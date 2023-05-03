Ukraine war live: Explosion derails Russian freight train

Olena Archipenko, 62 reacts as she prepared breads to be distributed to her neighbours in Siversk, Donetsk region on May 2, 2023 - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

A Russian freight train in has been derailed by an explosion on the tracks.

The incident in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine and Belarus, was the second to occur recent days after another train was derailed by a bomb in the same area on Monday.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said: "An unidentified explosive device went off near the Snezhetskaya railway station. There were no casualties. As a result of the incident, a locomotive and several wagons of a freight train derailed."

There was no mention of who was responsible.

Several incidents have occurred in Russia and Crimea over the past few days, with power lines blown up near Saint Petersburg and, most recently, a fuel depot catching fire in the Russian village of Volna overnight, close to the bridge of the Crimean peninsula. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the incidents.

09:13 AM

RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian spy plane

RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian spy plane operating near UK airspace.

A Russian anti-submarine aircraft, a Tu-142 (also known by its NATO code name Bear-F) was identified flying over the Norwegian Sea and the North Atlantic Ocean north of Scotland on Sunday having approached from the North East.

Jets were scrambled from Royal Air Force Lossiemouth, with Norwegian F-35A fighter jets also deployed to monitor the Russian plane as part of NATO’s response.

Bear F x1 Royal Air Force Lossiemouth based Typhoon fighters were scrambled to intercept a Russian military aircraft operating near UK airspace on Sunday - RAF/Royal Air Force

The aircraft flew in international airspace and did not enter UK airspace, the RAF said. However, the Typhoons shadowed the Russian aircraft closely while keeping an eye on their movements.

Target: Bear F x1 Royal Air Force Lossiemouth based Typhoon fighters were scrambled to intercept a Russian military aircraft operating near UK airspace on Sunday - RAF/Royal Air Force

08:58 AM

Latest MoD update: The recent Russian airstrikes

The UK Ministry of Defence has supplied information about Friday and Monday's airstrikes on Ukraine, the first in 50 days, in its latest intelligence update.

The ministry said that both strikes had used "smaller numbers of missiles than seen in previous attacks" which they consider is "likely due to Russian attempts to rebuild its ALCM stockpiles".

Story continues

The airstrike on Monday in Pavlohrad, central Dnipro region, wounded 34 people, according to the Emergency Services ministry. One of the rockets appeared to hit a major chemical plant or ammunition dump.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 03 May 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/H2TYVQaQNM



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/75JVDVXqZR — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 3, 2023

08:31 AM

FSB arrests seven suspected saboteurs planning attacks in Crimea

The FSB said that it had arrested members of a Ukrainian sabotage network who were planning attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea, Tass reported.

The Russian security service was quoted as saying: “The FSB has broken up the activities of an agent network of Ukrainian military intelligence planning to carry out major sabotage and terrorist attacks in Crimea.”

The FSB added that they had seized explosive devices and detonators, and that the group had been planning to assassinate political leaders including the Russian-installed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov.

Mr Aksyonov said on Telegram: "There is no doubt that the people who ordered these crimes are in Kyiv."

The FSB said the same group had carried out a railway sabotage in February.

The news of the arrests come after a fire broke out in a fuel depot in Volna, close to the bridge between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, as tensions mount in the region.

A fire also broke out at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Crimea, on Saturday.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for either of the incidents.

08:15 AM

Pictured: Derailed freight train in Bryansk, Russia

This grab taken from a footage released by the Russian Investigative Committee late on May 2, 2023 shows the site of a derailed freight train near the Snezhestkaya railway station in the Bryansk region - Handout / Investigative Committee of Russia/AFP

08:13 AM

Zelensky: Washington did not warn me about Pentagon leaks

Washington did not warn Ukraine about the Pentagon leaks on internet chat rooms, which contained sensitive information about the war, before the news broke last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Speaking to the Washington Post from Kyiv, Mr Zelensky said: "I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand.”

"We did not have that information. I personally did not. It's definitely a bad story," he said, describing the situation as "unprofitable."

“Anything that informs our enemy in advance in one way or another is definitely a minus for us," Mr Zelensky added, refusing to confirm or deny the veracity of any of the exposed material.

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder would not confirm or deny the Ukrainian president’s claim, telling CNN that Washington remains “committed to working very closely with Ukraine and our international allies to ensure that they have the security assistance they need to be able to defend their country."

Former US Air Force National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, 21, is accused of leaking classified intelligence documents online.

08:11 AM

Fuel depot near Crimea caught fire after 'fall of a drone'

A fuel depot caught fire overnight in the Russian village of Volna, close to the bridge to the Crimean peninsula.

The governor for Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, said on Telegram on Wednesday: “A tank with petroleum products caught fire in Volna village of Temryuksky district. The fire has been assigned the highest level of severity.”

"According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured," he added, adding there was no threat to residents.

"Everything possible is being done so that the fire does not spread further."

Russian state news agency Tass has reported that the fire was caused by "the fall of a drone".

"A tank with oil products in the village of Volna in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar territory caught fire due to the fall of a drone. This was reported to us by the emergency services," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Volna is located at the end of the bridge which links Russia to Crimea, which was illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The Russian-built bridge was partially destroyed by a truck bomb in October 2022, which Moscow blamed on Ukraine, though Kyiv denied it.

08:06 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.