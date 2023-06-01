Ukraine war latest: Mother and child among dead as ballistic missiles strike Kyiv

A woman reacts as she looks at the body of her daughter, who was killed during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

At least three people, including a child, have died in Kyiv after Russian ballistic missiles struck the city during the night.

A 9-year-old girl and her 24-year-old mother were among three people killed in the strikes. A 33-year-old woman also died, Ukraine’s national police said, adding that twelve others were injured.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The death toll was the highest in a single attack on the Ukrainian capital over the past month. The attack also damaged apartment buildings, a medical clinic, a water pipeline and cars.



Ukraine’s General Staff reported that the Air Forces intercepted all 10 missiles, which it identified as Iskander ballistic missiles.

Follow all the latest updates below

08:21 AM

Zelensky: Ukraine ready for Nato membership

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a trip to Moldova that Ukraine was ready to be in the Nato military alliance and that Kyiv was waiting for the bloc to be ready to admit his country.

He spoke to reporters as he stood beside Moldovan President Maia Sandu after arriving for a summit of the European Political Community which is being hosted by Ukraine’s neighbour.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and President of Moldova Maia Sandu (R) arrive at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Bulboaca - DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP

08:20 AM

Dame Melinda Simmons reacts to strikes on Kyiv

Dame Melinda Simmons, the British Ambassador to Ukraine, has tweeted about the missile attack in Kyiv.

On #Childrensday 🇷🇺 killed children with a missile attack in #Kyiv where I live and work. — Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) June 1, 2023

07:54 AM

Pictured: Aftermath of Kyiv strike

Residents react near the body of a person killed in a strike on Kyiv - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

Rescuers and medics work in a local clinic, where fragments of shot down missile fell during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv - KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION/via REUTERS

A view of a residential building damaged in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

Emergency services personnel near a cordon after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

07:46 AM

Olena Zelenska: 'Pain for all of us'

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s First Lady, has tweeted about the strikes on Kyiv which saw a 9-year-old girl killed.

Children's Day has to be about safe childhood, summer, life... But today it is about new crimes of RF against 🇺🇦 children. A 9-year-old girl was killed in the shelling of Kyiv, and another is now in the hospital. It is a pain for all of us, our thoughts are with their families. — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) June 1, 2023

07:45 AM

Eight injured in 'uninterrupted shelling' of Belgorod

“Uninterrupted shelling” hit a town in the Russian region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine and injured eight people, the governor said.

“Shebekino is facing uninterrupted shelling” with rocket launchers, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, accusing Ukrainian forces of bombarding “the centre and periphery” of the town. He added: “Eight people were injured. There were no fatalities.”

07:43 AM

Zelensky arrives at European summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had travelled to Moldova to attend to Thursday’s summit of the European Political Community attended by dozens of leaders, and that he would have many bilateral meetings.

He said he was working on support for a coalition of powers to supply fighter jets to help Ukraine repel Russian forces who invaded in February 2022, and that he would also discuss his peace plan as well as Kyiv’s aspirations to join the Nato military alliance and the European Union.

Story continues

07:40 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.