Ukraine war latest: Bakhmut battle is 'stabilising' says Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on as he sits on an anti-air gun near Bakhmut, on March 24, 2023. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian forces are pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, where the situation is now stabilising, according to the top commander of Ukraine’s military.

“The Bakhmut direction is the most difficult. Thanks to the titanic efforts of the defense forces, the situation is being stabilised,” Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

The seven-month battle for Bakhmut, where Russian forces have closed in on three sides, is the longest clash of the war, with Russia deploying both regular soldiers and fighters of the mercenary Wagner Group.

Russian forces must go through Bakhmut to push deeper into parts of the eastern Donbas region, though Western officials say that the capture of the city would have limited impact on the course of the war.

Britain's Defence Intelligence agency said on Twitter that “Russia's assault on the Donbas town of Bakhmut has largely stalled” as a result of “extreme attrition” of Russian forces and tensions between the Russian army and Wagner group.

The assessment follows attacks on Friday on the northern and southern stretches of the front in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Ukrainian military reports described heavy fighting along a line running from Lyman to Kupiansk, as well as in the south at Avdiivka on the outskirts of the Russian-held city of Donetsk.

In its daily update on the war, the British Ministry of Defence said the “extreme attrition” of Russian forces is likely the main reason for Russia changing tack on the Donbas town, but that worsening tensions between Wagner and the army were also to blame.

“Russia has likely shifted its operational focus towards Avdiivka, south of Bakhmut, and to the Kremina-Svatove sector in the north, areas where Russia likely only aspires to stabilise its front line,” the MoD said.

“This suggests an overall return to a more defensive operational design after inconclusive results from its attempts to conduct a general offensive since January 2023.”

Poland to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine

Poland will ramp up production of ammunition to meet supplies to Ukraine, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Mr Morawiecki made the comments on a visit to an ammunitions factory owned by Dezamet, part of the state-owned Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa.

"This manufacturing facility can count on [receiving] more orders and funds. We will launch new production lines at this and other ammunition production facilities," Morawiecki told Poland's RMF 24.

'Russia fires on humanitarian aid delivery point'

Russia fired on a humanitarian aid delivery point in the city of Kherson on Saturday, injuring two civilians.

“Russian occupiers continue shelling the places where civilians are provided with aid," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Last night the Russian army attacked a ‘point of invincibility’ in the Donetsk region’s Kostiantynivka. Today’s target for Russian artillery is a humanitarian aid delivery point in Kherson. Two people were injured in enemy shelling, a 41-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man,” he added

Pictured: Daily life continues under difficult conditions in the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast

BOHORODYCHNE, UKRAINE - MARCH 24: 67 year-old Lyubov Yergorivna is seen in front of the her destroyed home as daily life continues under difficult conditions amid Russia-Ukraine war in the village of Bohorodychne of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 24, 2023. The village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk Oblast of eastern Ukraine was one of the frontlines of the war in June and was under control of Russian forces in August until it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in September 2022. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

BOHORODYCHNE, UKRAINE - MARCH 24: 56 year-old Yuri Ponurenko walks home after receiving humanitarian aid as daily life continues under difficult conditions amid Russia-Ukraine war in the village of Bohorodychne of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 24, 2023. The village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk Oblast of eastern Ukraine was one of the frontlines of the war in June and was under control of Russian forces in August until it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in September 2022. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

BOHORODYCHNE, UKRAINE - MARCH 24: 37 year-old Eugene (L) and 44 year-old Olga (R) are seen in front of their home as daily life continues under difficult conditions amid Russia-Ukraine war in the village of Bohorodychne of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 24, 2023. The village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk Oblast of eastern Ukraine was one of the frontlines of the war in June and was under control of Russian forces in August until it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in September 2022. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Watch: A drive through Bakhmut

Bakhmut. Yesterday. Not a minute not under fire.



The video is worth watching until the end. pic.twitter.com/yXMsgPrPSP — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 25, 2023

Watch: Wagner's role in Bakhmut

Total Russian combat losses so far, according to Ukraine

Putin and Erdogan held phone call, discussed grain deal

President Putin held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Mr Erdogan thanked Putin for his "positive attitude" in extending the Black Sea grain deal and expressed his "understanding of the Russian side's principled position to achieve the full implementation of the second part of the agreement, removing barriers for Russia's agricultural products," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia laid out conditions on Monday for agreeing to any further extension of the Black Sea grain deal, and Putin said that Moscow could send free grain to African countries if those conditions were not met.

‘I was poisoned and my hair fell out’, says Russian anti-war activist

Outspoken politician says her blood tests contain high levels of potassium dichromate, an extremely harmful chemical compound, writes By Nataliya Vasilyeva

A Russian politician known for her grassroots activism and opposition to the war in Ukraine believes she was poisoned with highly toxic heavy metals that caused her hair to fall out. Elvira Vikhareva has not been seen in public since she began feeling unwell in November, with symptoms including hair loss, muscle spasms and severe stomach pains. Ms Vikhareva on Friday shared blood tests with Russia’s Sota news channel that showed high levels of potassium dichromate, a compound commonly used in industrial chemistry but which can be extremely harmful. It is usually fatal if ingested.

