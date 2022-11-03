Ukraine war latest: Russian troops 'likely' to abandon Kherson city, Kremlin official says

A destroyed Russian Tank near Yatskivka, Donetsk - JULIAN SIMMONDS/The Daily Telegraph

Russian troops will "likely" abandon Kherson city, a Moscow-installed official has said.

Kirill Stremousov made the revelation on Russian media weeks after Vladimir Putin declared the Kherson region an annex of Russia.

Its Kremlin-installed deputy civilian administrator suggested Moscow's forces will retreat to the eastern bank of the Dnipro river that runs through it.

"Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left (eastern) bank," he told a pro-Kremlin online media outlet.

The city of Kherson, the only major Ukrainian city that Russian forces have captured intact, is located on the western bank of the Dnipro.

Footage has emerged of the Russian flag missing from Kherson city's main administrative building.

Kherson and three other regions of Ukraine were illegally annexed by Putin on September 30.

01:41 PM

G7 won't allow 'lots of' Ukrainians to starve to death or freeze this winter

The G7 of the world's richest democracies will together kick off winter aid for Ukraine in the face of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure that have caused blackouts and cuts to water supply, Germany has said.

"We will not allow lots of people - the elderly, children, teenagers, families - to die from hunger or cold over the upcoming winter months due to the brutal tactics of the Russian president," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in the western German town of Münster where she is hosting her G7 counterparts.

01:38 PM

Eight Russian trucks crash near Melitopol, reports

Reportedly: A large-scale road accident occurred in Pryazovske near Melitopil, Zaporizhia oblast involving 8 Russian trucks https://t.co/GM2yszegaS — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 3, 2022

12:36 PM

Moscow warns UK over 'unpredictable and dangerous consequences'

Russia's Foreign Ministry said it had delivered a protest to the British ambassador after summoning her over the alleged involvement of British specialists in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea last weekend.

"The demarche stressed that such confrontational actions by the British threatened to escalate the situation and could lead to unpredictable and dangerous consequences," the ministry said in a statement.

12:35 PM

Moscow's Kherson official says troops 'likely' abandoning west side of Dnipro

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's southern Kherson region said on Thursday that Russia's armed forces were likely to quit the western bank of the Dnipro river, from where Moscow has been evacuating citizens in recent weeks.

"Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left (eastern) bank," Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in an interview with a pro-Kremlin online media outlet.

11:52 AM

Kherson residents cheer as they pass abandoned Russian checkpoint

Something up in Kherson. 🇷🇺 Russian flag’s come down from admin building, tho Kremlin propagandists say flags still fly over other buildings. Video shared in closed Telegram group appears to show Kherson residents on a bus cheering as they pass an abandoned Russian checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/WgMvxJN7PE — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) November 3, 2022

Kherson bus passengers cheer as they pass an abandoned Russian military checkpoint, in a video posted on social media.

The Mayor of Oleshky said residents have been reporting abandoned checkpoints in Chornobayivka, Stepanivka, and Bilozerka.

Fewer military personnel had also been seen in the southern region's capital, Kherson city, where the Russian flag above its administrative hub has disappeared.

11:32 AM

In pictures: Britain's ambassador heckled in Moscow

Deborah Bronnert arrives at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the Ukrainian drone attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol - Alexander Zemlianichenko/ AP

Activists say British specialists were involved in the attack on Russia's Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea - Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Protestors hold placards saying Britain is a terrorist state - MAXIM SHIPENKOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ Shutterstock

11:19 AM

214 prisoners to be swapped today

Moscow and Kyiv are set to hand over 107 captured fighters apiece today, a Moscow-installed official said.

Denis Pushilin, adminstrator of occupied parts of Donetsk region, announced the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides on his Telegram channel.

11:10 AM

Ukraine fire a Soviet era howitzer on Russian positions near Kherson

11:01 AM

Living with power cuts as the nights draw in

Ukrainians make do amid power cuts across the country.

President Volodomyr Zelensky has said 40 per cent of the country's energy facilities have been lost to Russian airstrikes.

A woman plays the violin on a dark street in Kyiv - Ed Ram/Getty Images Europe

Graffiti of children playing on a so-called hedgehog is seen at dusk in Kyiv, Ukraine - Ed Ram/ Getty Images Europe

A woman checks the schedule for planned power cuts in her area on energy company DTEKs website - Ed Ram/Getty Images Europe

10:18 AM

Moscow 'not committed' to vital grains deal, bombs Ukrainian energy sites

Moscow said it was not committed to the vital Black Sea exports deal as Ukraine announced it had lost 40 per cent of its energy facilities following overnight Russian airstrikes in steelmaking Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Kremlin today said it was not committed to staying in the grain deal, which has freed Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, beyond its current expiry date of November 19.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "Before making a decision on an extension, we will need to give an overall assessment of the effectiveness of the deal."

09:36 AM

Russian flag 'removed from Kherson town hall'

Russian flag is removed from the main administrative building in Kherson pic.twitter.com/a5XG1FdEZe — WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) November 3, 2022

Russian troops appear to have evacuated Kherson city's town hall.

