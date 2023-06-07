Ukraine war latest: Nova Kakhovka dam flooding poses risk to 42,000, says Kyiv

Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka dam blew up - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

About 42,000 people are at risk from flooding in Russian and Ukrainian-controlled areas along the Dnipro River after a massive dam collapsed sending floodwaters across a swathe of Ukraine’s war zone.

Martin Griffiths, the UN aid chief, warned of “grave and far-reaching consequences” for thousands of people on both sides of the front line through the loss of homes, food, safe water and livelihoods.

“The sheer magnitude of the catastrophe will only become fully realised in the coming days,” he told the UN Security Council.

Ukrainian officials estimated about 42,000 people were at risk from the flooding, which is expected to peak on Wednesday.

It comes as the region’s governor said that Russian forces shelled the region of Kherson multiple times over the past day, with one person dying and one injured as a result of the attacks.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the collapse of the massive dam.

Pictured: Olena stands next to the entrance to her house on a flooded street in Kherson

Olena stands next to the entrance to her house on a flooded street in Kherson - ALINA SMUTKO/REUTERS

State of emergency imposed in Russia-controlled parts of Kherson, TASS reports

A state of emergency has been imposed in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine’s Kherson region following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam and the flooding of large area, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday.

The agency, citing emergency services, said about 2,700 houses were flooded after the destruction of the dam on Tuesday and almost 1,300 people had been evacuated.

At least seven people were missing, Moscow-backed officials said.

Zelensky says he awaits final agreements on 'powerful' F16 jets offer

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he received “a serious, powerful” offer from leaders of countries ready to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets and is awaiting final agreements with key allies.

“Our partners know how many aircraft we need,” Zelensky was quoted as saying in a statement on his website. “I have already received an understanding of the number from some of our European partners ... It is a serious, powerful offer.”

Kyiv now awaits a final agreement with its allies, including “a joint agreement with the United States,” Zelensky said.

It is still unclear which Kyiv’s allies are ready to send the jets to Ukraine.

