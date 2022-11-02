Ukraine war latest: Russian military leaders 'discussed using tactical nuclear weapons'

Ukrainian servicemen fire artillery from a self-propelled howitzer in Bakhmut - Anadolu

Senior Russian military leaders discussed the use of tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to numerous senior American officials.

The group had conversations about how and when Moscow may use the weapons, adding to heightened concern in Washington and among Western allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not a part of the conversations, the New York Times reported, but the meetings suggest that Putin’s repeated statements on the use of nuclear weapons could be more than threats.

The director of the CIA, William J. Burns, has previously said that Putin’s “potential desperation” to achieve victory and the Kremlin’s failures in the war could lead Russia to use one.

American officials said told the newspaper that they had seen no evidence of Russia preparing for a strike.

11:44 AM

In pictures: Kharkiv's front line

Ukrainian soldiers were photographed manning a checkpoint in the city of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

A Ukrainian soldier mans a checkpoint - Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint - Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an armored vehicle on the way back from the front line in the city of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi - Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times

11:24 AM

Russia's statement on resuming participation in Black Sea grain deal

Russia will resume its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, its defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Here is the statement in full:

"The Russian Federation suspended the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports (the "Black Sea Initiative") after Ukraine committed a terrorist act on October 29 this year against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the "grain corridor." "Russia's position was brought to the attention of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council. "With the help of an international organisation and Turkey, the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine on not using the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports designated for the export of agricultural products for military operations against the Russian Federation were obtained and submitted to the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) on 1 November 2022. "In particular, the Ukrainian side officially pledged that 'the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor will be used only in accordance with the provisions of the Black Sea Initiative and the related JCC regulation.' "The Russian Federation believes that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes implementation of the agreement – the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food from Ukrainian ports (the 'Black Sea Initiative') - which was suspended after the terrorist attack in Sevastopol."

11:01 AM

Russia to summon British ambassador over Black Sea fleet drone strike

Russia will summon Britain's ambassador to Moscow over what it said was the involvement of British specialists in a Ukrainian drone strike on the Black Sea fleet, Moscow's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"In this regard, the British ambassador will shortly be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Ships, including those carrying grain from Ukraine and awaiting inspections, are seen anchored off the Istanbul coastline - Chris McGrath/Getty Images

10:36 AM

Russia to resume participation in Black Sea grain deal

The grain deal to send Ukrainian agricultural exports across the Black Sea is back on, Russia’s Defence Ministry has said.

The Russian military said in a statement on Wednesday it has agreed to rejoin the deal after walking out of it over the weekend.

“We have managed to secure the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine that the humanitarian corridor and the Ukrainian ports designated for the supplies will not be used for waging hostilities against Russia,” it said.

“Russia believes that the guarantees appear to be sufficient at this point, and it is resuming the implementation of the agreement.”

The internationally mediated agreement this summer helped to secure vital supplies of Ukrainian grain to global markets including some of the world’s poorest countries but Russia said over the weekend it could no longer be part of the deal, citing a recent suspected Ukrainian attack on its Blac Sea fleet.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president who mediated the landmark agreement in summer, told his party’s meeting in parliament on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin personally approved the extension.

“After our phone conversation with Putin yesterday, as of noon today, grain shipments will continue as planned,” Mr Erdogan said.

10:16 AM

Kremlin launches military satellite into space

A military satellite was launched by Russia into space on Wednesday, according to the country’s defence ministry.

The satellite was carried by a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class rocket and sent to space at 9.48 a.m. Moscow time (6.48 am GMT) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, 800 km north of Moscow.

Experts say that Russia has been hindered by a small and inadequate fleet of communications and surveillance satellites throughout the war.

“In principle, Russia is already practically blind in orbit, " Bart Hendrix, an analyst and expert on Soviet and Russian space programs, told Radio Free Europe.

Russia’s defence ministry did not provide details about the purpose of the most recent launch.

09:42 AM

Ukraine downs 12 of 13 drones fired overnight

Twelve “kamikaze drones” were shot down by Ukraine overnight, according to officials.

A total of 13 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones had been launched by Russia.

The Ukrainian Airforce said this brought the total number of those shot down to more than 300 since the beginning of the war.

Iran denies supplying Russia with the weapons, but Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia may have ordered as many as 2,400 to be used on critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force said:

"On the night of November 1 to 2, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the eastern direction by 'Shahed-136' kamikaze drones. "12 out of 13 barrage munitions were destroyed by air defence in the eastern and central regions of the country. "Six UAVs were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units, aviation and mobile fire groups of the eastern air command."

09:16 AM

Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad

Poland will build a razor-wire fence on its border with Russia's Kaliningrad, its defence minister said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the enclave might become a conduit for illegal migration.

Construction of the temporary 2.5-metre (8ft) high and 3-metre deep barrier will start immediately, Mariusz Blaszczak told a news conference.

With tensions rising due to the war in Ukraine, he cited security concerns and referred a crisis triggered last autumn when thousands of African and Middle-Eastern migrants tried to cross the Belarus border into Poland, some of whom died.

The European Union at the time accused Belarus - a close ally of Russia - of flying the migrants in as part of a "hybrid" warfare campaign to destabilise Europe. Minsk denied wrongdoing.

Blaszczak said the Kaliningrad barrier would be similar to the one that Poland set up along the border with Belarus last year.

Online business magazine Russia Briefing reported last month that Kaliningrad is seeking to attract airlines from the Gulf and Asia under a new open skies policy.

The enclave, where Russia has a significant military presence, lies on the Baltic coast between Poland and Lithuania and separated from Belarus by a border corridor.

08:43 AM

Ukraine's grain export corridor needs long-term protection, says Zelensky

Ukraine's grain export corridor needs long-term protection and the world must respond firmly to any attempts by Russian to disrupt it, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Russia suspended its participation in a UN-brokered deal that ensures safe passage of critical food supplies, claiming it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships because of an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

Speaking in his evening video address on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky said ships were moving out of Ukrainian ports with cargoes thanks to the work of Turkey and the UN, the two main brokers of the July grain export agreement.

But the UN said vessels would not move on Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments.

"The grain corridor needs reliable and long-term protection," Mr Zelensky said.

"Russia must clearly understand that it will receive a harsh global response to any measures that disrupt our food exports. At issue here clearly are the lives of tens of millions of people."

08:16 AM

In pictures: Ukrainian servicemen fire artillery from a self-propelled howitzer

Ukrainian servicemen were pictured firing artillery from a self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine on Nov 1.

Ukrainian servicemen fire artillery - Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire artillery - Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire artillery - Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

08:04 AM

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Belarus in ‘message to the West’

Russia has deployed air-launched hypersonic missiles to a base in Belarus for the first time, the Ministry of Defence has claimed.

In its daily update on the Ukraine war on Tuesday, the MoD shared a satellite image which it said showed two Russian warplanes, along with a well-protected container believed to be storing missiles.

The image, which was taken on October 18, shows what MoD analysts believe are MiG-31K jets, as well as a possible canister containing Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at Machulishchy Airfield, just outside of Minsk.

Read more here.

07:37 AM

At least 16,000 homes in Kyiv still without power

A total of 16,000 homes in Kyiv are still without electricity, the area's governor has said.

Oleksiy Kuleba told residents that “our power engineers have been working non-stop for the third day. During the day, we will restore electricity for all subscribers.”

Mr Kuleba also asked people to prepare themselves for future outages while stabilisation shutdowns take place soon.

07:17 AM

Wagner Group advancing around 200m per day, missing Russian goal of 30km

The Russian Wagner Group is "making advances of 100-200m per day", missing Russia’s aims, according to the British Ministery of Defence.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the group, claimed this was "normal in modern warfare".

But the MoD said Russian forces "plan to advance 30km or more per day in most conditions".

It added: "In February, Russian forces planned to make a 1000km advance through Ukraine within a month. In September, Ukrainian forces achieved advances of over 20km per day.

"In the last two months, Prigozhin has abandoned any pretence that he is not associated with Wagner and has been more explicit in his public statements.

"He is likely trying to burnish his credibility within the stressed Russian national security system."

06:51 AM

Kyiv prepares 1,000 heating points as Russia attacks energy infrastructure

Authorities in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are preparing more than 1,000 heating points throughout the city in case its district heating system is disabled by continued Russian attacks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday.

Missile and drone attacks have damaged 40 per cent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and have already briefly left large parts of Kyiv without power and water, prompting power rationing.

Mr Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday that city authorities were considering different scenarios due to missile attacks.

"The worst one is where there will be no electric power, water or district heating at all," he said.

"For that case, we are preparing over 1,000 heating points in our city."

The locations will be equipped by generators and have a stock of necessities such as water.

04:55 AM

In pictures: Ukrainians light candles as they visit graves of soldiers

Ukrainians light candles as they visit the graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with Russia at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv - Shutterstock

Ukrainians visited the cemetery on All Saints' Day - Shutterstock

02:44 AM

Ukrainian saboteurs destroy two Ka-52 helicopters at Russian air base

Ukrainian saboteurs filmed themselves planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters in an audacious clandestine raid on an air base 500 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were completely destroyed and another two were badly damaged in the attack at the Veretye air force base in the Pskov region on Monday, the military intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said.

As with many other suspected Ukrainian attacks, Kyiv’s military intelligence agency stopped short of claiming responsibility.

Read the full story by Nataliya Vasilyeva here

#Russia: A video surfaced allegedly showing the planting of explosive charges on a Russian Ka-52 helicopter by a saboteur on Veretye Air Base, Pskov Oblast - according to Russian media two helicopters there were damaged due to unknown explosions at 30th October. pic.twitter.com/Ks85KxgVNu — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 31, 2022

01:44 AM

Friction at top of Kremlin as high-profile Putin ally praises Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky is a "strong and confident leader", the founder of the Wagner mercenary group has said in his latest challenge to Vladimir Putin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin issued the statement through his press office on Tuesday, marking one of the first times a senior Kremlin figure has spoken positively about Ukraine’s president.

Mr Prigozhin, known as "Putin’s chef", has gained influence over the course of the war as his Wagner fighters take the lead in many parts of the Ukrainian front line.

His remarks contradict the official Kremlin stance, which is to mock Mr Zelensky as a drug-addicted neo-Nazi.

Read the full story by Nataliya Vasilyeva here

01:04 AM

Today's top stories