Ukraine war: Kremlin faces cost of invasion - but has not reached enlightenment on alleged atrocities

·2 min read

Russia is starting to face up to the devastating impact on its troops of the war in Ukraine, yet Moscow is still clinging to baseless denials over killing Ukrainian civilians.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, used an interview with Sky News's Mark Austin to acknowledge "significant" losses of Russian forces over the past six weeks.

"It's a huge tragedy for us," he said.

Russia last gave an official figure for what it claimed to be the number of Russian soldiers killed fighting in Ukraine on 25 March, putting the toll at 1,351.

But the true number is thought to be much higher.

Ukraine's armed forces say around 18,700 Russian military personnel have been killed so far, though that figure is also not confirmed.

The use of the word "significant" by Mr Peskov to describe the scale of the loss signals perhaps a new willingness to face the reality of the price in blood that the Kremlin - and the country - is paying for invading its neighbour.

But the president's spokesman has not experienced the same kind of enlightenment when it came to the war crimes Mr Putin and his military are accused of committing - backed up by substantial physical evidence and eyewitness accounts - against Ukrainian civilians.

One of the most shocking onslaughts to emerge so far was in the town of Bucha, just outside Kyiv, which came under Russian control for about a month, before the troops retreated.

During that time, Russian soldiers are suspected of torturing and executing people, while Russian bombardments left many more dead.

The bodies of men and women lay untouched in the streets of the town, with family, friends and neighbours too scared to go and retrieve them in case they met the same fate.

Mr Peskov attempted to dismiss the allegations as a "well-staged insinuation" and a "bold fake".

But his denials collapse in the face of the weight of evidence on the ground, including multiple bodies found with hands bound and shot in head or chest as well as multiple accounts from the town's residents of seeing Russian troops killing civilians.

The Kremlin has a long track record of using lies, denials, deflections and distortions to try to create confusion and doubt and mask the reality of whatever hostile activity it has done.

The scale of the carnage in Bucha and across Ukraine, however, is impossible to brush aside with words alone in a television interview.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Russia has suffered 'significant losses' in Ukraine

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia had sustained "significant losses" in Ukraine, which its troops entered on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation". Russia's defence ministry said on March 25, its most recent update, that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the campaign, and 3,825 had been wounded.

  • Kremlin says Russia has suffered 'significant losses' in Ukraine

    Russia's defence ministry said on March 25, its most recent update, that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the campaign, and 3,825 had been wounded. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said two days later that at least 10,000 Russian soldiers had probably been killed. "We have significant losses of troops," Peskov told the British channel Sky News in an interview, "and it's a huge tragedy for us."

  • Ukraine said Russian troops brought parade uniforms to Kyiv, expecting a quick triumph that never came

    Oleksandr Hruzevych of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said some Russian parade uniforms were found after Russians withdrew.

  • UK Officials Say Russian Troops Are Running Low On Supplies – And Morale

    The Pentagon says Putin has achieved "exactly zero" of his objectives inside Ukraine.

  • 50 People Burned Alive at Hospital in Besieged Ukrainian City, Mayor Says, Out of 5,000 Dead There

    "These are just a few examples of the deliberate destruction of the civilian population of Mariupol," Mayor Vadym Boichenko said this week

  • US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

    ‘I hope there are some lessons learned that sanctions bite, that we will keep them coming’

  • TOP WRAP 12-Russia laments 'significant losses' as Ukraine braces for major offensive

    Russia on Thursday appeared to give the most damning assessment so far of its invasion, describing the "tragedy" of mounting troop losses and the economic hit as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive. Moscow's six-week long incursion has seen more than 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless, turned cities into rubble and led to Russia's near total isolation on the world stage. In a symbolic move, the United Nations General Assembly suspended it from the U.N. Human Rights Council, expressing "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis."

  • UN ousts Russia from Human Rights Council; Germany reportedly intercepts chatter on atrocities: Live Ukraine updates

    The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the world organization’s Human Rights Council. Latest Ukraine updates.

