Ukraine war live: US basketball star Brittney Griner banished to Russian penal colony

Flames in a field as two Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery towards Russian positions - BULENT KILIC/AFP

US basketball star Brittney Griner was transferred last week from a detention centre outside Moscow and is on her way to a penal colony, her legal team said on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested in February, shortly before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced in August to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs.

Griner pleaded guilty but said she had made an "honest mistake" and did not mean to break the law.

Neither Griner's exact whereabouts nor her final destination were known, the legal team said in a statement.

The White House said US President Joe Biden had directed his administration to "prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony."

The souring of ties between Russia and the West has complicated talks to secure Griner's release.

Follow the latest updates.

11:37 AM

Russia 'losing slowly' in Ukraine, says Ben Wallace

Russia is "losing slowly" in the war against Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Ukrainian troops training with British forces on Wednesday.

Mr Wallace was visiting the soldiers - who are training at Lydd Army Camp in Kent as part of Operation Interflex - with Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

11:20 AM

‘Nearly 800 Russians’ killed in Ukraine yesterday

The Ukrainian armed forces say that 780 Russian soldiers were killed in action yesterday, bringing total Russian losses to 77,950 since the war began.

However, such figures are difficult to verify. Estimates from western intelligence services have tended to be more conservative than Ukrainian estimates.

Story continues

11:04 AM

Kremlin says ties with US will remain 'bad' after midterm elections

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow's ties with Washington were likely to remain at rock bottom regardless of the results of US midterm elections, with relations at a historic low over the conflict in Ukraine.

"These elections won't have any significant impact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies, adding: "Our existing ties are bad and they will remain bad."

US President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally to Ukraine and provided weapons and financial backing, could be constrained in his support for Ukraine if Republicans win majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Appealing to Americans earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States to remain "united" until there was peace in Ukraine.

10:47 AM

Zelensky appears to drop removal of Putin as a condition for peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may have revised his stance that peace talks cannot begin until Putin is replaced, Politico reports.

Ukrainian officials have spent the last few days reiterating their conditions for peace talks, after a Washington Post report indicated that the White House had been privately urging Zelensky to show a willingness to talk.

Zelensky's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak yesterday repeated a pledge that Ukraine would not negotiate with Russia while Putin remains in power.

But when Zelensky himself laid out the conditions for talks, that was missing from the list. “Restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again. These are completely understandable conditions," he said.

Politico reports that the change is due to "nudging" from the Biden administration, citing two people familiar with the situation.

10:22 AM

US basketball star Brittney Griner transferred to Russian penal colony

Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom in August - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

US basketball star Brittney Griner was transferred last week from a detention centre outside Moscow and is on her way to a penal colony, her legal team said on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested in February, shortly before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced in August to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs.

Griner pleaded guilty but said she had made an "honest mistake" and did not mean to break the law.

Neither Griner's exact whereabouts nor her final destination were known, the legal team said in a statement.

The White House said US President Joe Biden had directed his administration to "prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony."

The souring of ties between Russia and the West has complicated talks to secure Griner's release.

10:01 AM

Ukraine postal service reveals Christmas stamp

Ukraine's postal service unveiled its official Christmas postage stamp featuring a painting by student Valeria Mykhailova. Entitled “Separated by War” it represents the thousands of Ukrainian families who will be separated by war this Christmas.

🇺🇦Ukraine’s upcoming official Christmas post stamp.

This painting titled “Separated by war” was created by Valeria Mykhailova, a schoolgirl originally from Mykolaiv. pic.twitter.com/3BRv8qAMa9 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 9, 2022

09:28 AM

US midterm election results ‘could strengthen support for Ukraine’

As votes are counted following the US midterm elections yesterday, many Ukraine watchers were expressing optimism about the initial results.

“Don’t underestimate the importance of these midterm results for Ukraine,” wrote Phillips O'Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St Andrews, on Twitter.

“With the Democrats outperforming expectations, probably holding the Senate, and Trumpite Republicans doing poorly, support for Ukraine might even solidify.

“Democratic support for Ukraine looked solid, now the GOP pro Ukraine wing… should also strengthen… The Biden administration can decide what support it wants to give to Ukraine confident that any opposition will be muted,” he wrote.

Don’t underestimate the importance of these midterm results for Ukraine. With the Democrats outperforming expectations, probably holding the Senste, and Trumpite Republicans doing poorly, support for Ukraine might even solidify. — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) November 9, 2022

It comes after one of Putin's closest allies claimed he was meddling in the elections.

Follow the Telegraph’s liveblog for updates on the midterm election results throughout the day.

09:09 AM

Nato summit to be held in Vilnius in July

The next Nato summit will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania in July 2023, it was announced on Wednesday.

It comes amid what Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who is in the UK today, described as "the most complex and unpredictable security environment since the Cold War". There is also division among Nato members over a bid from Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said: "We are very proud to be hosting the Nato summit in Vilnius, which we hope will be a victory celebration for Ukraine.

"We will also be working hard to welcome Sweden and Finland as full members. We call on all our allies to increase solidarity and maximise support for Ukraine."

We are very proud to be hosting the NATO summit in Vilnius, which we hope will be a victory celebration for Ukraine. We will also be working hard to welcome Sweden and Finland as full members. We call on all our allies to increase solidarity and maximise support for Ukraine. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) November 9, 2022

08:53 AM

Ukraine claims 10,000 children deported to Russia

Ukraine says thousands of children have been deported by Russia and is asking the G20 for help in securing their return.

Children of War, a portal where the country collects reports on the impact of the war, suggests that 10,570 children have been deported and only 96 returned since the invasion began.

However, Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian President's chief of staff, said yesterday that "we are unable to determine the exact number, how many, and where our children are".

"We really need to draw the world's attention to what is happening, because this is an absolute genocide of Ukrainians, Ukrainian children, our country," he said.

Yermak said discussions about the return of the children should start at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week, which Zelensky is expected to attend, most likely virtually. It is not yet known if Putin will attend.

08:27 AM

Sean Penn leaves Oscar in Ukraine

Hollywood actor Sean Penn was in Kyiv yesterday where he gave his Oscar statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and told him to keep it until Ukraine wins.

"It's just a symbolic, silly thing," he said. "When you win, bring it back to Malibu."

Zelensky presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping to popularise the country, the president's office said.