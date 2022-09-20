Ukraine war latest: Russians ‘in a panic’, says Zelensky as counter-offensive advances

Josh White
·4 min read
A Ukrainian soldier stands on a Russian flag in the liberated town of Kupiansk - REUTERS
Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow's occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.

"The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address late on Monday, adding that he was now focused on "speed" in liberated areas.

"The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal life," Ukraine's president said.

Ukraine's armed forces had regained complete control of the village of Bilohorivka, and were preparing to retake all of Luhansk province from Russian occupiers, provincial Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Mr Zelensky also hinted he would use a video address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to call on countries to accelerate weapons and aid deliveries.

Liz Truss is committing to spend at least £2.3 billion next year on military aid to help Ukraine fend off Vladimir Putin's invasion. The Prime Minister pledged the UK will match or exceed the record support given to Mr Zelensky's "inspirational" troops in 2022.

Follow the latest updates below.

03:58 AM

Is Central Asia leaving Moscow's orbit?

In the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast, we discuss the latest updates from Ukraine, analyse recent losses in Russian aviation and talk about the shifting tectonic plates of international influence in Central Asia, as Russian power in the region erodes.

03:18 AM

Taiwan ‘proud’ to help Ukraine

Taiwan is "proud" of its efforts to help Ukraine in the country's struggle to defend itself, President Tsai Ing-wen told a conference in New York.

Ukraine's plight has won broad sympathy in Taiwan, where many see parallels between Ukraine's situation and the threat Taipei's government says it faces from China, which views the island as its own territory.

Taiwan has donated more than $30 million for humanitarian relief, mostly raised from the public, and joined in Western-led sanctions against Russia following its invasion.

"As we watched the carnage of the Russian invasion, Taiwan is proud to play a role in the effort to assist the Ukrainians in their struggle to defend their country and freedom. We must continue with our efforts," Ms Tsai said in remarks pre-recorded from her office and played at the Concordia Summit on Monday.

Taiwan has been confronted by increasingly aggressive threats from China, she added.

"We have to educate ourselves on the authoritarian playbook, and understand that Taiwan's democracy will not be the only thing the PRC seeks to extinguish," Ms Tsai said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

02:49 AM

Truss pledges £2.3bn for Ukraine

Liz Truss has pledged to spend at least £2.3 billion next year on military aid to help Ukraine fend off Vladimir Putin's invasion.

The Prime Minister said Britain will match or exceed the record support given to Volodymyr Zelensky's "inspirational" troops.

Ms Truss announced the support as she prepared to fly to New York, where she will use a United Nations summit in the US to rally support in helping Ukraine fight Russia.

She will also try to rally world leaders to end energy dependence on Mr Putin's gas as he turns the taps off on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"By turning off the taps of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Putin has consigned millions of people in Europe to a colder and more difficult winter," the Prime Minister said before departing for the US.

"Too many lives - in Ukraine, in Europe and around the world - are being manipulated by a dependence on Russian energy. We need to work together to end this once and for all."

Liz Truss - REUTERS
Liz Truss - REUTERS

02:46 AM

Today's top stories

  • Ukraine has recaptured its first village in Luhansk, a region that Russian forces took five months to bomb into submission and conquer

  • In Izyum, a town in Kharkiv region near Luhansk that Ukrainian forces liberated last week, investigators have found around 400 bodies buried in shallow graves. Some had their hands tied behind their backs and showed signs of torture

  • Ukrainian energy officials said that Russia had fired missiles at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk

  • Vladimir Putin faces being forced out of power over military failures or inflation, a former commander who led the pro-Russian 2014 separatist uprising in Ukraine has suggested

  • The Kremlin’s international credibility has also taken a battering after it was announced that Armenian and Azerbaijani officials will fly to New York for peace talks mediated by the US

