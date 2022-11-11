Ukraine war latest: Dozens of Kherson settlements recaptured as fleeing Russians leave mine traps

Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled part of Kherson region arrive in Dzhankoi - ALEXEY PAVLISHAK/REUTERS

Ukrainian forces have reclaimed dozens of landmine-littered settlements near Kherson as Russia begins its prolonged withdrawal from the important port city.

President Volodymyr Zelensky last night announced 41 sites had been recaptured in the southern regio n amid "fierce" resistance from Moscow's forces.

Ukraine's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, said it would take at least a week before Kherson city is liberated, saying Russia still had 40,000 troops in the region and intelligence showed its forces remained in and around the regional capital.

Russia announced on Wednesday it would withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro river that includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow has captured since invading Ukraine in February.

Kherson province is one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in late September.

Follow the latest news below.

08:03 AM

'Monkey with a grenade' Putin unlikely to use nukes, Ukraine's defence chief says

Ukraine's defence minister described Vladimir Putin as a "monkey with a grenade" but said the Russian president was unlikely start a nuclear war as it would endanger its relations with India and China.

Vladimir Putin has indicated he would use nuclear weapons if needed to defend Russia, but Oleksii Reznikov said: "I don't think they will use it. But again, when you have a monkey with a grenade for a neighbour you have to estimate all kinds of risks."

He also dismissed as "crazy" the idea Moscow might blow up the vast southern Kakhovka dam as it withdraws from Kherson city, saying that such a move would flood areas controlled by Moscow and also cut off their access to fresh water supply via a canal from the Dnipro river to annexed Crimea.

Story continues

Both sides in the conflict have accused the other of planning to destroy the dam.

07:45 AM

TV centre blown up amid looting in Kherson

A TV broadcasting centre has been blown in Kherson city amid widespread looting after Russia announced its withdrawal from the key port city, local Ukrainian media say.

The Ukrainian-appointed governor of Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said Russian troops had "taken away public equipment, damaged power lines and wanted to leave a trap behind them".

Deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar added on Telegram: "The Russian Federation is looting our museums in the temporarily occupied territories, removing Wi-Fi routers from homes and physically abusing our people. It is hopeless civilizational backwardness."

News site IMI said: "Today, during the day, Russian troops blew up the broadcasting centre of Kherson television.

"According to our contacts the [television] tower remained intact."