Read the full story

Russia pardons 5,000 former criminals after fighting in Ukraine, Prigozhin says

More than 5,000 former criminals have been pardoned after finishing their contracts to fight in Russia's Wagner mercenary group against Ukraine, the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Saturday.

Wagner Group, originally staffed by battle-hardened veterans of the Russian armed forces, took on a much more prominent role in the Ukraine war after the Russian army suffered a series of humiliating defeats last year.

Mr Prigozhin emerged from the shadows and recruited thousands of men from prisons, offering them the chance of freedom in return for serving in some of the most dangerous battles in Ukraine.

Kyiv monks defy eviction order

Scores of monks in a Kyiv monastery accused of being supporters of Moscow are defying an eviction order from the Ukrainian government.

The government has said they must leave the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by Wednesday but the monks say the order has no basis and plan to stay "as long as physically possible".

The monks are members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which was under the authority of the Russian Orthodox Church.

After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, the Church broke off links with Russian Patriarch Kirill - a supporter of the war. But Ukraine's government believes it is still de facto dependent on Moscow.

People walk at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, also known as the Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, a historical Eastern Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv, on March 24, 2023. - The aurthorities have ordered the monks to leave by March 29, 2023 the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was previously affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church and has a crucial role in Eastern Orthodoxy but the monks say there is "no legal foundation" for an expulsion order from the government and say they plan to stay as long as possible. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images) - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

A priest pushes a baby carriage as he walks at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, also known as the Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, a historical Eastern Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv, on March 24, 2023. - The aurthorities have ordered the monks to leave by March 29, 2023 the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was previously affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church and has a crucial role in Eastern Orthodoxy but the monks say there is "no legal foundation" for an expulsion order from the government and say they plan to stay as long as possible. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images) - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Archbishop Kliment - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Latest Russian attacks and troop locations, as mapped by the MoD

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 24 March 2023.



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/bxsCRzNRtt



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/9KoMBHi9pm — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 24, 2023

Polish ammunition firm to boost output severalfold as part of EU-Ukraine plan

Polish ammunition maker Dezamet, a unit of state arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), will substantially boost capacity to supply EU-funded ammunition to Ukraine, Poland's prime minister said on Saturday.

The announcement by Mateusz Morawiecki comes ahead of a planned visit by EU Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, to Dezamet on Monday.

Seventeen EU member states and Norway this week agreed to jointly procure ammunition to help Ukraine and to replenish their own stockpiles, the European Defence Agency said.

Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark have reportedly teamed up to deter Russia with joint air defence

BREAKING:



Sweden, Finland, Norway & Denmark have decided to start operating a joint air defense (250 combat aircraft) to deter Russia.



The document was signed by the Air Force commanders of the respective countries, Major Generals Keränen, Wikman, Folland & Dam



(1/?)



🇸🇪🇫🇮🇳🇴🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/MWj8W0V8I1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 25, 2023

Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia

Russia's parliament speaker has proposed banning the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crimes.

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Putin's, said that Russian legislation should be amended to prohibit any activity of the ICC in Russia and to punish any who gave "assistance and support" to the ICC.

"It is necessary to work out amendments to legislation prohibiting any activity of the ICC on the territory of our country," Volodin said in a Telegram post.

This handout video grab released by Russian Presidential Press Office on March 19, 2023, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting a flat at a newly built neighborhood during his visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region. - Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise trip to Mariupol, the Kremlin said, his first visit to territory captured from Ukraine since the start of Moscow's offensive. Just hours after Putin visited Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's annexation, video distributed by the Kremlin showed him landing by helicopter in Mariupol, the port city that Moscow captured after a long siege last spring. (Photo by HANDOUT / Russian Presidential Press Office / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/Russian Presidential Press Offic/AFP via Getty Images) - Russian Presidential Press Offic/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian serviceman (L) looks on and holds binoculars next to another (R) sitting on an anti-air gun near Bakhmut, on March 24, 2023. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (Photo by ) - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Latest on the war from the MoD: Wagner tensions blamed for Bakhmut offensive stalling

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 25 March 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/hPItxkp6cV



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bCnS87k1lJ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 25, 2023

UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of 'summary executions' of prisoners

The United Nations said it was "deeply concerned" by what it said were summary executions of prisoners of war by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

The allegations came shortly after Kyiv accused Russian forces of killing a captured Ukrainian serviceman who was filmed saying "Glory to Ukraine" before being shot dead.

The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said that her organisation had recently recorded killings by both sides.

"We are deeply concerned about (the) summary execution of up to 25 Russian prisoners of war and persons hors de combat by the Ukrainian armed forces, which we have documented," Ms Bogner said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.