP

Ukraine war: Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv citing repeated use of 'cluster bombs' - ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

07:02 AM

Ukrainian forces pushed back from centre of Severodonetsk

Ukraine has said that its forces have been pushed back from the centre of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, where fighting with Russia has raged for weeks.

"The enemy, with support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, had partial success, pushed our units away from the city centre," the Ukrainian military said on Facebook.

The local governor, Sergiy Gaiday, said "the Russians were partially successful at night" in the city.

They "pushed our troops from the centre and continue to destroy our city," he said on Facebook.

Mr Gaiday said Moscow's forces were "gathering more and more equipment" to "encircle" Severodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk.

He added that three civilians were killed by shelling in Lysychansk, across a river from Severodonetsk, in the last 24 hours, including a six-year-old boy.

06:43 AM

Turkey has 'legitimate' concerns over Finland, Sweden Nato application

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that Turkey has "legitimate concerns" over terrorism and other issues that need to be taken seriously.

Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants and says it will not back the two Nordic nations joining Nato until they change their policies.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Mr Stoltenberg stressed that "no other Nato ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey" and pointed to its strategic geographic location with neighbors like Iraq and Syria.

"These are legitimate concerns. This is about terrorism, it's about weapons exports," Mr Stoltenberg said. "We have to address the security concerns of all allies, including Turkish concerns about the terrorist group PKK."

05:48 AM

River crossing operations among 'most important determining factors'

Russia is either going to have to complete "ambitious flanking actions" or conduct assault river crossings in order to achieve success in its current phase of its Donbas offensive, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

"Over the weekend, the battle around Severodonetsk has continued to rage," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Over the coming months, river crossing operations are likely to be amongst the most important determining factors in the course of the war.

"Ukrainian forces have often managed to demolish bridges before they withdraw, while Russia has struggled to put in place the complex coordination necessary to conduct successful, large scale river crossings under fire."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/tMxM9CXCRe



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/oV79kZBRi6 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 13, 2022

04:48 AM

Russians in Cyprus celebrate Russia Day despite war

Russians living in Cyprus celebrate Russia Day in Nicosia - Reuters

Russians living in Cyprus held their national flags - Reuters

Celebrations to mark Russia Day took place across the world despite the war with Ukraine - Reuters

03:12 AM

Fierce Severodonetsk battle is a fight for 'every metre', says Zelensky

Russian forces have destroyed a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians.

The bridge linked the embattled Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk with its twin city of Lysychansk.

Fierce street fighting continues in Severodonetsk as it remains the epicentre of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

In his nightly video address on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the key tactical goal of the occupiers had not changed.

"They are pressing in Severodonetsk, severe fighting is ongoing there - literally for every metre," he said, adding that Russia's military was trying to deploy reserve forces to the Donbas.

Mr Zelensky also said the image of a 12-year-old injured in a Russian strike was now the worldwide face of Russia.

"These very facts will underscore the way in which Russia is seen by the world," he said.

"Not Peter the Great, not Lev Tolstoy, but children injured and killed in Russian attacks," he said.

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on from inside a tank at a position in Donetsk region - Reuters

02:40 AM

Diners mourn the Big Mac as Kremlin version of McDonald’s opens

The Golden Arches and the Big Macs have gone, and nobody is quite sure about the new name, but after a three month wait, Russians can now feast on the Kremlin’s version of McDonald’s.

Most of the visitors on Sunday insisted that it was delicious, as the new “Tasty and that’s it” brand for former McDonald’s restaurants in Russia promises.

“It was delicious and tasty, I think,” Andrei, an entrepreneur, said with a grin after finishing his meal at the newly opened and freshly rebranded restaurant in Moscow’s Pushkin Square.

“The new brand is curious, though.”

People visit a newly opened fast food restaurant in a former McDonald's outlet in Pushkinskaya Square - Getty

Hundreds queued in Moscow for the opening of the copycat restaurant - Getty

02:31 AM

Occupied Ukraine regions celebrate Russia Day

Russia Day was celebrated in occupied parts of Ukraine, including the ravaged port city of Mariupol, on Sunday.

A new city sign painted in the colours of the Russian flag was unveiled on the outskirts of Mariupol and Russian flags were flown on a highway leading into the city.

In the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region, Moscow-installed officials also raised a Russian flag in Melitopol’s city centre.

While at one of the central squares in the city of Kherson, Russian bands performed a concert to mark the day.

Ukrainian media reported that few, if any, local residents attended the Russia Day festivities in the Russian-occupied cities.

People stand near the name of the city of Mariupol written in Russian and painted in the colours of the Russian national flag - AP

02:23 AM

Russia issues passports to Ukrainians in captured cities

Moscow officials have begun issuing Russian passports to Ukrainian residents who applied for citizenship, as Russia seeks to solidify its rule over captured parts of Ukraine.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti posted a video of a Moscow-backed official congratulating new Russian citizens and telling them: “Russia will not go anywhere. We are here for good.”

Moscow has also introduced the ruble as official currency in captured Ukrainian cities in the south and east.

Meanwhile, Russian news broadcasts have aired and plans remains underway to introduce a Russian school curriculum.

01:05 AM

Former British soldier killed fighting Russian forces in Severodonetsk

A British mother has said that her "worst nightmare has come true" after her son was killed fighting against Russian forces.

Jordan Gatley, who left the British Army in March and joined Ukrainian troops, was shot dead in the intense fighting for the eastern city of Severodonetsk.

Mr Gatley, who had previously served with the Edinburgh-based third battalion of The Rifles, had been helping to train troops as well as serving alongside them, it was said.

His family have paid an emotional tribute in which they said that he was "truly a hero" and they were "so proud".

Jordan Gatley's family say he was 'truly a hero'

12:30 AM

In pictures: Russia Day in St Petersburg

People take photos next to an installation resembling the Russian national flag at a festival in Saint Petersburg - Reuters

A military orchestra performs during celebrations of Russia Day at the Saints Peter and Paul Fortress in St Petersburg - AP

The Bolshoi Theatre illuminated during Russia Day celebrations in Moscow - Reuters

11:37 PM

Olaf Scholz to visit Ukraine as criticism grows over delayed arms

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kyiv with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and France’s Emmanuel Macron this month, a German newspaper reported on Sunday, as criticism over arms deliveries continued to mount.

Mr Scholz will visit the Ukrainian capital before the G7 summit at the end of June, Bild am Sonntag reported, citing French and Ukrainian officials.

The chancellor, who like Mr Macron and Mr Draghi is yet to visit Ukraine, spent the weekend in the Western Balkans trying to drum up support for EU sanctions on Russia.

The trip got off to a rocky start on Saturday when Serbian President Aleksandar Vuvic appeared to reject Germany’s pressure.

German chancellor faces backlash over his handling of the Ukraine war with his country yet to deliver any heavy weapons - AFP

11:31 PM

'Dangerous territory' as nuclear weapons set to rise

Researchers say the number of nuclear weapons in the world could rise in the next decade after 35 years of decline due to global tensions amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

According to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the nine nuclear powers of Britain, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, the United States and Russia had 12,705 nuclear warheads in early 2022, or 375 fewer than in early 2021.

The figure has plummeted from a high of more than 70,000 in 1986, but SIPRI researchers have warned the era of disarmament appears to be coming to an end.

The risk of a nuclear escalation is now at its highest point in the post-Cold War period.

"Soon, we're going to get to the point where, for the first time since the end of the Cold War, the global number of nuclear weapons in the world could start increasing for the first time", Matt Korda, one of the co-authors of the report, said.

"That is really kind of dangerous territory."

11:21 PM

