Ukraine war live: Zelensky denies Bakhmut has fallen in G7 speech

President Zelensky says Russian troops remain in Bakhmut but have "not occupied" the city.

Speaking at the G7 summit on Sunday, Mr Zelensky sought to deny Russian claims of victory and clarify comments earlier in which he appeared to suggest Ukraine had been defeated there.

The battle for Bakhmut has claimed 100,000 casualties and razed the city.

Following Russia’s claims of a victory, the Kremlin said: “All who distinguished themselves will be put forward for state awards.”

12:40 PM

Zelensky compares Bakhmut 'total destruction' to Hiroshima in 1945

President Zelensky compared the "total destruction" of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to the 1945 devastation of Hiroshima, now hosting the G7 summit, after it was hit by a US atomic bomb.

Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of 70,000 people, has been the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle in Russia's invasion.

Occasional footage from Bakhmut during months of heavy fighting have shown a city of ruins.

"The photos of Hiroshima remind me of Bakhmut. There is absolutely nothing alive. All the buildings are destroyed," Zelensky said.

12:19 PM

Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister says Kyiv's forces have 'semi-encircled' Bakhmut

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar has also come out to deny Russian claims it had seized Bakhmut.

Ms Malyar said Ukrainian troops are advancing "in the suburbs on the flanks" of the city, which would make it "very difficult for the enemy to be in Bakhmut".

Ukrainian soldiers have "semi-encircled the city", she said, adding that Ukraine was still in control of a residential area and some industrial facilities.

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen prepare a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system to fire towards the positions of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Ukraine May 19, 2023. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS/File Photo - REUTERS/File Photo

Wagner group waving a Russian national flag and Wagner Group's flag on the rooftop of a damaged building in Bakhmut, - AFP via Getty Images

12:02 PM

Zelensky unequivocal about Russian claims of victory in Bakhmut

President Zelensky says he "will not share" precise details of Ukraine's "very important mission" mission in Bakhmut, but said Russia had not taken the city.

Speaking at the G7 summit, he said the city "is not occupied by Russia"

"There are no two or three interpretations of those words," he said.

Responding to a question from the BBC on when, or whether, Ukraine will launch a counter-offensive, Mr Zelensky said, "Russia will feel when we have a counter-offensive."

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, attends a news conference following the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Zelenskiy suggested his country had lost control of the eastern city of Bakhmut after months of fierce fighting, but described it as a Pyrrhic victory for Russia. Photographer: Louise Delmotte/AP Photo/Bloomberg - Louise Delmotte/AP Photo/Bloomberg

11:41 AM

Russia 'will not break' our resolve, says Biden

Russia "will not break" the resolve of Ukraine's allies, US President Joe Biden said Sunday after talks with Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The American president said he had assured his Ukrainian counterpart that Washington and other backers of Kyiv "will not waver, Putin will not break our resolve as he thought he could".

10:49 AM

German police say probing suspected poisoning of Russian exiles

An inquiry has been opened into the possible poisoning of exiled Russians after a journalist and an activist reported health problems following a Berlin meeting of dissidents, German police said Sunday.

"An investigation has been opened. The probe is ongoing," a Berlin police spokesman told AFP, confirming a report in Die Welt newspaper.

Russian investigative media outlet Agentstvo this week said two participants who attended a April 29-30 meeting of Russian dissidents in Berlin experienced health problems.

10:26 AM

In pictures: Sunday's G7 summit in Japan

HANDOUT/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/AFP via Getty Images

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a bilateral meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023, on the sidelines of G7 meetings. (Yonhap via AP) - Yonhap via AP

Mandatory Credit: Photo by FRANCK ROBICHON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13922775i) People wait outside the Peace Memorial Park to catch a view of the motorcade of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, 21 May 2023. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from 19 to 21 May 2023. Heavy security outside the Peace Memorial Park during the G7 Hiroshima Summit, Japan - 21 May 2023 - FRANCK ROBICHON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a working session on Ukraine at the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 21, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN. - Kyodo via REUTERS

10:04 AM

Zelensky seeks diplomatic, military support in Hiroshima

President Volodymyr Zelensky will plead for diplomatic and military support in Hiroshima on Sunday as he addresses G7 allies and a few nations who have pointedly declined to condemn Russia's invasion.

In a surprise trip to a city synonymous with the horror of nuclear war, Zelensky began his day huddling with G7 leaders.

Later he will address assembled leaders from India, Brazil, Vietnam and Indonesia and is expected to give a speech to rally support for Ukraine's defence against Moscow's 15-month onslaught.

