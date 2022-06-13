Ukraine war: Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv citing repeated use of 'cluster bombs'
Amnesty International has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine, claiming hundreds of civilians had died in the city of Kharkiv from attacks involving banned cluster bombs.
In a report called Anyone Can Die At Any Time, the human rights organisation said it had found evidence of Russian forces repeatedly using 9N210 and 9N235 cluster bombs and scatterable land mines in Kharkiv, all of which are banned under international conventions.
Cluster bombs release dozens of bomblets or submunitions mid-air, posing an immediate threat to civilians by indiscriminately scattering over hundreds of square metres.
"The repeated bombardments of residential neighbourhoods in Kharkiv are indiscriminate attacks which killed and injured hundreds of civilians, and as such constitute war crimes," Amnesty said in a report on Monday.
"This is true both for the strikes carried out using cluster (munitions) as well as those conducted using other types of unguided rockets and unguided artillery shells.
"The continued use of such inaccurate explosive weapons in populated civilian areas, in the knowledge that they are repeatedly causing large numbers of civilian casualties, may even amount to directing attacks against the civilian population."
According to Kharkiv's Military Administration, 606 civilians had been killed and 1,248 injured in the region since the invasion began.
"People have been killed in their homes and in the streets, in playgrounds and in cemeteries, while queueing for humanitarian aid, or shopping for food and medicine," Donatella Rovera, Amnesty International's Senior Crisis Response Adviser, said.
"The repeated use of widely banned cluster munitions is shocking, and a further indication of utter disregard for civilian lives. The Russian forces responsible for these horrific attacks must be held accountable."
04:12 AM
Fierce Severodonetsk battle is a fight for 'every metre', says Zelensky
Russian forces have destroyed a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians.
The bridge linked the embattled Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk with its twin city of Lysychansk.
Fierce street fighting continues in Severodonetsk as it remains the epicentre of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
In his nightly video address on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the key tactical goal of the occupiers had not changed.
"They are pressing in Severodonetsk, severe fighting is ongoing there - literally for every metre," he said, adding that Russia's military was trying to deploy reserve forces to the Donbas.
Mr Zelensky also said the image of a 12-year-old injured in a Russian strike was now the worldwide face of Russia.
"These very facts will underscore the way in which Russia is seen by the world," he said.
"Not Peter the Great, not Lev Tolstoy, but children injured and killed in Russian attacks," he said.
03:40 AM
Diners mourn the Big Mac as Kremlin version of McDonald’s opens
The Golden Arches and the Big Macs have gone, and nobody is quite sure about the new name, but after a three month wait, Russians can now feast on the Kremlin’s version of McDonald’s.
Most of the visitors on Sunday insisted that it was delicious, as the new “Tasty and that’s it” brand for former McDonald’s restaurants in Russia promises.
“It was delicious and tasty, I think,” Andrei, an entrepreneur, said with a grin after finishing his meal at the newly opened and freshly rebranded restaurant in Moscow’s Pushkin Square.
“The new brand is curious, though.”
03:31 AM
Occupied Ukraine regions celebrate Russia Day
Russia Day was celebrated in occupied parts of Ukraine, including the ravaged port city of Mariupol, on Sunday.
A new city sign painted in the colours of the Russian flag was unveiled on the outskirts of Mariupol and Russian flags were flown on a highway leading into the city.
In the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region, Moscow-installed officials also raised a Russian flag in Melitopol’s city centre.
While at one of the central squares in the city of Kherson, Russian bands performed a concert to mark the day.
Ukrainian media reported that few, if any, local residents attended the Russia Day festivities in the Russian-occupied cities.
03:23 AM
Russia issues passports to Ukrainians in captured cities
Moscow officials have begun issuing Russian passports to Ukrainian residents who applied for citizenship, as Russia seeks to solidify its rule over captured parts of Ukraine.
Russian news agency RIA Novosti posted a video of a Moscow-backed official congratulating new Russian citizens and telling them: “Russia will not go anywhere. We are here for good.”
Moscow has also introduced the ruble as official currency in captured Ukrainian cities in the south and east.
Meanwhile, Russian news broadcasts have aired and plans remains underway to introduce a Russian school curriculum.
02:05 AM
Former British soldier killed fighting Russian forces in Severodonetsk
A British mother has said that her "worst nightmare has come true" after her son was killed fighting against Russian forces.
Jordan Gatley, who left the British Army in March and joined Ukrainian troops, was shot dead in the intense fighting for the eastern city of Severodonetsk.
Mr Gatley, who had previously served with the Edinburgh-based third battalion of The Rifles, had been helping to train troops as well as serving alongside them, it was said.
His family have paid an emotional tribute in which they said that he was "truly a hero" and they were "so proud".
01:30 AM
12:37 AM
Olaf Scholz to visit Ukraine as criticism grows over delayed arms
Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kyiv with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and France’s Emmanuel Macron this month, a German newspaper reported on Sunday, as criticism over arms deliveries continued to mount.
Mr Scholz will visit the Ukrainian capital before the G7 summit at the end of June, Bild am Sonntag reported, citing French and Ukrainian officials.
The chancellor, who like Mr Macron and Mr Draghi is yet to visit Ukraine, spent the weekend in the Western Balkans trying to drum up support for EU sanctions on Russia.
The trip got off to a rocky start on Saturday when Serbian President Aleksandar Vuvic appeared to reject Germany’s pressure.
12:31 AM
'Dangerous territory' as nuclear weapons set to rise
Researchers say the number of nuclear weapons in the world could rise in the next decade after 35 years of decline due to global tensions amid Russia's war on Ukraine.
According to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the nine nuclear powers of Britain, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, the United States and Russia had 12,705 nuclear warheads in early 2022, or 375 fewer than in early 2021.
The figure has plummeted from a high of more than 70,000 in 1986, but SIPRI researchers have warned the era of disarmament appears to be coming to an end.
The risk of a nuclear escalation is now at its highest point in the post-Cold War period.
"Soon, we're going to get to the point where, for the first time since the end of the Cold War, the global number of nuclear weapons in the world could start increasing for the first time", Matt Korda, one of the co-authors of the report, said.
"That is really kind of dangerous territory."
12:21 AM
