Ukraine war latest: Russia 'losing significantly more aircraft than it can replace'

The wreckage of a Sukhoi Su-34 military jet lie at the crash site in the courtyard of a residential area in the town of Yeysk in southwestern Russia

Russia has lost some 300 aircraft in Ukraine at a "significantly" higher rate than it can replace, the MoD said.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army, last week said Moscow had lost 278 aircraft in the war - more than twice the 119 it did in the Soviet-Afghan War.

The Ministry of Defence said in its intelligence update: "Whilst we cannot independently verify these figures, Russia’s continued lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training, loss of experienced crews, and heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defence zones.

"This is unlikely to change in the next few months. Russia’s aircraft losses likely significantly outstrip their capacity to manufacture new airframes. The time required for the training of competent pilots further reduces Russia’s ability to regenerate combat air capability."

10:51 AM

Putin will 'this week decide' on attending G20 summit

Vladimir Putin will make a decision on whether to attend the next G20 summit in person by the end of the week, the president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he will not attend the summit in Bali if Putin does.

It is due to begin on Tuesday next week.

10:39 AM

Ukraine grain exports down 31 percent year-on-year

Ukraine has exported almost 14.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 30.7 per cent from the 20.6 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data has shown.

Grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and closed off its neighbour's Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Ministry data showed that exports so far in the July 2022 to June 2023 season included 5.4 million tonnes of wheat, 7.7 million tonnes of corn and 1.2 million tonnes of barley.

The government has said Ukraine could harvest between 50 million and 52 million tonnes of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021 because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields.

10:25 AM

Kherson's power is being 'partially restored'

Occupied Kherson city's power is being partially restored, its Moscow-installed officials say.

The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday following damage to three power lines.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the pro-Kremlin administration of the region, has said "power and connectivity is being partially restored" in its capital city.

The alleged attack occurred on the Berislav-Kakhovka power line, and Russian state media reported on Sunday that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had also been damaged by Ukrainian strikes.

Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations.

09:56 AM

Ukraine's 'biggest problem' is Iranian drone stockpile in Belarus

Ukraine's "biggest problem" is Iranian-made drones being stockpiled in Belarus “quite close to Kyiv”, its ambassador to the UK has said.

Vadym Prystaiko's comments on Sky News come after Russian missile and drone strikes destroyed large sections of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

He said: “They are running out of rockets, that is for sure.

"But the Iranian drones, this is the biggest problem. They are cheap … they come in a swarm. Very difficult to deal with.

"We have evidence that thousands and thousands of them have been provided, some of them stored now in Belarus, which is on top and north of Ukraine, quite close to Kyiv city for example.”

09:47 AM

Kremlin declines to comment on reports of official talks to avoid nuclear war

The Kremlin has declined to comment on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that while Russia remains "open" to talks, it is unable to negotiate with Kyiv due to its refusal to hold talks with Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in the hope of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict.

09:45 AM

Sunak 'coming to Ukraine quite soon'

Rishi Sunak will visit Ukraine soon, the country's ambassador to the UK has said.

The PM had promised to make Ukraine his first international visit but is now headed to Egypt and Cop 27 instead.

Vadym Prystaiko told Sky News: "We’re not going to discuss the dates, because of the security of your prime minister. But he’s coming to Ukraine quite soon."

09:31 AM

Blaze at railway office in occupied Donetsk

The railway administration’s building in Donetsk was ablaze after five explosions shook the city, Russian news agency TASS reports.

The central part of the building has been damaged following shelling from Ukrainian armed units.

Six 155 mm caliber projectiles were fired at night against Donetsk downtown, the representative office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said earlier.

08:16 AM

Russia suffering heavy losses in 'fierce' attacks in Donetsk, Zelensky says

Russia is suffering heavy losses in "fierce" attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and is preparing new assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Volodomy Zelensky said in his nightly video remarks on Sunday.

The Russian-installed administration in Ukraine's Kherson region said on Sunday a number of settlements, including Kherson city, had lost water and power supplies after what it called an act of "sabotage".

Ukraine's army accused Russia on Sunday of the large-scale destruction of civilian vessels moored on the banks of the Dnipro River in the occupied southern region of Kherson that Kyiv's forces are trying to capture.

08:10 AM

US 'holds undisclosed talks with top Russian officials'

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The newspaper cited US and allied officials as saying that Sullivan, President Joe Biden's top aide on national security, held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Sullivan's counterpart, that were not disclosed publicly.

The White House declined to comment on the report, responding to questions about the story only with a statement attributed to National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson: "People claim a lot of things."

08:09 AM

Ukraine braces for fresh Russian attacks on power supplies

Ukraine is bracing for fresh Russian attacks on its infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday, after Kyiv’s mayor urged residents to prepare for a worst-case scenario by making emergency plans to leave town and stay with friends or family.

The country faced a 32 per cent deficit in projected power supply Monday, Sergei Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, a major supplier of energy to the capital, said on his Facebook page.

"This is a lot, and it’s force majeure," he said. Meanwhile national energy authorities warned of planned outages but also possible further restrictions in the capital and the region around it as well as six further regions of the country.

The warnings followed remarks by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urging residents to "consider everything" including a worst-case scenario where the capital loses power and water.