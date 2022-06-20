Ukraine war: Russia becomes China's biggest oil supplier

·2 min read
Oil tanker at terminal operated by China Petrochemical Corporation in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province of China.
Oil tanker at terminal operated by China Petrochemical Corporation in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province of China.

Russia has become China's biggest supplier of oil as the country sold discounted crude to Beijing amid sanctions over the Ukraine war.

Imports of Russian oil rose by 55% from a year earlier to a record level in May, displacing Saudi Arabia as China's biggest provider.

China has ramped up purchases of Russian oil despite demand dampened by Covid curbs and a slowing economy.

In February, China and Russia declared their friendship had "no limits".

And Chinese companies, including state refining giant Sinopec and state-run Zhenhua Oil, have increased their purchases of Russian crude in recent months after being offered heavy discounts as buyers in Europe and the US shunned Russian energy in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine.

The imports into China, which include supplies pumped through the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and shipments by sea, totalled nearly 8.42m tonnes last month, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

That pushed Saudi Arabia - formerly China's biggest source of crude oil - into second place with 7.82m tonnes.

In March, the US and UK said they would ban Russian oil, while the European Union has been working towards ending its reliance on Russian gas, as the West steps up the economic response to the invasion of Ukraine.

At the time, US President Joe Biden said the move targeted "the main artery of Russia's economy".

Energy exports are a vital source of revenue for Russia but the move is also likely to impact Western consumers.

Last week, a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air think tank said Russia earned almost $100bn (£82bn) in revenue from fossil fuel exports in the first 100 days of the country's invasion of Ukraine, despite a fall in exports in May.

The European Union made up 61% of these imports, worth approximately $59bn.

Overall, exports of Russian oil and gas are falling and Moscow's revenue from energy sales has also declined from a peak of well over $1bn a day in March.

But revenues still exceeded the cost of the Ukraine war during the first 100 days - with the CREA estimating that Russia is spending around $876m per day on the invasion.

Monday's figures also showed that China imported 260,000 tonnes of Iranian crude oil last month, its third shipment of Iran oil since last December.

China has continued to buy Iranian oil despite US sanctions on Tehran.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky

    Brace for Russia’s war against Ukraine to last ‘years’ Russia blames Ukrainian rebels for bombing in Kherson Russian forces try to take complete control of eastern Donbas Zelensky: 'All that is ours we will take back' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for Ukrainian children

    The proceeds will go directly to UNICEF in its efforts to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine. Muratov, awarded the gold medal in October 2021, helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication's editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin's clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The idea of the donation, he said, “is to give the children refugees a chance for a future.”

  • Hailey Bieber swears by these $32 reusable eye masks for glowing skin

    The reusable eye masks are a sustainable swap for single use beauty products.

  • EU seeks to release Ukrainian grain stuck due to Russia's sea blockade

    European Union foreign ministers will discuss ways to free millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine due to Russia's Black Sea port blockade at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. Ukraine is one of the top wheat suppliers globally, but its grain shipments have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes have been trapped in silos since Russia's invaded the country and blocked its ports. Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis and blames Western sanctions for the shortage that has led to a jump in global food prices and warnings by the United Nations of hunger in poorer countries that rely heavily on imported grain.

  • Putin Still Holds the Cards When It Comes to Global Energy

    The much lauded Transatlantic unity against Russia’s war in Ukraine has failed either to save Ukraine or hobble Russia. Judging by the rhetoric coming out of the Kremlin, however, it has fed Russia’s delusions of persecution and given Putin a gnawing appetite for revenge. Before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, common wisdom held that the energy superpower and the rest of Europe were in a mutually codependent relationship.

  • Fox Poll Triggers GOP Senator Into Blaming Ignorant Americans for Supporting Assault Weapons Ban

    A Fox News poll found that 63% of respondents support an assault weapons ban. The senator said they don't know what that means

  • Japan Cabinet Approval Rating Falls As Worries Mount on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- The approval for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet fell 5 percentage points to 48% in a poll published by the Mainichi newspaper, which showed respondents were worried about rising prices. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardFed’s Inflation Battle to S

  • ‘My foot got caught’: Biden falls off bike in Rehoboth Beach

    Joe Biden took a tumble on Saturday morning while out for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Quickly bouncing back up, Mr Biden said: “I’m good”, adding “my foot got caught”. The president and first lady Dr Jill Biden are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary at their home on the Delaware shore.