An unverified photo shows the Russian flag missing from the southern regional capital's administrative hub, but witnesses say the one above the naval building opposite is still there.

Kyiv forces have been pushing to retake Kherson city by the end of this month, where its Moscow-installed leaders ordered a major evacuation last month.

09:22 AM

Moscow calls on UN to help it fulfill its part of the Black Sea grain deal

Moscow had called on the UN to help fulfill part of the Black Sea grain deal that would ease Russia's own food exports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Jordan, one day after Russia said it would resume its participation in the initiative, u-turning on its decision, taken last weekend, to suspend its role in the deal.

09:03 AM

Moscow claims to have thwarted Ukraine attacks on nuclear plant

A senior Russian official has said its forces had prevented a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces "continue to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Western weapons which could lead to a global catastrophe", Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said.

Patrushev said that Russian special services had prevented what he said was a "terrorist attack" on the plant.

Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Thursday that Russian shelling had damaged high voltage lines at the plant.

Repeated shelling of the plant has raised the possibility of a grave accident just 300 miles from the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl disaster.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has repeatedly expressed concerns over the shelling of the plant, has made urgent calls for the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the plant.

08:49 AM

Zaporizhzhia being connected to Russian grid, Kyiv official claims

Russia is connecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to its power grid as it continues to cripple Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a Kyiv official has said.

The Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom said the last remaining high voltage lines connecting Europe's largest nuclear facility to the Ukrainian grid were damaged by Russian shelling on Wednesday, and Moscow now wants to connect the plant to the Russian grid.

The facility in southern Ukraine has 15 days' worth of fuel to run the generators, it added, and although the six reactors are shut down, they still need a constant supply of electricity to keep the nuclear fuel inside cool and prevent disaster.

"Yesterday ... the Zaporizhzhia NPP's (nuclear power plant's) last two high-voltage lines connecting it to Ukrainian power system were damaged. At 11:04 p.m., the station went into full blackout mode. All 20 diesel generators were switched on," it said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

"In the near future, they (Russia) will try to repair and connect the communication lines of the ZNPP in the direction of temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas," said Energoatom, whose staff still operate the plant despite its occupation by Russian forces.

08:29 AM

Train services back up in Kharkiv

Damaged railway cables in Kharkiv region - SERGIY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Train services between the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Kupyansk are set to resume today after repairs to tracks damaged by Russian shelling.

A test journey to the village of Osynovo, which was recaptured from Russia in September, was successfully carried out.

Workers repair a railway bridge after it was damaged in fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian armies in the town of Kupiansk - SERGIY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

08:10 AM

Destruction at Donestsk cave monastery, Ukrainian soldier shows shells

A destroyed Orthodox church of the Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery in the village of Dolina near Svyatohirs'k, Donetsk region - DIMITAR DILKOFF/ AFP

Ukrainian serviceman shows shells inside a self-propelled howitzer on a frontline in Mykolaiv region - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

An abandoned dog stands in front of the destroyed Orthodox Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery (Holy Mountains Lavra of the Holy Dormition) in Svyatohirsk, Donetsk region - DIMITAR DILKOFF/ AFP

07:52 AM

Anti-semitism spreads across Russia following invasion

An EU report has said disinformation and hatred against Jews has "flourished" online throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The coronavirus pandemic and Russia's aggression against Ukraine further fuelled" anti-Semitism, which "remains a serious problem in our societies," said Michael O'Flaherty, director of the Vienna-based Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA).

A working group meeting in June had already highlighted "the risks of fake narratives" and disinformation stoking up anti-Semitism, as Russia justified its war by misusing "terms such as 'Nazi' and 'genocide'" to describe the government in Ukraine.

In its annual report, which was compiled this July, the FRA said that "Jewish communities across Europe" have been "profoundly affected" by online hate and disinformation in the context of the Russian invasion and the outbreak.

The bloc's rights agency reiterated that "recording of anti-Semitic incidents remains poor across Europe," with data collection and classification varying in each country.

07:50 AM

Seven ships leave Ukrainian ports day after Russia resumes exports deal

Cargo ship Zante, carrying Ukranian grain, sails on the Bosphorus Strait in front of the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, in Istanbul, on Wednesday - Shutterstock/ERDEM SAHIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Seven ships carrying agricultural products have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports, a day after the resumption of a grain deal aimed at delivering Ukrainian food to foreign markets, the infrastructure ministry said.

The vessels were loaded with 290,000 tonnes of food products and were headed towards European and Asian countries, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.

Russia had said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine – reversing a decision that world leaders warned would increase hunger globally.

07:42 AM

British ambassador at Russian foreign ministry after Crimea drone attack

The British ambassador was met with posters saying "Britain is a terrorist country" as she arrived at the Russian foreign ministry this morning.

Deborah Bronnert was summoned to discuss Moscow's claims that Britain was involved in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

#UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry after #Moscow's statements about UK's involvement in the Ukrainian attack on #Sevastopol.

