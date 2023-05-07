Ukraine war latest: Russia orders evacuation around Europe's largest nuclear plant

Citizens have been told to evacuate from the nearest town to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, amid reports of “regular” shelling of the region ahead of an expected counter offensive.

The evacuation from the town of Enerhodar, where most of the staff of the Zaporizhzhia power plant live, has prompted stark warnings from the UN nuclear chief.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that he was “extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant” on Saturday.

Rafael Mariano Grossi said: "The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous.”

IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia site have been unable to visit Enerhodar in recent days, but did receive information about the evacuation from the town, which they say is part of a “wider temporary evacuation” of the region which was announced on Friday.

Exiled mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, wrote on Telegram on Sunday that shops in the evacuated areas had run out of goods and medicine, and said that hospitals were discharging patients into the street amid fears that electricity and water supplies could be suspended if there were an attack.

In pictures: Fortifications amid Kyiv park in bloom

A visitor's jacket hangs on a metallic anti-tank barrier known as "hedgehog" next to the blooming cherry blossom trees at a park on May 6, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine - Roman Pilipey/Getty Images Europe

People visit trenches at a park on May 6, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Parts of the park had been fortified by Ukrainian troops defending the capital at the beginning of the Russian invasion - Roman Pilipey/Getty Images Europe

Ukraine launched more than ten drones on Crimean Peninsula, claims Russian-installed official

A Russian-installed official in Sevastopol claimed that Ukraine launched more than 10 drones overnight on the Crimean Peninsula.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram that three drones were launched on the Crimean port city, but that air defence systems repelled all attacks and there was no damage.

According to Ukrainian monitoring of Telegram channels, there were explosions in Sevastopol and Saki - where Russia has an air base - as well as a few other places.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

Air raid alerts sound across two-thirds of Ukraine overnight

Roughly two-thirds of Ukraine experienced air raid alerts blaring for several hours overnight into early Sunday morning, as air defence systems shot down a number of drones, according to officials.

“During the last air alert, an enemy reconnaissance UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was detected in the airspace of Kyiv," the military administration of Kyiv said on Telegram.

They added that the drone was destroyed and that there had been no reports of casualties.

Russian fighter jet intercepts Polish plane in 'aggressive and dangerous' behaviour

A Russian fighter jet intercepted a Polish plane which was on patrol over the Black Sea for the EU’s border agency, causing the crew to lose control of the aircraft and lose altitude, Poland’s border force said.

According to a statement from the border force, a Sukhoi-35 plane did not make any radio contact ahead of carrying out “aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres, approaching the border guard plane three times without keeping to the required safety distance”.

The Russian plane flew just in front of the nose of the Polish aircraft, crossing its path at a distance of “around five metres”, according to Warsaw.

Romania’s defence ministry, which first reported the incident, condemned Russia’s “aggressive and dangerous” behaviour.

The Polish plane landed safely in Romania afterwards, as the incident took place around 37 miles inside Romanian airspace.

A statement from the ministry added: “This incident is further evidence of the provocative approach of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea.”