Ukraine war: Indian doctor forced to abandon beloved pet jaguar

·5 min read
Jaguar Kumar
Gidikumar Patil had bought the cats from a zoo in Kyiv nearly two years ago

An Indian-born doctor who was holed up in a basement at home in war-torn Ukraine with his pet big cats for months says he is now separated from his animals.

After the war began earlier this year, Gidikumar Patil, who is single, had pledged he would not leave his home without his pets. He lived and worked as an orthopaedic doctor in a hospital in Svavtove, a small town in Severodonetsk, located in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

Mr Patil, who is 42 and an Ukrainian citizen since 2016, bought the animals from a zoo in the capital, Kyiv, nearly two years ago. The male cat is a 24-month-old "lepjag", a rare hybrid of a male leopard and a female jaguar, while the female, a black panther, is 14 months old.

Two weeks ago, Mr Patil ran out of money and crossed over into Poland to earn a living so he could keep feeding his cats. The hospital where he worked was shut early in the war and has now been destroyed in a bomb attack, as Ukrainian forces have made rapid gains and have recaptured territory in the Russian-occupied region.

Now Mr Patil is living in a dormitory in a hostel in Warsaw with other Ukrainian refugees, looking to earn a living and anxious about the fate of his cats.

He says the internet in Svavtove stopped working two weeks ago, and he is checking on his cats daily by calling up a local farmer who is taking care of them.

"The caretaker tells me me the animals were missing me. The 'lepjag' didn't eat properly for nearly a week. The black panther was in confusion. I want to save the animals and take them out, but I really don't know how," Mr Patil told the BBC on the phone from Warsaw.

Mr Patil says he was forced to leave home in Ukraine with a bag carrying his clothes, $100 and a few thousand roubles in cash. He had exhausted all his savings and sold part of his farm land, two apartments, two cars, his motorcycle and camera for a little over $100,000 (£89,908).

After the war began, he says, he spent up to $300 feeding his cats - some 5kg of meat (mostly chicken) - every day.

"As the situation worsened and bomb attacks inched closer to my home and I ran out of money, I decided to leave the cats with the caretaker, cross the border, earn some money and return," Mr Giri said. He said he had kept enough food to last three months in the freezer for his cats and paid the caretaker $2,400 as three months of wages.

But plans haven't quite worked out that way.

An aerial view of damaged sites from eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk located in which Russian forces now in control, in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine on July 09, 2022. (
An aerial view Severodonetsk where Mr Patil lived before leaving in early September

After a 12-hour-long slow minibus ride through a war zone to the nearest border, he was taken out of the vehicle by patrolling Russian soldiers and thrown into an underground room for three days for interrogation, Mr Patil said.

"I was taken out of the bus, blindfolded and taken to a small underground cell where they gave me soup and bread and interrogated me. They looked at my identity papers and since they were made in Kyiv, they suspected I was a spy, giving information to the Ukrainian military."

Mr Giri said he told the Russian soldiers that he had "taken no sides in the war", and ran a YouTube channel on his cats with nearly 60,000 followers and that he had been stranded at home with his animals. "I showed them my videos and my channel," he said.

"On the third night of my detention, a Russian officer came up to me and told me his wife had watched my videos and told him that their prisoner was not a partisan but an animal lover. He said, 'Sleep well tonight.'"

Jaguar Kumar
Mr Patil says he wants India to help him take back the cats

Next morning, they let him free. They confiscated his passport and gave him a letter of identity, says Mr Patil.

They dropped him near the Polish border, which he crossed by providing his biometrics and telling his story to border officials.

The Polish authorities gave him a "paper visa" which allows him to stay in the country for 90 days, he said. Then he took a night bus to Warsaw.

Now, with the situation in his hometown worsening, Mr Patil says he's clueless about when he will be able to return to his cats. His family is sending him money from home in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, where he was born.

"I have contacted the Indian embassy in Kyiv a few times on phone and WhatsApp, asking them whether they could take my cats out of Ukraine. They told me they don't deal with wild animals," he said. Earlier this week, he says he visited a zoo in Warsaw and sought their help in taking out his animals from the war zone.

"Somehow, I want my cats back. If the Indian government can help and pick them up and take them home to a zoo or a forest in India, it is fine. I just want to save them."

Latest Stories

  • Ukrainian troops take down pro-Russian flags

    STORY: Video posted by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, first deputy chief of the Ukraine's Department of Patrol Police, showed a Ukrainian service member climbing a metal structure before throwing to the ground the black-blue-red flag of the Donetsk People's Republic and the white-blue-red Russian flag.Ukrainian troops said on October 1 that they had retaken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine. Voices in the video can be heard referring to the 81 Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - a unit which was one of the first units to enter Lyman and help retake the town - according to Ukrainian army.