Bronnert was met with posters and slogans "#Britain is a terrorist country." pic.twitter.com/fnhCCueroG — @374News (@374News) November 3, 2022

07:35 AM

One-eyed Englishman hailed a hero for evacuating Ukrainians

Dave Young from UK evacuates Ukrainians from the frontlines. He is 56 and he has been living in Ukraine for 16 years.



He lost an eye during one of his trips. Dave evacuated over a hundred people from frontline areas.



Thank you, Hero!



📷: reporters pic.twitter.com/DS2VJX3lWN — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 2, 2022

Despite losing his eye on one of his rescue missions, Dave Young, a 56-year-old from Birkenhead, Merseyside, continues his daily drives into battle zones to evacuate Ukrainians.

He was designing lamps in Kyiv when the Russian invasion began and started working with a collective of volunteer Ukrainian drivers for the local charity HelpPeople.

Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, yesterday thanked him for his heroism as he went on to help vulnerable residents caught up in the conflict alone.

07:12 AM

Russian troops dub combat vehicles 'aluminium cans', MoD says

Russian soldiers are calling their ageing combat vehicles "aluminium cans" and have acquired at least 100 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from Belarus, British intelligence says.

Moscow lost more than 40 armoured vehicles per day to Kyiv attacks in mid-October, a MoD briefing said, adding: "Armoured units and artillery are central to Russia’s way of war; the force in Ukraine is now struggling partially due to difficulties in sourcing both artillery ammunition and sufficient serviceable replacement armoured vehicles."

06:02 AM

Zaporizhzia nuclear plant disconnected from grid

Ukraine's Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining high-voltage lines, leaving it with just diesel generators, Ukraine nuclear firm Energoatom said this morning.

The power plant has 15 days' worth of fuel to run the generators, Energoatom said.

The plant's blocks 5 and 6 are being switched into cold state.

05:41 AM

G7 to discuss Ukraine support

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich democracies will discuss how best to coordinate further support for Ukraine when they meet on Thursday in Germany following recent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure that have caused widespread power cuts.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate the two-day meeting of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with his G7 counterparts in the western German city of Muenster, although China's increasingly assertive role in the world and protests in Iran will also be high on the agenda.

"This G7 ministerial is, for us, coming at an important time," a senior State Department official said, noting that the group "has been a vital coordinating mechanism" for policy approaches on the most pressing issues.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday during a visit to Kyiv that the European Union, together with partners, was exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine's energy sector.

Ukraine needed specific equipment and tools to repair damage to its energy infrastructure, she said. Foreign companies should be urged to prioritise the transfer of energy equipment to Ukraine.

04:13 AM

Important to stand up to 'crazy Russian aggression'

After Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine – reversing a decision that world leaders warned would increase hunger globally – Ukraine's President said it was important to stand up to "crazy Russian aggression".

The defence ministry justified the resumption by saying it had received guarantees from Ukraine that it would not use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia: "The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement."

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, said it was important to stand up to "crazy Russian aggression that destabilises international trade".

"After eight months of Russia's so-called special operation, the Kremlin is demanding security guarantees from Ukraine," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"This is truly a remarkable statement. It shows just what a failure the Russian aggression has been and just how strong we all are when we maintain our unity."

03:00 AM

Lavrov accuses Western media of trying to stir Gulf tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told his Iranian counterpart that Western media had launched a campaign that could trigger escalation in the Gulf, his ministry said.

In a telephone call with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Lavrov commented on "the harmfulness of the information campaign that has been launched by Western media".

Lavrov told Mr Amirabdollahian that such actions could result in a dangerous escalation of tension in the strategically important region, the ministry said.

Washington expressed concern this week about unspecified threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and said it would not hesitate to respond if necessary.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the US warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom.

"The report published in the Wall Street Journal about planning attacks against one of the countries in the region is baseless," Iran's Mission to the UN said.

Iran "reiterates its policy of peaceful neighbourliness with its neighbours based on mutual respect and consistent with international principles and rules".

02:11 AM

UN rejects Russian call for biological weapons probe

The Security Council has rejected a resolution drafted by Russia calling for an investigation into its accusations of Washington's involvement in the alleged development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

Russia had officially requested a UN investigation into the accusations, which it has regularly made since the start of its war in Ukraine.

The resolution it put to the vote on Wednesday received two votes in favour (Russia and China), three against (the UK, France and the US, which have veto power) and the 10 non-permanent members of the Council all abstained.

The text provided for the "establishment of a commission composed of all members of the Security Council to investigate the allegations against the United States and Ukraine" regarding their obligations under the convention that prohibits the development, production and use of biological weapons.

Deputy Russian ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy regretted the outcome of the vote, saying: "Western countries demonstrated in every way that the law does not apply to them."

"This is a usual colonial mentality that we're used to and we're not even surprised by it," he added, promising to return to this issue at the review conference of the Biological Weapons Convention, from November 28 to December 16 in Geneva.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded: "The US voted against this resolution because it is based on disinformation, dishonesty, bad faith and a total lack of respect" for the Security Council.

This resolution is "a milestone for Russia's deception and lies" and "no one is buying it except China", she said.

The US and Ukraine had already flatly rejected Russia's accusations last week, with the Americans calling them "pure fabrications".

02:07 AM