  • Heat wave brings new round of dangerous temps to millions this week

    Millions of Americans will face dangerous heat this week, as a new heat wave is expected to bring near triple-digit temperatures to the South. The Southeast and the Plains will experience temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees above average with humid conditions, according to the National Weather Service. While the Northeast felt a reprieve from the heat this weekend, heat alerts were in effect on Sunday in the Upper Midwest, as temperatures in the Plains hit 100 degrees and higher.

  • Anas Sarwar: Next general election will be campaign to boot out Boris Johnson

    Anas Sarwar argued that the best chance to “boot out” Boris Johnson is at the next general election.

  • Police: Shooter fired in self-defense after violent assault at grocery store

    Police: Shooter fired in self-defense after violent assault at grocery store

  • Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday rejected calls for him to publicly demand the United States drop its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange. The Australian government has been under mounting pressure to intervene since the British government last week ordered Assange’s extradition to the United States on spying charges. Assange’s supporters and lawyers say his actions were protected by the U.S. Constitution. Albanese

  • Will Thinks There's "F*ck All" He Can Do About Harry at This Point, a Source Says

    Prince William thinks Prince Harry has been "sucked into an alien world and there’s f*ck all he can do about it," according to a royal source.

  • Philippine government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia

    A government attorney for the Philippines was fatally shot in an Uber while visiting Philadelphia, officials said Sunday. John Albert Laylo was heading to Philadelphia International Airport with his mother to board a flight and was stopped in the Uber at a red light near the University of Pennsylvania around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, officials said. Authorities did not offer a suspected motive or say whether Laylo, his mother or the Uber driver were intentionally targeted.

  • Edmonton donation centre describes urgent need for supplies for Ukrainians

    A donation centre to help Ukrainians new to Canada says it's in desperate need of supplies to support traumatized new arrivals. Jamie Hanlon, a volunteer at the donation centre hosted at the Boilermakers Lodge 146 in Edmonton, is asking the public for mattresses, sofas and any other household items they can donate. "Without more donations, unfortunately, some folks are going to go away without having some of those basic needs met," Hanlon said. He said about 50 or 60 people passed through the do

  • John Oliver Shows How the GOP Is Planning to Hijack the 2024 Presidential Election

    HBOOn Sunday evening, John Oliver dedicated the top of his must-see series Last Week Tonight to the ongoing Jan. 6 committee hearings—specifically the testimony of John Eastman, Trump’s legal adviser at the time of the insurrection.“Eastman was the one who devised the theory that Mike Pence could single-handedly negate the election results,” explained Oliver, adding, “The idea that a single person could decide the presidency is completely against the ideals of this country, which is why the Cons

  • Australia power crisis forces manufacturers to eye offshore moves, production cuts

    Australia's biggest building materials manufacturers are cutting back operations, hiking prices and considering moving production offshore to manage a spike in power and gas bills, adding to pressure on the government to resolve the country's energy crisis. The CEOs of Brickworks Ltd, the country's largest brickmaker, and Boral Ltd, the top maker of most other construction materials, flagged the changes even as Australia's new Labor government scrambles to try to beef up power supplies and bring down electricity prices.

  • On abortion, Florida’s party of ‘religious freedom’ tramples over non-Christians’ beliefs | Editorial

    When Florida imposed a 15-week abortion ban in April, the state Senate president’s office released a statement titled: “Increased protection for unborn children signed into law.”

  • The Jan. 6 panel is compiling reams of evidence Trump broke these 2 federal laws in seeking to throw out the 2020 election he lost

    Three legal experts told Insider how the Justice Department could build a criminal case against Trump, noting he may have a strong defense.

  • These 6 European countries paid Russia $40 billion for fuel in the three months of the war, despite impending bans and sanctions on imports

    The EU agreed to ban about 90% of Russian oil imports but is yet to impose sanctions on the country's fossil fuels, driving up demand while it can.