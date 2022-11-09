Ukraine war live: Crimean Bridge damage 'could frustrate Russia's invasion for a year'

Flames in a field as two Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery towards Russian positions - BULENT KILIC/AFP

The damaged Crimean Bridge is not expected to be fully operational again until September next year, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Vladimir Putin has been told that road traffic on the bridge will be disrupted until March, according to the ministry's daily intelligence update, while repairs to the rail bridge have been contracted for completion by September.

The bridge connects the annexed Crimean Peninsula with Russia and is key to Moscow's military logistics for the war in Ukraine, allowing it to move equipment and troops to the area. It was damaged by an explosion a month ago and has been partially reopened but transport remains restricted.

"The Crimean bridge attack has disrupted Russian logistics supplies for Crimea and southern Ukraine... The damage to the bridge, the recent attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol and the probable withdrawal from Kherson all complicate the Russian government’s ability to paint a picture of military success," the Ministry of Defence said in its briefing on Wednesday morning.

08:27 AM

Sean Penn leaves Oscar in Ukraine

Hollywood actor Sean Penn was in Kyiv yesterday where he gave his Oscar statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and told him to keep it until Ukraine wins.

"It's just a symbolic, silly thing," he said. "When you win, bring it back to Malibu."

Zelensky presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping to popularise the country, the president's office said.