Ukraine war latest: Russia launches infrastructure strikes on 'very wide' scale

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, has accused Russia of launching strikes on infrastructure on a "very wide" scale.

He pledged that his military would improve on an already strong record of downing missiles with help from its Western partners.

"The geography of this latest mass strike is very wide," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Saturday, citing regions in western, central and southern Ukraine.

"Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100 per cent of the Russian missiles and strike drones.

"I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners. Already now, we are downing a majority of cruise missiles, a majority of drones."

Missiles pound power facilities

More than a dozen Russian missiles pounded energy facilities and other infrastructure across Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian air force said, with strikes causing blackouts in parts of different regions.

Since October 10, Russia has launched devastating salvos at Ukraine's power infrastructure, which have hit at least half of its thermal power generation and up to 40pc of the entire system.

Officials in a swath of regions reported strikes on energy facilities and power outages as engineers scrambled to restore the network. Governors advised residents to stock up on water.

Infrastructure strikes on 'very wide' scale

Ukrainian forces had downed 20 missiles and more than 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones on Saturday, he said.

The air force command said 33 missiles had been fired at Ukraine; 18 were shot down.

