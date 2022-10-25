Ukraine war latest: US warns of consequences if Russia deploys 'dirty bomb'

IRPIN UKRAINE - OCTOBER 24: An aerial view of construction workers rebuilding a roof on an apartment building destroyed from shelling by the Russians during the Irpin occupation on October 24, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. In the early days of the war, Irpin suffered destruction of about 70% of the city's infrastructure under Russian occupation. Active restoration of the Irpin's housing infrastructure has been ongoing bringing the city back to life. (Photo by Paula Bronstein / Getty Images) - Paula Bronstein / Getty Images

The US warned of severe consequences if Russia used a nuclear weapon in Ukraine as Moscow prepares to take its claim to the UN that Kyiv is planning a 'dirty bomb' attack.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia repeated claims made on Sunday by General Sergei Shoigu that Ukraine was planning an attack involving a 'dirty bomb'.

The claims have been widely dismissed as disinformation, with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warning against "a pretext for greater escalation".

On Monday the State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said: "We've been very clear with the Russians ... about the severe consequences that would result from nuclear use."

"There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a dirty bomb or a nuclear bomb."

In a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres, Mr Nebenzia said Russia will regard any use of a 'dirty bomb' by Kyiv as "an act of nuclear terrorism."

Follow the latest updates below.

07:25 AM

German president makes surprise visit to Kyiv

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has made a surprise visit to Kyiv where he will meet Volodymyr Zelensky.

The trip is his first to the country since Russia invaded Ukraine and comes five months after he was snubbed by Ukraine for his years-long detente policy with Moscow.

Before meeting Zelensky, Steinmeier will visit a town in the north of the country, near the Belarusian border, which Ukraine says has been liberated from Russian troops but left with its infrastructure destroyed.

Steinmeier will provide aid to the municipality for its energy infrastructure, he said.

07:19 AM

Russian loses 23 Ka-52s helicopter on 'high-risk' missions

Russia has lost at least 23 Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopters in Ukraine as commanders conduct more high-risk missions, the MoD has said.

Story continues

"This represents over 25 per cent of the Russian Air Force’s in-service fleet of 90 Ka-52s, and nearly half of Russia’s total helicopter losses in Ukraine," it said.

"Russian attack helicopters have likely suffered particular attrition from Ukrainian man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), while the helicopters frequently operate with less consistent top-cover from combat jets than they would expect under Russian military doctrine."

It added: "Russia is still failing to maintain adequate air superiority in order to reliably carry out effective fixed wing close air support near the front line, and its artillery ammunition is running low.

"Russian commanders are likely increasingly resorting to conducting high-risk attack helicopter missions as one of the few options available to provide close support for troops in combat."

05:32 AM

German President Steinmeier makes surprise visit to Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit on Tuesday, his first trip to the country since Russia invaded on Feb 24, according to German broadcaster ntv.

Mr Steinmeir wants to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the trip, added the broadcaster.

04:55 AM

Ukraine says Russian inspectors delaying 165 cargo ships in grain deal

Kyiv on Monday accused Russia of purposefully delaying the arrival from Turkey of more than 165 cargo ships heading to Ukrainian ports to be loaded with grain.

Russia's inspectors "have been significantly prolonging the inspection of vessels... As a result, more than 165 vessels have been stuck in a queue near the Bosphorus Strait and this number continues to grow daily", the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.

"We have reason to believe that the delays in Russia's inspections of the Grain Initiative's vessels are politically motivated," it added.

The vessels have been waiting to clear the meticulous inspection process required under the Turkish- and UN-backed accord aimed at getting Ukrainian grain to foreign markets and easing fears of a global food crisis.

04:31 AM

World Bank disburses additional $500m to Ukraine

The World Bank said on Monday it had disbursed an additional $500 million (£441.4 million) to help Ukraine meet urgent spending needs amid the war.

The financing by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the bank's main lending arm, was supported by $500 million in loan guarantees from Britain that were announced in September, the bank said.

It comes on the eve of a recovery conference taking place in Berlin on Tuesday, where national leaders, development experts and CEOs will discuss how to rebuild Ukraine after Russia's invasion, now entering its ninth month.

03:30 AM

Nato warns Russia against 'dirty bomb' pretext

Russia must not escalate the conflict in Ukraine with false claims that Kyiv is planning to unleash a so-called "dirty bomb", the head of Nato warned.

Jens Stoltenberg weighed in following Moscow's repeated allegations that Ukraine could deploy such a weapon, sparking fears Russia could use one and blame Kyiv.

The head of the US-led military alliance said he had spoken with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace "about Russia's false claim that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory."

"Nato Allies reject this allegation. Russia must not use it as a pretext for escalation. We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter.

02:33 AM

Russia is the one planning to use a 'dirty bomb' - not Ukraine, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to Russia's 'dirty bomb' claims by accusing Russia of planning such an attack itself to blame on Ukraine.

Western countries also rejected Russia's allegation as a pretext for intensifying the eight-month-long war.

"We will regard the use of the "dirty bomb" by the Kiev regime as an act of nuclear terrorism," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote in a letter to Antonio Guterres and the Security Council on Monday.

"We urge the Western countries to exert their influence on the regime in Kiev to abandon its dangerous plans threatening international peace and security," he wrote.

10:40 PM

Today's top stories