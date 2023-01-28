'Fierce' battle in Ukraine for Vugledar near Donetsk

DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - JANUARY 26: Ukrainian soldier is seen at car with broken window on the Donbass frontline, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on January 26, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A fierce battle raged for control of the town of Vugledar, southwest of Donetsk, as the two sides locked in along the southern front.

Both Russia and Ukraine claimed success in the small administrative centre of apartment blocks surrounded by flat fields, a short distance from the strategic prize of the village of Pavlivka.

"Soon, Vugledar may become a new, very important success for us," Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-appointed leader of the Donetsk region, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

But Kyiv said the town, which had a pre-invasion population of around 15,000 people, remained contested.

"There is fierce combat there," Ukrainian military spokesman Sergiy Cherevaty told local media.

Moscow's push for Vugledar is part of its effort to seize control of the entire Donetsk region, which it has already declared a part of Russia.

Ukraine said this week that Russian troops had stepped up their attacks in the east, particularly on Vugledar and Bakhmut.

09:40 AM

Zelensky invites Olympics chief to Ukraine frontline city Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited the president of the International Olympic Committee to visit the frontline city of Bakhmut.

Mr Zelensky extended the invitation to Thomas Bach after the committee said a "pathway" should be explored for Russians to take part in the 2024 Paris Games.

"I am inviting Mr Bach to Bakhmut so that he can see for himself that neutrality does not exist," Mr Zelensky said.

09:34 AM

US fuelling proxy war, says North Korea

North Korea has slammed Washington's decision to supply Ukraine with tanks, claiming the US is "further expanding the proxy war" to destroy Russia.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden promised 31 Abrams tanks, one of the most powerful and sophisticated weapons in the US army, to help Kyiv fight off Moscow's invasion.

Along with China, Russia is one of the North's few international friends and has previously come to the regime's aid.

"Lurking behind this is the US sinister intention to realise its hegemonic aim by further expanding the proxy war for destroying Russia," said Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.