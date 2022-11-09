Ukraine war live: US basketball star Brittney Griner banished to Russian penal colony

Jessica Abrahams
·8 min read
Flames in a field as two Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery towards Russian positions - BULENT KILIC/AFP
Flames in a field as two Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery towards Russian positions - BULENT KILIC/AFP

US basketball star Brittney Griner was transferred last week from a detention centre outside Moscow and is on her way to a penal colony, her legal team said on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested in February, shortly before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced in August to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs.

Griner pleaded guilty but said she had made an "honest mistake" and did not mean to break the law.

Neither Griner's exact whereabouts nor her final destination were known, the legal team said in a statement.

The White House said US President Joe Biden had directed his administration to "prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony."

The souring of ties between Russia and the West has complicated talks to secure Griner's release.

Follow the latest updates.

11:37 AM

Russia 'losing slowly' in Ukraine, says Ben Wallace

Russia is "losing slowly" in the war against Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Ukrainian troops training with British forces on Wednesday.

Mr Wallace was visiting the soldiers - who are training at Lydd Army Camp in Kent as part of Operation Interflex - with Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

11:20 AM

‘Nearly 800 Russians’ killed in Ukraine yesterday

The Ukrainian armed forces say that 780 Russian soldiers were killed in action yesterday, bringing total Russian losses to 77,950 since the war began.

However, such figures are difficult to verify. Estimates from western intelligence services have tended to be more conservative than Ukrainian estimates.

11:04 AM

Kremlin says ties with US will remain 'bad' after midterm elections

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow's ties with Washington were likely to remain at rock bottom regardless of the results of US midterm elections, with relations at a historic low over the conflict in Ukraine.

"These elections won't have any significant impact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies, adding: "Our existing ties are bad and they will remain bad."

US President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally to Ukraine and provided weapons and financial backing, could be constrained in his support for Ukraine if Republicans win majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Appealing to Americans earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States to remain "united" until there was peace in Ukraine.

10:47 AM

Zelensky appears to drop removal of Putin as a condition for peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may have revised his stance that peace talks cannot begin until Putin is replaced, Politico reports.

Ukrainian officials have spent the last few days reiterating their conditions for peace talks, after a Washington Post report indicated that the White House had been privately urging Zelensky to show a willingness to talk.

Zelensky's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak yesterday repeated a pledge that Ukraine would not negotiate with Russia while Putin remains in power.

But when Zelensky himself laid out the conditions for talks, that was missing from the list. “Restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again. These are completely understandable conditions," he said.

Politico reports that the change is due to "nudging" from the Biden administration, citing two people familiar with the situation.

10:22 AM

US basketball star Brittney Griner transferred to Russian penal colony

Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom in August - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP&nbsp;
Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom in August - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

US basketball star Brittney Griner was transferred last week from a detention centre outside Moscow and is on her way to a penal colony, her legal team said on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested in February, shortly before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced in August to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs.

Griner pleaded guilty but said she had made an "honest mistake" and did not mean to break the law.

Neither Griner's exact whereabouts nor her final destination were known, the legal team said in a statement.

The White House said US President Joe Biden had directed his administration to "prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony."

The souring of ties between Russia and the West has complicated talks to secure Griner's release.

10:01 AM

Ukraine postal service reveals Christmas stamp

Ukraine's postal service unveiled its official Christmas postage stamp featuring a painting by student Valeria Mykhailova. Entitled “Separated by War” it represents the thousands of Ukrainian families who will be separated by war this Christmas.

09:28 AM

US midterm election results ‘could strengthen support for Ukraine’

As votes are counted following the US midterm elections yesterday, many Ukraine watchers were expressing optimism about the initial results.

“Don’t underestimate the importance of these midterm results for Ukraine,” wrote Phillips O'Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St Andrews, on Twitter.

“With the Democrats outperforming expectations, probably holding the Senate, and Trumpite Republicans doing poorly, support for Ukraine might even solidify.

“Democratic support for Ukraine looked solid, now the GOP pro Ukraine wing… should also strengthen… The Biden administration can decide what support it wants to give to Ukraine confident that any opposition will be muted,” he wrote.

It comes after one of Putin's closest allies claimed he was meddling in the elections.

Follow the Telegraph’s liveblog for updates on the midterm election results throughout the day.

09:09 AM

Nato summit to be held in Vilnius in July

The next Nato summit will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania in July 2023, it was announced on Wednesday.

It comes amid what Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who is in the UK today, described as "the most complex and unpredictable security environment since the Cold War". There is also division among Nato members over a bid from Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said: "We are very proud to be hosting the Nato summit in Vilnius, which we hope will be a victory celebration for Ukraine.

"We will also be working hard to welcome Sweden and Finland as full members. We call on all our allies to increase solidarity and maximise support for Ukraine."

08:53 AM

Ukraine claims 10,000 children deported to Russia

Ukraine says thousands of children have been deported by Russia and is asking the G20 for help in securing their return.

Children of War, a portal where the country collects reports on the impact of the war, suggests that 10,570 children have been deported and only 96 returned since the invasion began.

However, Andriy Yermak,  the Ukrainian President's chief of staff, said yesterday that "we are unable to determine the exact number, how many, and where our children are".

"We really need to draw the world's attention to what is happening, because this is an absolute genocide of Ukrainians, Ukrainian children, our country," he said.

Yermak said discussions about the return of the children should start at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week, which Zelensky is expected to attend, most likely virtually. It is not yet known if Putin will attend.

08:27 AM

Sean Penn leaves Oscar in Ukraine

Hollywood actor Sean Penn was in Kyiv yesterday where he gave his Oscar statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and told him to keep it until Ukraine wins.

"It's just a symbolic, silly thing," he said. "When you win, bring it back to Malibu."

Zelensky presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping to popularise the country, the president's office said.

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t