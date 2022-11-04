Ukraine war latest: Putin issues chilling warning on Kherson

Verity Bowman
·11 min read
An old woman walks in the Kherson region village of Arkhanhelske, which was formerly occupied by Russian forces
An old woman walks in the Kherson region village of Arkhanhelske, which was formerly occupied by Russian forces - BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has called on Russian officials to forcibly evacuate residents of Russia-occupied Kherson to safety.

"Those who still live in Kherson should certainly be removed from the area of the most dangerous hostilities because civilians should not suffer from shelling, from attacks, counter-attacks or something like that," Mr Putin told Russian news agencies in Moscow on Friday.

The Russian president's remarks following increasing reports from Kherson that the local puppet government is forcing local residents to leave the city for Crimea to the south-east.

Ukrainian authorities on Thursday insisted they do not believe the Russians are voluntarily retreating from Kherson, suspecting this might be a ruse to lure Ukrainian troops.

12:44 PM

China and Germany oppose any nuclear arms use

Germany and China are opposed to the use of any nuclear weapon in the Ukraine war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on a visit to Beijing on Friday.

"Here in China everyone knows that an escalation (of the war in Ukraine) would have consequences for us all," Mr Scholz told reporters.

"That is why it is very important for me to stress that everyone says clearly that an escalation via the use of a tactical nuclear weapon is ruled out," he added.

"I am pleased that we at least reached agreement on that."

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - Yao Dawei/Xinhua via AP

Mr Scholz said after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping that he had insisted "the Russia war in Ukraine is a dangerous situation for the whole world".

He told Xi earlier that "it is important for China to use its influence on Russia".

"Russia must immediately stop the attacks under which the civilian population is suffering daily and withdraw from Ukraine," Scholz said.

12:19 PM

Russia 'threatening to shoot deserters as morale plummets'

Russia has likely deployed new “barrier troop” units to shoot deserters fleeing the front line, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said.

The MOD also described the troops as “blocking units” used to force soldiers to advance into battle with Ukraine.

Russian generals also could be encouraging their commanders to “use weapons against deserters” and “shooting to kill such defaulters after a warning had been given”, the daily update added.

“The tactic of shooting deserters likely attests to the low quality, low morale and indiscipline of Russian forces,” the MOD said.

11:58 AM

In pictures: The latest from Russia and Ukraine

Russian President Putin marks National Unity Day in Moscow
Russian President Putin marks National Unity Day in Moscow - Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Pool via REUTERS
A Ukrainian border guard carrying an Anglo-Swedish NLAW anti-tank missile launcher
A Ukrainian border guard carrying an Anglo-Swedish NLAW anti-tank missile launcher - Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP
Captured Russian service personnel during the latest exchange of prisoners of war
Captured Russian service personnel during the latest exchange of prisoners of war - RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY
Mykhailo lost both legs on May 29, in Luhansk from an anti-personnel mine
Mykhailo lost both legs on May 29, in Luhansk from an anti-personnel mine - Paula Bronstein / Getty Images Europe

11:46 AM

Putin calls for forcible evacuation of Kherson

Vladimir Putin has called on Russian officials to forcibly evacuate residents of Russia-occupied Kherson to safety.

"Those who still live in Kherson should certainly be removed from the area of the most dangerous hostilities because civilians should not suffer from shelling, from attacks, counter-attacks or something like that," Mr Putin told Russian news agencies in Moscow on Friday.

The Russian president's remarks following increasing reports from Kherson that the local puppet government is forcing local residents to leave the city for Crimea to the south-east.

Ukrainian authorities on Thursday insisted they do not believe the Russians are voluntarily retreating from Kherson, suspecting this might be a ruse to lure Ukrainian troops.

11:02 AM

Erdogan and Putin agreed to send Russian grains to some African countries for free

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with his counterpart Vladimir Putin that Russian grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to some African countries for free.

"In my phone call with Vladimir Putin, he said 'Let's send this grain to countries such as Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan for free' - and we agreed," Erdogan said in a speech to businesspeople in Istanbul.

The comment came after Moscow resumed on Wednesday its participation in the UN and Turkey-brokered grain agreement, ending four days of non-cooperation that still saw exports continue from Ukrainian ports.

Earlier this week, Putin said even if Russia withdrew from the deal again, it would substitute the entire volume of grain destined for the "poorest countries" for free from its own stocks.

10:34 AM

Russia's Medvedev rails against 'traitors' who fled country

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev on Friday railed against the thousands of his countrymen who fled Russia after it sent troops to Ukraine, denouncing them as "cowardly traitors."

In a social media post on Russian Unity Day - a holiday introduced by President Vladimir Putin in 2005 to celebrate a 1612 victory over invading Polish forces - the former leader said Russia was "stronger and cleaner" without them.

"We were abandoned by some frightened partners, who cares about them," Medvedev said on Telegram.

"Cowardly traitors and greedy defectors fled to faraway lands - let their bones rot in a foreign place."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev - MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/RIA NOVOSTI/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX

Tens of thousands of Russians rushed to leave the country after President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24.

A second wave left after Putin announced a mobilisation of 300,000 reservists on September 21.

Since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine, 57-year-old Medvedev has often taken to social media to write increasingly anti-Western posts.

Medvedev was Russia's president between 2008 and 2012 after switching roles with Putin, who served as prime minister in between his Kremlin terms.

10:09 AM

Pictured: Devastation continues in Ukraine

A local resident walks past the body of a person killed by recent shelling near a damaged block of flats in Makiivka
A local resident walks past the body of a person killed by recent shelling near a damaged block of flats in Makiivka - Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS
A man clears debris from a damaged building at a production site after a recent attack in the city of Kharkiv
A man clears debris from a damaged building at a production site after a recent attack in the city of Kharkiv - YEVHEN TITOV/AFP via Getty Images
Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine repair a captured Russian infantry fighting vehicle in Kharkiv region
Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine repair a captured Russian infantry fighting vehicle in Kharkiv region - Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/REUTERS

09:58 AM

We cannot put China on a par with Russia, top EU diplomat says

Western countries need to reduce their dependence on China but should not put it in the same category as Russia, the European Union's top diplomat said on the second day of a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers in Germany.

The talks between top diplomats of the wealthiest democracies coincide with a one-day visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Beijing, the first by a G7 leader since China's President Xi Jinping cemented his grip on power at a Communist Party Congress.

China hawks have said the trip risks appearing as a stamp of approval for Xi and a sign Germany will continue to prioritize its economic relations with Beijing over security and strategic considerations.

"It is clear that China is .. becoming much more assertive, much more on a self-reliant course," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.

"We want to reduce our dependence, we want to address our vulnerabilities, to strengthen our resilience," he added. "But for the time being, many member states have a strong economic relationship with China and I don't think we can put China and Russia on the same level."

09:03 AM

MOD statement in full: Russia probably threatening to shoot retreating soldiers

Russia has likely deployed new “barrier troop” units to shoot deserters fleeing the front line, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said.

Here is the MOD's statement in full:

"Due to low morale and reluctance to fight, Russian forces have probably started deploying "barrier troops" or "blocking units".

"These units threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers in order to compel offensives and have been used in previous conflicts by Russian forces.

"Recently, Russian generals likely wanted their commanders to use weapons against deserters, including possibly authorising shooting to kill such defaulters after warning has been given. Generals also likely wanted to maintain defensive positions

"The tactic of shooting deserters likely attests to the low quality, low morale and indiscipline of Russian forces."

08:00 AM

Indonesia leader says Putin undecided on G20 summit invite

Russian President Vladimir Putin has still not decided if he will attend the Group of 20 leaders' summit this month as war rages in Ukraine, the leader of host nation Indonesia said in an interview Friday.

The meeting of the world's top economies has been overshadowed by Russia's invasion of its neighbour with both sides continuing to battle on the ground without significant change.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Putin told him in a phone call Wednesday his attendance at the two-day gathering on the resort island of Bali remains up in the air.

"He (Putin) wanted to attend but cannot decide at the moment," Widodo told local newspaper Kompas in an interview published on Friday.

He said in August that Putin had accepted Jakarta's invite to the summit on November 15-16, despite Western pressure to bar Moscow from the meeting and in the face of the Kremlin's growing international isolation.

05:07 AM

Zelensky hails IAEA's conclusion stating no sign of 'dirty bomb'

Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the UN nuclear watchdog's conclusion that no sign of undeclared nuclear activity was found at three sites in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of planning to use a "dirty bomb" - a conventional explosive device laced with radioactive material - and said institutes linked to the nuclear industry were involved in preparations, without presenting evidence. Ukraine's government denied the accusation.

"The only dirty things in our region right now are the heads of those in Moscow who, unfortunately, seized control of the Russian state and are terrorising Ukraine and the whole world," Mr Zelensky said.

04:12 AM

Russia 'can be good guys and live peacefully with Ukraine if they get rid of Putin'

Russia can be the "good guys" and live peacefully with Ukraine if they get rid of Vladimir Putin, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain has said.

Vadym Prystaiko said his country’s fight was not with the Russian people and urged them to “change their leadership”.

Speaking exclusively to the Telegraph, Mr Prystaiko warned there was no mechanism in the Kremlin to “let steam out of the system”, which could lead to political collapse.

Read the full story by Dominic Nicholls here

03:02 AM

02:14 AM

Pentagon chief: Ukraine can retake Kherson from Russia

Ukraine can regain control of the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russia, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its invasion.

The Pentagon chief's remarks come as a Russian-installed official in Kherson said Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, in a significant retreat.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph they saw Russian troops evacuating Kherson, with Moscow forces dismantling military posts.

Mr Austin did not answer a question about whether Russian forces were preparing to leave, but he expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to beat Russian forces.

"On the issue of whether the Ukrainians can take the remaining territory on the west side of the Dnipro river and in Kherson, I certainly believe that they have the capability to do that," Mr Austin said.

"Most importantly, the Ukrainians believe they have the capability to do that. We have seen them engage in a very methodical but effective effort to take back their sovereign territory."

01:50 AM

Russian troops begin leaving Kherson city – but Ukraine warns of a trap

Russian troops were seen evacuating Kherson as rumours swirled that Moscow was abandoning the key southern city.

Eyewitnesses told The Telegraph that they witnessed Moscow’s forces dismantling military posts, leaving the city and crossing into the eastern bank of the Dnipro River towards Crimea.

“There are much fewer occupiers in the city. The roadblocks are being removed and flags were taken,” said a city local, who wished to remain anonymous.

On Thursday, a Russian-installed official in the region said that Moscow’s armed forces were expected to quit the city.

Read the full story by Verity Bowman here

A destroyed school in the Kherson village of Arkhanhelske
A destroyed school in the Kherson village of Arkhanhelske - AFP

01:31 AM

Today's top stories

  • Russian troops were seen evacuating Kherson as rumours swirled that Moscow was abandoning the key southern city

  • Russia can be the "good guys" and live peacefully with Ukraine if they get rid of Vladimir Putin, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain has said

  • Ukrainian forces can retake the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russian troops, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia's campaign against Ukraine's energy network has left around 4.5 million people without power

  • The UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday it had found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity at three sites in Ukraine that it inspected at Kyiv's request in response to Russian allegations that work was being done on a "dirty bomb"

