Ukraine war: Ukrainian troops retreat from 'smashed to pieces' Severedonetsk

The 126th Separate Territorial Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine take part in military exercises in Odesa - OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP

Ukraine's forces will have to retreat from Severodonetsk, the regional governor has said, after weeks of fierce fighting against the Russians in the battleground eastern city.

"Ukrainian armed forces will have to retreat from Severodonetsk. They have received an order to do so," Sergiy Gaiday, governor of Lugansk region which includes the city, said on Telegram.

"Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense."

"All critical infrastructure has been destroyed. Ninety percent of the city is damaged, 80 percent (of) houses will have to be demolished," he added.

He did not indicate whether troops would be withdrawn immediately, or over what time frame any withdrawal would happen.

06:59 AM

Four dead in Russian military cargo plane crash

A Russian military cargo plane crashed in the city of Ryazan southeast of Moscow on Friday, killing four people and injuring five others, the regional government said.

"According to preliminary information, four people died as a result of a plane crash in the area of the Mikhailovsky highway in the city of Ryazan," the regional government's crisis unit said in a statement, as quoted by the TASS state news agency.

06:51 AM

Ukraine repels Russian attack

Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack on the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, the last fully Ukrainian-controlled city in the region of Luhansk, the area's governor said on Friday.

Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Russia had, however, taken control of the village of Mykolaivka, located near a key highway to Lysychansk, which has been the focus of heavy fighting.

Fighting continues, he added, in the battleground twin city of Severodonetsk, where Russia has advanced slowly over several weeks.

06:48 AM

Germany heading for a gas shortage

Germany is heading for a gas shortage if Russian gas supplies remain as low as they are now, and certain industries would have to be shut down if there is not enough come winter, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Der Spiegel magazine.

Mr Habeck held out the prospect of further relief for companies and people affected by the lack of gas but warned that it would not be possible to absorb all the effects, reported Der Spiegel on Friday.

06:47 AM

Troops will 'have to be withdrawn' from Severodonetsk

Ukrainian troops will "have to be withdrawn" from the mostly Russian-occupied battleground city of Severodonetsk, the regional governor said on television on Friday.

"Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

06:01 AM

Bishop: Ukraine should give up Donbas for ceasefire

Ukraine should give up its territory to gain a ceasefire from Russia, a senior bishop has said, as the Church of England put itself on course for a fresh row with the Government.

The message is in direct contravention of the Government’s foreign policy, after Boris Johnson said he feared Volodymyr Zelensky could be bounced into agreeing a "s----y" peace deal.

However, the Church of England's lead bishop on foreign affairs said the price of peace could be Russia’s annexation of the Eastern Donbas region. The Kremlin has already illegally annexed Crimea.

On Thursday night, the Church insisted this was not its "view", adding that “the territorial integrity of Ukraine is without question”.

05:58 AM

Johnson: Accepting a 'bad peace' deal would be a disaster

An elderly woman cries in front of her burnt house in Novoselivka, Ukraine - Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Boris Johnson has warned Nato allies it would be a "disaster" to pressure Ukraine into accepting a "bad peace" deal that would see swathes of territory surrendered to Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister said there was little hope of sending the Navy to rescue grain from the Russian president's blockade as he set sights on talks with Turkey to prevent famine being a consequence of the invasion.

There are concerns in Kyiv that Germany and France will push President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept a ceasefire deal that would see him concede land to Moscow.

Mr Johnson warned there is "no question there is a lot of Ukraine fatigue now in the world".

"But I think they are going to win. I know they are going to win. It is their country. They are fighting for it desperately hard," he said.

"But they need to be properly supported. So, my message to colleagues at the G7 and at Nato in particular is going to be now is not the time to settle and encourage the Ukrainians to settle for a bad peace, for a peace by which they are invited to give up chunks of their territory in return for a ceasefire.

"I think that would be a disaster. It would be a trigger for further escalation by Putin whenever he wanted. That would do much further economic damage to the world."

04:37 AM

In pictures: The War Is Not Over

A Ukrainian exhibition titled The War Is Not Over has been set up in Taras Shevchenko Park in Kyiv.

It showcases the work of journalists who have been killed, injured, come under fire, captured or persecuted since the beginning of Russia's invasion.

A man reads from The War Is Not Over exhibition stands in Taras Shevchenko Park on June 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The exhibition showcases the work of journalists who have been killed, injured, come under fire, captured or persecuted since the beginning of Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine. - Alexey Furman/Getty Images

A woman reads from The War Is Not Over exhibition stands in Taras Shevchenko Park on June 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine - Alexey Furman/Getty Images

An elderly man reads from The War Is Not Over exhibition stands in Taras Shevchenko Park on June 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine - Alexey Furman/Getty Images

04:23 AM

UK pledges £372m in aid to countries hit by food crisis

The UK, US and European Union have accused Russia of stoking a food crisis by preventing grain exports from Ukraine – which accounts for about one tenth of global wheat exports.

