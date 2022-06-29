Ukraine war: Putin's ‘toxic masculinity’ to blame for war, says Boris Johnson

Putin in 2009. He has carefully cultivated a strongman image over two decades in power - GETTY IMAGES

Boris Johnson has said Vladimir Putin was an example of “toxic masculinity” and would not have invaded Ukraine if he was a woman.

The Prime Minister was asked on Tuesday night whether his plan to deal with Mr Putin was to ridicule him, after he was caught on camera joking about photos of the Russian president posing topless on horseback.

“If Putin were a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don't think he would have embarked on a crazy macho war of invasion of violence in the way that he has,” Mr Johnson said in an interview with ZDF, a German broadcaster.

“If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity it’s what he is doing in Ukraine.”

At the G7 summit on Monday, Mr Johnson joked with Justin Trudeau the pair should take their jackets off to emulate Mr Putin’s photo opportunity.

“We need to show them our pecs,” he said.

01:46 AM

Kherson mayor 'finally neutralised', says Moscow team

Russia-installed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region said their security forces had detained Kherson city mayor Ihor Kolykhayev on Tuesday after he refused to follow Moscow's orders, while a Kherson local official said the mayor was abducted.

Kherson, a port city on the Black Sea, sits just northwest of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. It was occupied during the first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February, and a large part of the local population has left the region.

"I can confirm that Kolykhayev was detained by the commandant's (military police) office," said Ekaterina Gubareva, the Moscow-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region.

Halyna Lyashevska, an adviser to Mr Kolykhayev, said the mayor was abducted after refusing to cooperate with Russian occupiers: "This morning, the mayor of Kherson, Ihor Kolykhayev, came to one of the utility facilities where the remaining employees of the city council were working.

Story continues

"As soon as he got out of the car, he was immediately detained by the armed national guards and, most likely, the FSB [Russia's Federal Security Services]."

Another Moscow-installed deputy in the region, Kirill Stremousov, said Mr Kolykhayev did "much damage" to Russia's "denazification process" in Ukraine.

"Finally, he was neutralised," Stremousov said.

12:57 AM

12:54 AM

