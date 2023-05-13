Ukraine war live: Russian troops retreat from Bakhmut 'in bad order'

Ukrainian troops open fire with a howitzer near Bakhmut - AP Photo/Libkos

Russian forces have withdrawn from their positions on the southern flank of Bakhmut in bad order over the last four days, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The retreat has seen Ukrainian forces regain at least a kilometre of territory, the ministry said in its daily intelligence update.

"The area has some tactical significance because it was a Russian bridgehead on the western side of the Donets-Donbas Canal, which marks the front line through parts of the sector," the intelligence update said.

Ukrainian forces appear to have gone on the attack in Bakhmut, pushing Russian forces back after months of drawn-out street battles in the eastern town.

Dispatch from the frontline: the battle for Bakhmut begins

My colleagues Roland Oliphant and Heathcliff O'Malley were in Bakhmut on the frontline as Ukraine launched its much-anticipated counter-offensive.

They describe the sound of the artillery barrage in their dispatch:

So many weapons were firing at once that outgoing booms and incoming rumbles became impossible to distinguish. Hell was being unleashed on the other side of the ridge but no one would say who was being hit. “When it happens you’ll hear about it,” said an officer watching the smoke rise on the horizon when asked to explain what on earth was going on. “But only afterwards.” It did not take a genius to read between the lines.

You can read the full dispatch and watch a short film from the frontline here.

Russian troops withdrawing ‘in bad order’ from Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces have regained at least a kilometre of territory as some elements of the Russian Army retreated “in bad order”, according to the British Ministry of Defence.

In its daily intelligence update it said that, in the past four days, parts of Russia’s 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade “likely withdrew in bad order” from Bakhmut’s southern flank.

The unit has been dogged by allegations of poor morale and limited combat skills since its establishment. The MOD said its deployment to the strategically significant area highlighted a “severe shortage” of credible combat units available to the Russians.

Possible spy balloon spotted in Polish airspace

A likely “observation balloon” has been spotted in Polish airspace, according to the country’s Ministry of National Defence.

It said in a tweet on Saturday morning that the Air Operations Centre had spotted an object flying in from the direction of Belarus. It said that according to its information it is “probably an observation balloon”.

Belarus, which borders both Poland and Ukraine, has been a close ally of Russia during the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky confirms he will meet Italian leaders in Rome

Today in Rome. I'm meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni and the Pope @Pontifex. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine! 🇮🇹🤝🇺🇦🤝🇻🇦 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 13, 2023

Germany unveils its biggest weapons package for Ukraine

Germany is preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth 2.7 billion euros, reportedly Berlin's largest since Russia invaded last year, the defence ministry said Saturday.

"We all hope for a rapid end to this terrible war by Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately this is not in sight," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

"This is why Germany will supply all the help that it can, for as long as necessary," he said.

The package, worth $3 billion, will include 30 additional Leopard-1 tanks, Marder armoured vehicles, air-defence systems and surveillance drones, the ministry said.

Der Spiegel magazine said it would be Germany's largest since the outbreak of the war.

Mr Zelensky's trip to Rome could be followed by a surprise visit to Berlin.

Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Rome to meet Pope Francis

Television images in Italy have shown Volodymyr Zelensky touching down in Rome for talks today with the country’s leaders.

It is the Ukrainian president’s first visit to Italy since Russia’s invasion last year.

He touched down at the Italian capital’s Ciampino Airport and will later meet Pope Francs.

He will likely also meet Sergio Mattarella, the Italian President, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.