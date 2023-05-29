Ukraine war: Lukashenko offers 'nuclear weapons for everyone' who joins Russia-Belarus union

Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire a mortar towards Russian troops near a front line in the Donetsk region - Anna Kudriavtseva/REUTERS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said there will be “nuclear weapons for everyone” who chooses to join a Russia-Belarus union.

Mr Lukashenko said in an interview aired on Russian state television on Sunday evening that it must be “strategically understood” that Minsk and Moscow have a unique chance to unite, after the two countries signed an agreement last week which allows Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

He added: “No one is against Kazakhstan and other countries having the same close relations that we have with the Russian Federation.

“If someone is worried ... (then) it is very simple: join in the Union State of Belarus and Russia. That's all: there will be nuclear weapons for everyone."

Mr Lukashenko said that it was his own view, and not that of Russia.

Russia damages Odesa port in overnight drone attack, says military

A Russian drone attack has damaged some infrastructure in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, which is key for the country’s grain exports, the Ukrainian military has said.

The military southern command said on Facebook on Monday: “A fire broke out in the port infrastructure of Odesa as a result of the hit. It was quickly extinguished. Information on the extent of the damage is being updated.”

The southern command did not specify whether the damage at the port threatened grain exports. It is only through ports in the Odesa region that Ukraine can export grain and other food items as part of the Black Sea grain deal, which was renewed for a short period earlier this month.

Ukraine's Air Force said that it shot down 29 out of 35 Russia-launched drones overnight and 37 out of 40 cruise missiles. A military target was reportedly hit in the western region of Khmelnytskiy, according to the regional governor.