  • Russia's ruble jumps to pre-invasion levels thanks to Moscow's rescue measures, putting pressure on the US

    Moscow has put in place strict capital controls and is still receiving cash from oil and gas sales, which has helped bolster the ruble.

  • Academy moves hearing to discuss Will Smith’s Oscars slap forward

    The actor resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last week.

  • Ukraine war: Luhansk could be 'even worse' than Mariupol as Russia attacks increase, says governor

    The situation in Luhansk will be the same or "even worse" than in places such as Mariupol and Bucha, the region's governor has said. Russia has withdrawn troops from around Kyiv after failing to penetrate the city and is said to be focusing on the east, where it has long supported separatist fighters. Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai told Sky News he feared a fresh offensive in "approximately a few days" and urged people to evacuate while they still can, in case escape routes are cut off.

  • Russia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths as Ukraine braces for major offensive

    Russia gave the most sombre assessment so far of its invasion of Ukraine, describing the "tragedy" of mounting troop losses and the economic hit from sanctions, as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive. Moscow's six-week long incursion has seen more than 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, turned cities into rubble and led to sweeping sanctions on Russian leaders and companies. In a symbolic move, the United Nations General Assembly suspended Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council, expressing "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis."

  • UPDATE 2-British drugmaker GSK stops supplement, vitamin sales to Russia

    GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday its consumer arm has stopped shipments of supplements and vitamins to Russia as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and would prioritise the supply of over-the-counter medicines for basic needs. The British drugmaker has also reiterated that it would keep supplying essential medicines and vaccines to Russia. GSK has however, halted clinical trials in the country and stopped as much direct involvement with Russia as possible.

  • UPDATE 1-French court upholds 150 mln euro fine against Google for opaque ad rules

    A French court of appeals upheld a 150 million euro fine levied against Alphabet's Google for abusing its power over the treatment of advertisers, a spokesperson for the U.S. firm said on Thursday. France's antitrust watchdog, which levied the fine in 2019, said in its decision then that Google applied opaque advertising rules and changed them at will. It was the first penalty imposed by the competition authority against Google.

  • Zelenskyy says Russian troops are hiding the bodies of civilians they killed as the Kremlin is 'really afraid' of the backlash over Bucha

    Zelenskyy said troops were now removing bodies in other Ukrainian towns and cities to "hide the evidence."

  • TOP WRAP 2-Russia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths as Ukraine braces for major offensive

    Russia gave the most sombre assessment so far of its invasion of Ukraine, describing the "tragedy" of mounting troop losses and the economic hit from sanctions, as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive. Moscow's six-week long incursion has seen more than 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, turned cities into rubble and led to sweeping sanctions on Russian leaders and companies. In a symbolic move, the United Nations General Assembly suspended Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council, expressing "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis."

  • Arizona AG letter offers no proof of 2020 election fraud

    PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general issued an interim report Wednesday on his review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County that outlined his concerns with some election procedures but did not provide proof of any major issues despite six months of investigation. Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is in a tough GOP primary for U.S. Senate, largely reiterated concerns raised by a widely panned election review conducted last year by supporters of former President Donald Trump on

  • Atlantic Canada's pharmacists want more responsibilities to ease burden on hospitals

    HALIFAX — The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the value of pharmacies in the health-care system, but they can do even more to help ease the burden on Atlantic Canada's hospitals, say pharmacists across the region. Pharmacists in Atlantic Canada have the ability to assess and treat more than 30 minor ailments, including cold sores, nausea, minor sleep disorders and nicotine dependence. But if someone chooses to seek care at a pharmacy instead of a doctor’s office or walk-in clinic, it typically com

  • Crypto.com to Pay Bitcoin Bonuses to UFC Fighters

    Bitcoin bonuses will be awarded to the three standout athletes at each UFC pay-per-view event as voted for by fans across the world.

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    The U.S. Commerce Department issued enforcement actions against Aeroflot , Azur Air, and UTair on Thursday, saying the three Russian airlines violated American export controls issued in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision comes after the United States identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes.