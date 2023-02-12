Russia-Ukraine war latest: Poland dampens Zelensky's fighter jet hopes

Volunteer paramedics Mariia Danchyna, right, and Anna Skolbushevska assist with medical evacuations of wounded Ukrainian servicemen in Donetsk - Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

Poland, one of Ukraine's closest allies, has cast doubt on whether the country will get Western fighter jets.

Poland has been one of the West's fiercest supporters of sending weaponry to Ukraine but President Andrzej Duda told the BBC on Sunday that sending jets was a "very serious decision" and "not easy to take".

Modern fighter jets are currently at the top of Ukraine's priority list - President Volodymyr Zelensky used his speech in Westminster last week to appeal for them.

But Mr Duda said that Poland didn't have enough jets to send by itself and noted that combat aircraft have high maintenance needs, which would pose a challenge.

Ukraine ‘holding the line’ in Bakhmut

Ukraine's forces are holding their defence along the frontline in Donetsk, including in the besieged town of Bakhmut, with the fiercest battles raging for the cities of Vuhledar and Maryinka, Kyiv's top military commander said on Saturday.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said Russia is carrying out 50 attacks daily in Donetsk.

"Fierce fighting continues in the area of Vuhledar and Maryinka," Zaluzhnyi said in a Telegram message after a call with U.S. General Mark Milley.

"We reliably hold the defence. In some areas of the front we have managed to regain previously lost positions and gained a foothold."

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Saturday that his forces are facing fierce resistance around Bakhmut from Ukrainian defenders, but on Sunday claimed they had captured the nearby village of Krasna Hora.

Russia suffering 'unprecedented battlefield losses'

Russia has "likely suffered its highest rate of casualties" of the war so far in the past two weeks, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

The ministry cited casualty statistics released by Ukraine. Ukrainian figures on Russian losses have sometimes been higher than estimates from Western officials, but while the MoD said it "cannot verify Ukraine’s methodology, the trends the data illustrate are likely accurate."

Russia is suffering more than 800 casualties a day at the moment, according to the statistics, more than four times the reported rate over the summer.

"The uptick in Russian casualties is likely due to a range of factors including lack of trained personnel, coordination, and resources across the front," the MoD noted in its morning intelligence update on Sunday.

It added that "Ukraine also continues to suffer a high attrition rate."

Wagner claims victory near Bakhmut

Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Sunday that it had captured the village of Krasna Hora on the northern edge of Bakhmut.

The group's founder published a short video, apparently showing Wagner fighters at the entrance sign to Krasna Hora, which had a pre-war population of 600.

However, the claim that Russian forces have taken the village has not been independently verified.

The embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, in eastern Donetsk, has been the scene of brutal warfare for months. Kyiv's top military commander, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said on Saturday that Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut, trying to "stabilise" the frontline around it.