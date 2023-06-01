Ukraine war latest: Mother and child among dead as ballistic missiles strike Kyiv
At least three people, including a child, have died in Kyiv after Russian ballistic missiles struck the city during the night.
A 9-year-old girl and her 24-year-old mother were among three people killed in the strikes. A 33-year-old woman also died, Ukraine’s national police said, adding that twelve others were injured.
The death toll was the highest in a single attack on the Ukrainian capital over the past month. The attack also damaged apartment buildings, a medical clinic, a water pipeline and cars.
Ukraine’s General Staff reported that the Air Forces intercepted all 10 missiles, which it identified as Iskander ballistic missiles.
08:21 AM
Zelensky: Ukraine ready for Nato membership
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a trip to Moldova that Ukraine was ready to be in the Nato military alliance and that Kyiv was waiting for the bloc to be ready to admit his country.
He spoke to reporters as he stood beside Moldovan President Maia Sandu after arriving for a summit of the European Political Community which is being hosted by Ukraine’s neighbour.
08:20 AM
Dame Melinda Simmons reacts to strikes on Kyiv
Dame Melinda Simmons, the British Ambassador to Ukraine, has tweeted about the missile attack in Kyiv.
On #Childrensday 🇷🇺 killed children with a missile attack in #Kyiv where I live and work.
— Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) June 1, 2023
07:54 AM
Pictured: Aftermath of Kyiv strike
07:46 AM
Olena Zelenska: 'Pain for all of us'
Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s First Lady, has tweeted about the strikes on Kyiv which saw a 9-year-old girl killed.
Children's Day has to be about safe childhood, summer, life... But today it is about new crimes of RF against 🇺🇦 children. A 9-year-old girl was killed in the shelling of Kyiv, and another is now in the hospital. It is a pain for all of us, our thoughts are with their families.
— Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) June 1, 2023
07:45 AM
Eight injured in 'uninterrupted shelling' of Belgorod
“Uninterrupted shelling” hit a town in the Russian region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine and injured eight people, the governor said.
“Shebekino is facing uninterrupted shelling” with rocket launchers, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, accusing Ukrainian forces of bombarding “the centre and periphery” of the town. He added: “Eight people were injured. There were no fatalities.”
07:43 AM
Zelensky arrives at European summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had travelled to Moldova to attend to Thursday’s summit of the European Political Community attended by dozens of leaders, and that he would have many bilateral meetings.
He said he was working on support for a coalition of powers to supply fighter jets to help Ukraine repel Russian forces who invaded in February 2022, and that he would also discuss his peace plan as well as Kyiv’s aspirations to join the Nato military alliance and the European Union.
07:40 AM
