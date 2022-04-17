Ukraine war: Russia demands surrender of remaining troops in Mariupol amid 'catastrophic situation'

Russia has demanded the surrender of the last remaining Ukrainian troops in Mariupol, with the city on the brink of falling.

Moscow claimed it would spare the lives of the troops holding out in a blockaded steelworks plant - but only if they surrendered by 11am GMT.

Earlier, Russia said it had cleared the urban area of Mariupol, a claim that could not be independently verified.

If it falls, Mariupol would be the first major city taken by Russia.

Key developments:

Ukraine's president speaks to Swedish and British leaders about lethal aid

EU will sanction Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, says European Commission chief

Austrian leader who met Putin says Russian president is "in his own war logic"

Johnson and Truss banned from Russia; 700 Ukrainian soldiers reportedly captured - follow live updates

Russia says surrender deal 'guided by purely humane principles'

Under the terms of the surrender deal proposed by Moscow, Ukrainian fighters have a window from 4am GMT to 11am GMT to leave the Azovstal plant without weapons or ammunition.

The start of the surrender would be indicated by raising flags, Russia's defence ministry said.

Moscow said the terms of the proposed surrender deal were "guided by purely humane principles" due to a "catastrophic situation that has developed".

Ukrainian fighters had earlier held out in underground tunnels and bunkers at another steel plant in the city, but Russia claims it captured the site on Friday.

The factory was reduced to blasted concrete and twisted steel, while several bodies of civilians were seen on nearby streets, Reuters news agency reports.

Finding solution to Mariupol bombardment 'extremely difficult'

In his nightly address, Ukraine's president said the situation in Mariupol is "inhuman" and "remains as severe as possible".

"This is what the Russian Federation did, deliberately did," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Story continues

"It deliberately continues to destroy cities. Russia is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there in Mariupol."

Mr Zelenskyy added that he continues to push Western leaders for more lethal aid, so "we can reduce the pressure of the occupiers on Mariupol and unblock it".

"There has not been a single day since the blockade of Mariupol that we have not sought a solution," he said.

"Military or diplomatic - anything to save people. But finding this solution is extremely difficult. So far, there is no one 100% valid option."

In its push to capture the city of Mariupol, Russia suffered the loss of Maj Gen Vladimir Frolov - thought to be the eight Russian general killed in the war.

Maj Gen Frolov, deputy commander of the 8th Army, "died a heroic death in battle", said governor Alexander Beglov.

He was buried on Saturday in St Petersburg and Russian media showed images of his grave piled high with red and white flowers.

Warning of more strikes on Kyiv

Elsewhere on Saturday, Kyiv and Kharkiv were hit by a series of long-range missile attacks.

A mother wept over her 15-year-old son's body after rockets struck a residential area in Kharkiv.

An infant and at least eight other people died, Ukrainian officials said.

A strike in Kyiv killed one person and wounded several others, the city's mayor said.

"We're not ruling out further strikes on the capital," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. "if you have the opportunity to stay a little bit longer in the cities where it's safer, do it."

Russia's defence ministry claimed it was targeting an armoured vehicle plant and other military sites with "air-launched high-precision long-range weapons".