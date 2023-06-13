Ukraine war latest: Top Russian general killed in missile strike
A top Russian general leading troops in southern Ukraine has been killed in a missile strike, pro-Russian military bloggers have said.
Major General Sergei Goryachev, the chief of staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, was reportedly killed on June 12 amid heavy fighting around the so-called “Vremivka Ledge” region in southern Donetsk, where Ukraine has liberated four villages in their counter-offensive.
Goryachev, who is at least the fifth high-ranking Russian general to die in Ukraine, had previously served in Transnistria, the self-declared militarised region of Moldova, and Tajikistan.
Ukraine has launched a counter offensive in recent days aimed a recapturing territory from Russian forces.
07:58 AM
Latest MoD update
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 June 2023.
07:48 AM
Watch: Russian missile strike hits Zelensky's hometown Kryvyi Rih
07:47 AM
'Massive' missile attack on Kryvyi Rih overnight
Russia launched a “massive missile attack” overnight on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing and wounding people and damaging civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.
Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on the Telegram messaging app that there had been a “massive missile attack” and that “there are dead and wounded.”
Russian air strikes hit several civilian buildings in the city, including a five-storey building, the mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said earlier.
“Likely, there are people under the rubble,” Mr Vilkul said on Telegram.
07:42 AM
