Ukraine war live: Wagner boss challenges Russian defence minister to visit Bakhmut

Residential buildings razed to the ground and shell craters are seen on an aerial view of Maryinka, an eastern city where heaviest battles with the Russian troops have been taking place in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, May 11 - Libkos/AP

The head of the Wagner mercenary group has written a letter to Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, asking him to personally come to Bakhmut to “independently assess” the situation, after a number of “successful counter attacks” from Ukrainian forces.

Yevgeny Prigozhin wrote a letter to Mr Shoigu, which he shared to Telegram on Friday morning, describing the situation in Bakhmut as “a difficult operational situation”.

Mr Prigozhin asked Mr Shoigu with his “many years’ experience leading combat operations.” to come to Bakhmut to evaluate the situation, in an apparent dig at the minister's lack of military experience.

Russia’s defence ministry had denied on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had broken through at various points along the front lines, describing the military situation as “under control”.

Mr Prigozhin wrote: “Taking into account the difficult situation, as well as your many years of experience leading combat operations, I ask you to come to the territory of Bakhmut, which is under the control of paramilitary units of the Russian Federation and independently assess the current situation.”

He said that “the enemy has undertaken a number of successful counterattacks” against Russian army units on Wagner’s flanks.

08:32 AM

Latest MoD update

In its latest daily intelligence update, the UK ministry of defence has said that overnight on May 8, the Russian navy launched eight land attack cruise missiles (LACMs) against Ukraine.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 May 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/TFZgYiOUlV



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0Xaz39oL9C — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 12, 2023

08:19 AM

In pictures: War in Ukraine

A local woman removes debris of a residential house destroyed by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine May 11, 2023. - STRINGER/REUTERS

Firefighters work at a site of a residential house destroyed by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine May 11, 2023. - STRINGER/REUTERS

A sunflower field in Kivsharivka, Ukraine that was never harvested because of the war. An Unharvested Sunflower Field in Kivsharivka. Ukraine - 10 May 2023 - Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

08:14 AM

Ukraine deputy defence minister confirms 2km advance in Bakhmut

Ukraine has advanced 2km in Bakhmut and Russia "has suffered significant losses of manpower", Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar has said.

Writing on Telegram on Friday morning, Ms Malyar confirmed the advance of Ukrainian forces and said: "We haven't lost a single position in Bakhmut this week."

08:06 AM

Agreement nears on Black Sea grain deal, says Turkish defence minister

Parties to the Black Sea grain deal are approaching an agreement on extending it following two days of talks in Istanbul between Ukrainian, Russian, Turkish and UN officials, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said in a statement on Friday.

Russia has said that the deal would expire unless Moscow secured guarantees that its demands to remove obstacles to its own grain and agricultural exports would be met by the deadline of May 18.

