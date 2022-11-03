Ukraine war latest: Russian soldiers dub combat vehicles 'aluminium cans' as they lose battalion daily

Berny Torre
·12 min read
A destroyed Russian Tank near Yatskivka, Donetsk - JULIAN SIMMONDS/The Daily Telegraph
A destroyed Russian Tank near Yatskivka, Donetsk - JULIAN SIMMONDS/The Daily Telegraph

Frustrated Russian soldiers have dubbed their ageing combat vehicles "aluminium cans" after losing more than 40 a day to Ukrainian attacks, according to British intelligence.

Moscow has likely scrambled to acquire at least 100 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from Belarus after it began losing a battalion's worth of equipment daily in mid-October.

"Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine are likely frustrated that they are forced to serve in old infantry combat vehicles which they describe as aluminium cans," the Ministry of Defence briefing said.

"Armoured units and artillery are central to Russia’s way of war; the force in Ukraine is now struggling partially due to difficulties in sourcing both artillery ammunition and sufficient serviceable replacement armoured vehicles.

"In mid-October, in the face of Ukrainian offensives, Russian armoured vehicles losses increased to over 40 a day: roughly equivalent to a battalion’s worth of equipment."

Follow the latest updates below.

09:22 AM

Moscow calls on UN to help it fulfill its part of the Black Sea grain deal

Moscow had called on the UN to help fulfill part of the Black Sea grain deal that would ease Russia's own food exports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Jordan, one day after Russia said it would resume its participation in the initiative, u-turning on its decision, taken last weekend, to suspend its role in the deal.

09:03 AM

Moscow claims to have thwarted Ukraine attacks on nuclear plant

A senior Russian official has said its forces had prevented a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces "continue to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Western weapons which could lead to a global catastrophe", Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said.

Patrushev said that Russian special services had prevented what he said was a "terrorist attack" on the plant.

Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Thursday that Russian shelling had damaged high voltage lines at the plant.

Repeated shelling of the plant has raised the possibility of a grave accident just 300 miles from the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl disaster.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has repeatedly expressed concerns over the shelling of the plant, has made urgent calls for the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the plant.

08:49 AM

Zaporizhzhia being connected to Russian grid, Kyiv official claims

Russia is connecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to its power grid as it continues to cripple Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a Kyiv official has said.

The Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom said the last remaining high voltage lines connecting Europe's largest nuclear facility to the Ukrainian grid were damaged by Russian shelling on Wednesday, and Moscow now wants to connect the plant to the Russian grid.

The facility in southern Ukraine has 15 days' worth of fuel to run the generators, it added, and although the six reactors are shut down, they still need a constant supply of electricity to keep the nuclear fuel inside cool and prevent disaster.

"Yesterday ... the Zaporizhzhia NPP's (nuclear power plant's) last two high-voltage lines connecting it to Ukrainian power system were damaged. At 11:04 p.m., the station went into full blackout mode. All 20 diesel generators were switched on," it said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

"In the near future, they (Russia) will try to repair and connect the communication lines of the ZNPP in the direction of temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas," said Energoatom, whose staff still operate the plant despite its occupation by Russian forces.

08:29 AM

Train services back up in Kharkiv

Damaged railway cables in Kharkiv region - SERGIY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock
Damaged railway cables in Kharkiv region - SERGIY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Train services between the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Kupyansk are set to resume today after repairs to tracks damaged by Russian shelling.

A test journey to the village of Osynovo, which was recaptured from Russia in September, was successfully carried out.

