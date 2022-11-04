Ukraine war latest: Zelensky accuses Russia of 'energy terrorism' as millions left without power

Power outages across Ukraine caused by missile and drone strikes to energy infrastructure have prompted urgent preparations for winter - Getty Images

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have left around 4.5 million people without power, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday night, calling the attacks "energy terrorism".

Moscow's forces have relentlessly rained missiles and explosive drones onto Ukraine's infrastructure for weeks, destroying a third of the country's power stations in the past month.

"Tonight, about 4.5 million consumers have been temporarily disconnected from energy consumption," Mr Zelensky said in his evening video address on Thursday.

"The very fact that Russia is resorting to energy terrorism shows the weakness of our enemy. They cannot beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they try to break our people this way."

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power station in Europe, was relying on emergency diesel generators to run its safety systems on Thursday, after external power from the electric grid was again cut off.

08:00 AM

Indonesia leader says Putin undecided on G20 summit invite

Russian President Vladimir Putin has still not decided if he will attend the Group of 20 leaders' summit this month as war rages in Ukraine, the leader of host nation Indonesia said in an interview Friday.

The meeting of the world's top economies has been overshadowed by Russia's invasion of its neighbour with both sides continuing to battle on the ground without significant change.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Putin told him in a phone call Wednesday his attendance at the two-day gathering on the resort island of Bali remains up in the air.

"He (Putin) wanted to attend but cannot decide at the moment," Widodo told local newspaper Kompas in an interview published on Friday.

He said in August that Putin had accepted Jakarta's invite to the summit on November 15-16, despite Western pressure to bar Moscow from the meeting and in the face of the Kremlin's growing international isolation.

05:07 AM

Zelensky hails IAEA's conclusion stating no sign of 'dirty bomb'

Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the UN nuclear watchdog's conclusion that no sign of undeclared nuclear activity was found at three sites in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of planning to use a "dirty bomb" - a conventional explosive device laced with radioactive material - and said institutes linked to the nuclear industry were involved in preparations, without presenting evidence. Ukraine's government denied the accusation.

"The only dirty things in our region right now are the heads of those in Moscow who, unfortunately, seized control of the Russian state and are terrorising Ukraine and the whole world," Mr Zelensky said.

04:12 AM

Russia 'can be good guys and live peacefully with Ukraine if they get rid of Putin'

Russia can be the "good guys" and live peacefully with Ukraine if they get rid of Vladimir Putin, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain has said.

Vadym Prystaiko said his country’s fight was not with the Russian people and urged them to “change their leadership”.

Speaking exclusively to the Telegraph, Mr Prystaiko warned there was no mechanism in the Kremlin to “let steam out of the system”, which could lead to political collapse.

03:02 AM

02:14 AM

Pentagon chief: Ukraine can retake Kherson from Russia

Ukraine can regain control of the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russia, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its invasion.

The Pentagon chief's remarks come as a Russian-installed official in Kherson said Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, in a significant retreat.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph they saw Russian troops evacuating Kherson, with Moscow forces dismantling military posts.

Mr Austin did not answer a question about whether Russian forces were preparing to leave, but he expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to beat Russian forces.

"On the issue of whether the Ukrainians can take the remaining territory on the west side of the Dnipro river and in Kherson, I certainly believe that they have the capability to do that," Mr Austin said.

"Most importantly, the Ukrainians believe they have the capability to do that. We have seen them engage in a very methodical but effective effort to take back their sovereign territory."

01:50 AM

Russian troops begin leaving Kherson city – but Ukraine warns of a trap

Russian troops were seen evacuating Kherson as rumours swirled that Moscow was abandoning the key southern city.

Eyewitnesses told The Telegraph that they witnessed Moscow’s forces dismantling military posts, leaving the city and crossing into the eastern bank of the Dnipro River towards Crimea.

“There are much fewer occupiers in the city. The roadblocks are being removed and flags were taken,” said a city local, who wished to remain anonymous.

On Thursday, a Russian-installed official in the region said that Moscow’s armed forces were expected to quit the city.

A destroyed school in the Kherson village of Arkhanhelske - AFP

01:31 AM