Farmers in Ukraine, one of the largest grain producers in the world, have been struggling to sell their product - Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency

In a statement late on Thursday, the UK pledged £372 million in aid to countries hit hardest by rising global food costs and shortages of fertiliser, including £130 million for the World Food Programme.

The UK said its funding would provide humanitarian aid to increase access to food across the worst-hit African countries.

Russia denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming it on Western sanctions imposed on Moscow that had led to a jump in global food prices. It also said the West had spread lies about the causes of the crisis.

While acknowledging there were multiple factors why food inflation was so high, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, accused Vladimir Putin of trying to hold the world to "ransom" with the blockade.

"It is absolutely unconscionable," Mr Johnson said.

"That supply could help people around the world, it could help some of the poorest countries in the world."

03:20 AM

Zelensky: Ukraine's future is in the EU

"Ukraine's future is in the EU," President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted after the official announcement that his country had become a candidate to join the European Union on Thursday.

Kyiv and Brussels hailed the bold geopolitical step – triggered by Russia's invasion – as a "historic moment".

Sincerely commend EU leaders’ decision at #EUCO to grant 🇺🇦 a candidate status. It’s a unique and historical moment in 🇺🇦-🇪🇺 relations. Grateful to @CharlesMichel, @vonderleyen and EU leaders for support. Ukraine’s future is within the EU. #EmbraceUkraine https://t.co/o6dJVmTQrn — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 23, 2022

Starting on the long path to EU membership will be a huge boost to morale in the embattled country, as Russian assaults on two cities in the eastern Donbas region move towards a "fearsome climax", according to a Ukrainian government adviser.

The approval of the Kyiv Government's application by EU leaders meeting in Brussels will anger Russia as it struggles to impose its will on Ukraine. Moldova also became an official candidate on Thursday, signalling the bloc's intention to reach deep into the former Soviet Union.

Friday will mark four months since Vladimir Putin sent troops across the border to Ukraine.

03:14 AM

Ukraine granted EU candidate status

The European Union formally granted Ukraine candidate status for the EU on Thursday night as leaders of countries wanting to join the bloc warned Kyiv not to have “illusions” about membership coming anytime soon.

The 27 heads of state and government gave their approval to Ukraine being considered for EU membership in what was described a historic show of support for Kyiv.

“A historic moment. Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU," said Charles Michel, the European Council President.

“Our future is together.”

02:42 AM

Prepare for a two-year food crisis

People receive food as a humanitarian aid in Novoselivka village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine - OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is guaranteed to cause a two-year global food crisis even if the war ends tomorrow, Western officials have warned, as Ukraine struggles to export its crucial grains.

Officials are bracing for food supplies to suffer a long hangover from the conflict after Russia placed mines in Ukraine’s seaports and caused severe disruption to production in what is known as the “breadbasket of Europe”.

The Kremlin has been accused of weaponising global food supply, as prices soar to record levels and fears grow of shortages in the developing world.

01:49 AM

Mine clearing effort would be biggest attempt since Iran-Iraq war

London’s insurance market has placed the entire region around the Black Sea on its high risk list, meaning soaring costs for shipments.

Boris Johnson said the UK was considering all options when asked whether the Government could provide sovereign guarantees for shipping insurance.

"What the UK possibly has to offer, most of all, is expertise when it comes to maritime insurance, and a lot of expertise in moving goods through should we say contested areas of the sea," he said.

Asked if Britain was ready to help Ukraine demine the area, the Prime Minister said: "Yes, I don't want to get into the technical or military details, but you can take it from what we have already done in supplying equipment to the Ukrainians to help themselves protect that we are certainly talking to them at a technical level to help demine Odesa."

Any mine clearing effort would be the biggest attempted since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, and any project to clear mines off Ukraine would take several months.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said separately on Thursday that urgent action needed to be taken within the next month, ahead of the next harvest, to maintain supply.

01:45 AM

Team effort to move grain stuck in Ukraine

Boris Johnson has said the UK is willing to help with demining operations off Ukraine's southern coast and considering offering insurance to ships to move millions of tonnes of grain stuck in the country.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea ports has prevented the country – traditionally one of the world's top food producers – from exporting much of the more than 20 million tonnes of grain stored in its silos.

This has helped push food prices to record highs and left tens of millions of people struggling to eat, a crisis Western officials say could last two years.

Turkey is trying to broker talks between the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia to create a possible safe sea corridor in the Black Sea, but Moscow wants some Western sanctions lifted first to facilitate its grain and fertiliser exports.

Boris Johnson attends a lesson during a visit to the GS Kacyiru II school on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

"There is a job of work to be done. We are working with the Turks and other European friends and allies to see what we can do," the Prime Minister told Reuters in an interview during a visit to Rwanda for a Commonwealth summit.

01:16 AM