08:10 AM

Destruction at Donestsk cave monastery, Ukrainian soldier shows shells

A destroyed Orthodox church of the Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery in the village of Dolina near Svyatohirs'k, Donetsk region - DIMITAR DILKOFF/&nbsp;AFP
A destroyed Orthodox church of the Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery in the village of Dolina near Svyatohirs'k, Donetsk region - DIMITAR DILKOFF/ AFP
Ukrainian serviceman shows shells inside a self-propelled howitzer on a frontline in Mykolaiv region - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS
Ukrainian serviceman shows shells inside a self-propelled howitzer on a frontline in Mykolaiv region - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS
An abandoned dog stands in front of the destroyed Orthodox Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery (Holy Mountains Lavra of the Holy Dormition) in Svyatohirsk, Donetsk region - &nbsp;DIMITAR DILKOFF/&nbsp;AFP
An abandoned dog stands in front of the destroyed Orthodox Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery (Holy Mountains Lavra of the Holy Dormition) in Svyatohirsk, Donetsk region - DIMITAR DILKOFF/ AFP

07:52 AM

Anti-semitism spreads across Russia following invasion

An EU report has said disinformation and hatred against Jews has "flourished" online throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The coronavirus pandemic and Russia's aggression against Ukraine further fuelled" anti-Semitism, which "remains a serious problem in our societies," said Michael O'Flaherty, director of the Vienna-based Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA).

A working group meeting in June had already highlighted "the risks of fake narratives" and disinformation stoking up anti-Semitism, as Russia justified its war by misusing "terms such as 'Nazi' and 'genocide'" to describe the government in Ukraine.

In its annual report, which was compiled this July, the FRA said that "Jewish communities across Europe" have been "profoundly affected" by online hate and disinformation in the context of the Russian invasion and the outbreak.

The bloc's rights agency reiterated that "recording of anti-Semitic incidents remains poor across Europe," with data collection and classification varying in each country.

07:50 AM

Seven ships leave Ukrainian ports day after Russia resumes exports deal

Cargo ship Zante, carrying Ukranian grain, sails on the Bosphorus Strait in front of the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, in Istanbul, on Wednesday - &nbsp;Shutterstock/ERDEM SAHIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Cargo ship Zante, carrying Ukranian grain, sails on the Bosphorus Strait in front of the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, in Istanbul, on Wednesday - Shutterstock/ERDEM SAHIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Seven ships carrying agricultural products have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports, a day after the resumption of a grain deal aimed at delivering Ukrainian food to foreign markets, the infrastructure ministry said.

The vessels were loaded with 290,000 tonnes of food products and were headed towards European and Asian countries, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.

Russia had said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine – reversing a decision that world leaders warned would increase hunger globally.

07:42 AM

British ambassador at Russian foreign ministry after Crimea drone attack

The British ambassador was met with posters saying "Britain is a terrorist country" as she arrived at the Russian foreign ministry this morning.

Deborah Bronnert was summoned to discuss Moscow's claims that Britain was involved in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

07:35 AM

One-eyed Englishman hailed a hero for evacuating Ukrainians

Despite losing his eye on one of his rescue missions, Dave Young, a 56-year-old from Birkenhead, Merseyside, continues to his daily drives into battle zones to evacuate Ukrainians.

He was designing lamps in Kyiv when the Russian invasion began and started working with a collective of volunteer Ukrainian drivers for the local charity HelpPeople.

Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, yesterday thanked him for his heroism as he went on to help vulnerable residents caught up in the conflict alone.

07:12 AM

Russian troops dub combat vehicles 'aluminium cans', MoD says

Russian soldiers are calling their ageing combat vehicles "aluminium cans" and have acquired at least 100 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from Belarus, British intelligence says.

Moscow lost more than 40 armoured vehicles per day to Kyiv attacks in mid-October, a MoD briefing said, adding: "Armoured units and artillery are central to Russia’s way of war; the force in Ukraine is now struggling partially due to difficulties in sourcing both artillery ammunition and sufficient serviceable replacement armoured vehicles."

06:02 AM

Zaporizhzia nuclear plant disconnected from grid

Ukraine's Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining high-voltage lines, leaving it with just diesel generators, Ukraine nuclear firm Energoatom said this morning.

The power plant has 15 days' worth of fuel to run the generators, Energoatom said.

The plant's blocks 5 and 6 are being switched into cold state.

05:41 AM

G7 to discuss Ukraine support

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich democracies will discuss how best to coordinate further support for Ukraine when they meet on Thursday in Germany following recent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure that have caused widespread power cuts.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate the two-day meeting of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with his G7 counterparts in the western German city of Muenster, although China's increasingly assertive role in the world and protests in Iran will also be high on the agenda.

"This G7 ministerial is, for us, coming at an important time," a senior State Department official said, noting that the group "has been a vital coordinating mechanism" for policy approaches on the most pressing issues.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday during a visit to Kyiv that the European Union, together with partners, was exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine's energy sector.

Ukraine needed specific equipment and tools to repair damage to its energy infrastructure, she said. Foreign companies should be urged to prioritise the transfer of energy equipment to Ukraine.

04:13 AM

Important to stand up to 'crazy Russian aggression'

After Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine – reversing a decision that world leaders warned would increase hunger globally – Ukraine's President said it was important to stand up to "crazy Russian aggression".

The defence ministry justified the resumption by saying it had received guarantees from Ukraine that it would not use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia: "The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement."

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, said it was important to stand up to "crazy Russian aggression that destabilises international trade".

"After eight months of Russia's so-called special operation, the Kremlin is demanding security guarantees from Ukraine," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"This is truly a remarkable statement. It shows just what a failure the Russian aggression has been and just how strong we all are when we maintain our unity."

03:00 AM

Lavrov accuses Western media of trying to stir Gulf tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told his Iranian counterpart that Western media had launched a campaign that could trigger escalation in the Gulf, his ministry said.

In a telephone call with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Lavrov commented on "the harmfulness of the information campaign that has been launched by Western media".

Lavrov told Mr Amirabdollahian that such actions could result in a dangerous escalation of tension in the strategically important region, the ministry said.

Washington expressed concern this week about unspecified threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and said it would not hesitate to respond if necessary.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the US warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom.

"The report published in the Wall Street Journal about planning attacks against one of the countries in the region is baseless," Iran's Mission to the UN said.

Iran "reiterates its policy of peaceful neighbourliness with its neighbours based on mutual respect and consistent with international principles and rules".

02:11 AM

UN rejects Russian call for biological weapons probe

The Security Council has rejected a resolution drafted by Russia calling for an investigation into its accusations of Washington's involvement in the alleged development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

Russia had officially requested a UN investigation into the accusations, which it has regularly made since the start of its war in Ukraine.

The resolution it put to the vote on Wednesday received two votes in favour (Russia and China), three against (the UK, France and the US, which have veto power) and the 10 non-permanent members of the Council all abstained.

The text provided for the "establishment of a commission composed of all members of the Security Council to investigate the allegations against the United States and Ukraine" regarding their obligations under the convention that prohibits the development, production and use of biological weapons.

Deputy Russian ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy regretted the outcome of the vote, saying: "Western countries demonstrated in every way that the law does not apply to them."

"This is a usual colonial mentality that we're used to and we're not even surprised by it," he added, promising to return to this issue at the review conference of the Biological Weapons Convention, from November 28 to December 16 in Geneva.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded: "The US voted against this resolution because it is based on disinformation, dishonesty, bad faith and a total lack of respect" for the Security Council.

This resolution is "a milestone for Russia's deception and lies" and "no one is buying it except China", she said.

The US and Ukraine had already flatly rejected Russia's accusations last week, with the Americans calling them "pure fabrications".

02:07 AM

Today's top stories

Latest Stories

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Canada's Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion win short track gold at World Cup in Montreal

    Canadian speed skaters Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion captured gold on home ice on Sunday at the season-opening short track World Cup stop in Montreal. Dubois won the men's 500-metre event for his second individual medal of the weekend, and longtime teammate Dion followed it up by topping the podium in the men's 1,000m in an exciting finish. Dubois, a 25-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., got off to a fast start and crossed the line in 40.345 seconds in front of the roaring crowd at the Aréna Mauric

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn