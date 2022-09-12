Russia-Ukraine war: British intelligence reveals scale of Ukrainian surge

Firefighters battle flames after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv

Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London during its counter-offensive to take back the northwestern Kharkiv region, according to British intelligence.

Military officials in Kyiv estimated the liberated territory to be at least 3,000 square kilometers, including the strategic city of Izyum.

“In the face of Ukrainian advances, Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

“Isolated pockets of resistance remain in this sector, but since Wednesday, Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London.”

The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think-tank, declared the Battle of Kharkiv a major operational success for Ukraine’s armed forces, but its experts warned the current counter-offensive would not end the conflict.

Follow the latest updates below.

08:35 AM

Watch: Ukraine's 'substantial' victory

08:11 AM

Ukrainians recapture settlements

Ukrainian armed forces said this morning that they had recaptured more than 20 settlements in the past 24 hours amid a large counter-offensive.

"In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian armed forces drove the enemy away from more than 20 settlements" and are regaining "full control over them" the Ukrainian army said in its daily briefing.

08:10 AM

More from Lord Dannatt

Lord Dannatt has been speaking further on Sky News. He said Russia is responding to Ukraine's recent success in the Kharkiv area in a "typically heavy-handed way".

"They know that they've had a significant reverse on the battlefield, so they're lashing out in other ways to try to restore their position."

Story continues

He said targeting a power station was an example of Moscow "blindly lashing out".

He added: "The resistance and the attitude that you're seeing from the Ukrainian people is 'yes, no, we don't like the darkness, we don't like the lack of water, but we will win through, they will not break our spirit'.

"And I think that is the other critical issue. Morale in Ukraine and morale amongst the Ukrainian forces is sky high."

08:06 AM

Izyum in ruins

Ukraine has announced fresh gains in its counter-offensive, including the recapture of the strategic city of Izyum in the country's east, where Kyiv accused Russia of carrying out reprisal strikes against electricity infrastructure.

A woman stands in front of a destroyed church in Izium, Kramatorsk - Juan Barreto/AFP

A couple walks between debris in the city of Izium - Juan Barreto /AFP

07:58 AM

Lord Dannatt: Russians have 'pretty much turned and fled'

The former army chief Lord Dannatt said the Russians have "pretty much turned and fled" from the Kharkiv area of Ukraine, representing a "significant reverse" of their position.

While this is a "great success" for the Ukrainians, he said they continue to need "more and more" Western arms and ammunition in order to be able to "keep the pressure up".

"We are witnessing some incredible scenes," he told Sky News.

"Although the Ukrainians have made significant advances, there's a lot of their country still in Russian occupation. So there's a long way to go."

07:01 AM

Russia likely ordered withdrawal of troops from occupied Kharkiv

Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River in the wake of Ukrainian advances, the UK's Ministry of Defence has said.

Since Wednesday, Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London.

The ministry said Russia was likely struggling to bring sufficient reserves forward across the Dnipro River to the front line in the south, near Kherson.

"An improvised floating bridge Russia started over two weeks ago remains incomplete; Ukrainian long-range artillery is now probably hitting crossings of the Dnipro so frequently that Russia cannot carry out repairs to damaged road bridges," the ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

"The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia’s overall operational design. The majority of the force in Ukraine is highly likely being forced to prioritise emergency defensive actions.

"The already limited trust deployed troops have in Russia’s senior military leadership is likely to deteriorate further."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 September 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/IISQBW8TQK



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/QFOzJpanUr — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 12, 2022

04:33 AM

In pictures: Ukraine's counter-offensive in Kharkiv

Armoured fighting vehicles abandoned by Russian soldiers - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Destroyed armored vehicles litter the road in Balakliya, Kharkiv - AFP

04:25 AM

Thousands left without power as Russia retaliates

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said thousands of people were left without power after Russia's revenge missile attack on Ukraine.

"Terrorist Russia has hit civilian infrastructure sites leaving thousands of Ukrainians without electricity, water and heat," he said on Twitter late on Sunday.

"Putin plans more of such tactics in the winter and tests the waters. He must get a tough response now."

Terrorist Russia has hit civilian infrastructure sites leaving thousands of Ukrainians without electricity, water and heat. Putin plans more of such tactics in the winter and tests the waters. He must get a tough response now. Russia must be recognized state sponsor of terrorism. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) September 11, 2022

03:49 AM

Exclusive: Russian soldiers 'literally running' for their lives

Panicked Russian soldiers are abandoning their tanks, weapons and even clothes as they "literally run from their positions" in the face of a shock Ukrainian offensive, soldiers have told The Telegraph.

A Ukrainian intelligence unit on the front line said the Russian chain of command was broken and soldiers were fleeing without putting up a fight, many of them changing into civilian clothes to avoid detection.

A drone operator returning from the front line on Sunday also told The Telegraph that the speed of the offensive had even taken their own army by surprise, with troops struggling to recover the mountains of Russian ammunition and armoured vehicles left behind.

Read the full story by Campbell MacDiarmid here

02:03 AM

Today's top stories