  • Trump turns up heat on Mitch McConnell criticism, says senator has a 'death wish'

    The former president has been highly critical of the Kentucky Republican and his wife for months, but McConnell has stayed quiet.

  • National Archives still missing some Trump administration records

    The National Archives has still not recovered all the presidential records that should have been turned over at the end of the Trump administration, according to a new letter to Congress from the acting archivist. "We do know that we do not have custody of everything we should," Debra Steidel Wall, acting archivist of the United States, said in her letter to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., suggesting that former officials had still not turned over electronic messages of official business done on personal accounts. Wall's letter was a response to a Sept. 13 request from Maloney seeking an "urgent review" of "whether presidential records remain unaccounted for and potentially in the possession of the former president."

  • Ukraine Bids to Join NATO Despite Long Odds

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine formally applied to join NATO Friday but the alliance responded with immediate caution, seeking to avoid provoking a full-blown conflict with Russia since members are compelled to come to each other’s defense.Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysIndonesia Suspends Football Matches as Riot Kills at Least 129Fed Begins to Split on the Need for Speed to Peak RatesUkra

  • Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking

    Authorities in Denmark said Sunday that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have also stopped leaking, a day after officials said that the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to stop leaking. The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the Nord Stream 1 pipelines.

  • Russian Deputy PM says restoration of Nord Stream possible - TASS

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden, with a significant fall in gas pressure leading to the detection of the ruptures. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds.

  • 'Chaotic' Russian military incapable of operating on a nuclear battlefield in its current state, says war think tank

    Russia's troops "could not function in a nuclear environment," The Institute for the Study of War said, because its military is in a chaotic state.

  • Truss Defends Chancellor As Calls Mount For Inquiry Into Drinks Do With Financiers

    Truss Defends Chancellor As Calls Mount For Inquiry Into Drinks Do With Financiers

  • Scottish government would be in ‘uncharted waters’ if UK public spending cut

    Social justice minister Shona Robison warned public spending cuts from the UK government could mean difficulties across all public services.

  • Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The African soccer confederation has removed Guinea as host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations because of inadequate infrastructure, the latest in a series of switches and delays for the continental championship over the last 10 years. The decision was announced late Friday night and after Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe traveled to the country to meet with Col. Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the military junta in Guinea who took po

  • Ukrainian soldiers wave flag at entrance of Russian-controlled Donetsk town

    Ukrainian soldiers clambered onto a vehicle waving the national flag on Saturday (October 1), on the outskirts of the eastern town of Lyman, a long-time Russian bastion that Kyiv says it has encircled.Source: Andriy Yermak

  • Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday, celebrating with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression. His latest milestone came as The Carter Center, which the 39th president and the former first lady established after their one White House term, marked 40 years of promoting democracy and conflict resolution, mo

  • Marilyn Monroe was Hollywood's all-American girl. But her initial success depended on hiding her Mexican roots.

    In the years before her death, Monroe traveled more frequently to Mexico and met with directors like José Bolaños and Luis Buňuel.

  • Trevor Noah Mocks Trump for Asking His Diet Coke Valet for Political Advice: ‘Make Me the Emperor of America’ (Video)

    The late night host responded to reports that Trump would ask all his aides how he could stay in office after the 2020 election

  • How wild and baseless claims that Biden blew up the Nord Stream pipelines moved seamlessly between Tucker Carlson and the Kremlin

    The spread of the conspiracy theory from Russian networks, through US far-right influencers, is emblematic of their close ties.

  • Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

    TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Fewer Russians have crossed into neighbouring countries in recent days, according to local authorities, despite persistent anxiety over the partial mobilization the Kremlin launched less than two weeks ago to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. The mass exodus of Russian men — alone or with their families or friends — began Sept. 21, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial call-up of reservists. In Russia, the vast majority of men under ag

  • Should you delay taking Social Security retirement benefits? Here's what to consider

    Planning an early retirement? When to take Social Security benefits requires weighing more than just your retirement date.

  • Trump won’t have to say if he thinks FBI planted documents as judge overrules special master she appointed

    Florida federal judge has repeatedly intervened in FBI investigation of Trump documents

  • Friday evening UK news briefing: Zelensky hits back as Putin appeals for end of Ukraine war

    Good evening. Vladimir Putin has said people living in the regions of Ukraine annexed by Russia "are becoming our citizens for good". Yet as he celebrated with Russian politicians, Ukraine applied to join Nato.

  • King Charles will not attend COP27 in Egypt, Buckingham Palace says

    King Charles will not attend COP27, the UN climate conference due to be held in Egypt in November, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. There had been speculation that the King, who has been a passionate campaigner on environmental issues, would attend the event in Sharm el Sheikh, making it his first overseas trip since becoming monarch. The confirmation that he will not go comes after reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss and Number 10 advisers had told the King he should not attend.