Ukraine war latest: UN fears nuclear disaster as Kyiv says Russia struck Zaporizhzhia plant

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with Rafael Grossi and officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency in New York on Wednesday - REUTERS

The UN nuclear watchdog and Western powers have voiced alarm over the safety of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant as Kyiv accused Russia of new shelling.

The strike by Russian "terrorists" damaged a power line at the facility, forcing a brief launch of emergency generators, Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said on Telegram.

But it said radiation levels remained normal.

Rafael Grossi, director of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), renewed his warning of "playing with fire" at the plant.

"The situation is still getting worse and we can't wait for something regrettable to happen," Mr Grossi said at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

04:42 AM

More sanctions to come 'as soon as possible'

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is promising new sanctions against Russia after an escalation of its war in Ukraine.

Following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers on Wednesday night, Mr Borrell said he was certain there would be "unanimous agreement" for additional sanctions targeting sectors of Russia's economy and individual Russians.

He gave no timeline for the sanctions beyond saying they would come "as soon as possible."

04:21 AM

Moscow 'will cobble together people'

Western experts have predicted that Vladimir Putin's new troop mobilisation will prolong the war but not change the balance on the ground.

They have warned against downplaying the Russian president's renewed nuclear threat.

Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 reservists – more than the nearly 200,000 mustered to invade Ukraine in February – after his troops lost significant parts of territory seized early in the war.

It came as Moscow signalled it was determined to keep occupied territories in eastern and southern Ukraine by holding local referendums to absorb them into Russia.

Analysts said it was a politically risky move for Putin, with increased domestic resistance to the war and a structure for military mobilisation that has atrophied over the past decade.

"They will not be able to do this well," said Dara Massicot, a Russia defence specialist at Rand Corp who has researched the mobilisation process.

"They will cobble together people and send them into the front with old training, poor leadership, equipment maintained in even worse shape than the active duty force, and send them in piecemeal because they don't have time to wait."

02:45 AM

‘Desperate’ Putin will lose, vows Truss

Liz Truss has vowed that "desperate" Vladimir Putin will be defeated in Ukraine after the Russian president threatened nuclear war, Daniel Martin, Nick Allen and Nataliya Vasilyeva write.

The Prime Minister said that the world was witnessing a "decisive moment in the history of freedom" and that 2022 was "the story of freedom fighting back”, as she addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the first time.

Her speech followed a warning from Joe Biden to the Russian president that "nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought".

Ms Truss said that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine had been a "catastrophic failure" and condemned the Russian president for using “barbarous" tactics.

02:40 AM

