Ukraine war gives Taiwan's military reservist reform new impetus

  • Army reservist troop takes part in shooting training at a camp base in Nanshipu
    1/5

    Ukraine war gives Taiwan's military reservist reform new impetus

    Army reservist troop takes part in shooting training at a camp base in Nanshipu
  • Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits army reservist troop during a training in Nanshipu
    2/5

    Ukraine war gives Taiwan's military reservist reform new impetus

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits army reservist troop during a training in Nanshipu
  • Army reservist troop takes part in shooting training at a camp base in Nanshipu
    3/5

    Ukraine war gives Taiwan's military reservist reform new impetus

    Army reservist troop takes part in shooting training at a camp base in Nanshipu
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Army reservist troop takes part in shooting training at a camp base in Nanshipu
    4/5

    Ukraine war gives Taiwan's military reservist reform new impetus

    Army reservist troop takes part in shooting training at a camp base in Nanshipu
  • Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits army reservist troop during a training in Nanshipu
    5/5

    Ukraine war gives Taiwan's military reservist reform new impetus

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits army reservist troop during a training in Nanshipu
Army reservist troop takes part in shooting training at a camp base in Nanshipu
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits army reservist troop during a training in Nanshipu
Army reservist troop takes part in shooting training at a camp base in Nanshipu
Army reservist troop takes part in shooting training at a camp base in Nanshipu
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits army reservist troop during a training in Nanshipu
Ben Blanchard
·3 min read

By Ben Blanchard

NANSHIPU, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited army reservists training under a new scheme to bolster war readiness on Saturday, a programme that has gotten added impetus from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given China's bellicosity against the island.

The war in Ukraine has stirred debate in Chinese-claimed Taiwan about its own readiness and tactics should Beijing ever make good on threats to take the island by force.

Taiwan's government announced late last year a reform of the training of its reserve forces, including doubling down on combat and shooting exercises.

Under the new programme which began this month, reservists get two weeks of training, rather than the previous five to seven days, and spend more time on combat training like firing guns.

Observing the training at the Nanshipu firing range outside the capital Taipei, Tsai, dressed in full military fatigues including body armour, said reservists were specifically getting trained in areas close to their homes.

"The recent situation in Ukraine once again proves that the protection of the country, in addition to international solidarity and assistance, depends on the unity of the whole people," she said, flanked by her top security officials.

Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters there were many lessons they could learn from Ukraine, where he said people were being given guns and sent to fight after only a few days of training.

"For our reservists, if they train for between seven and 14 days a year, that gives us a lot more confidence."

Taiwan has been gradually shifting from a conscript military to a volunteer-dominated professional force.

But Reuters has reported the switch was troublesome and has led to a gutting of the 2.31 million-strong reserve force. Some complained of wasting time on pointless drills and lectures during retraining.

The new system is being trialed in the first three quarters of this year on about 15,000 reservists and will be reviewed in the fourth quarter to see whether it will continue.

Taiwan and Ukraine's armed forces are both undermanned and undergunned compared to their giant neighbours.

Tsai has championed the concept of "asymmetric warfare" to make the military more mobile, harder to attack and better able to survive and strike back in a war, as Beijing steps up what Taipei views as its threats against the island.

Reservists are part of that plan.

The Defence Ministry has been heavily promoting the new scheme on its social media channels, showing pictures of reservists carrying out live-fire drills and being greeted by flag-waving children shouting messages of support.

Freddy Lim, an independent lawmaker who sits on parliament's defence and foreign affairs committee, told Reuters the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made many Taiwanese more determined to defend the island and has boosted public support for reservist training reform and civil defence.

"In the past, before Ukraine, we were called alarmist when we made these efforts. That's not the case anymore," he said.

"Like Ukraine, I believe we have a very strong will to defend our country."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian dollar gains as investors favor commodity-linked currencies

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, adding to its gains the day before, as investors bet that commodity producing economies will take up the slack left by disruptions to Russia's exports. Canada, Australia and New Zealand are major producers of commodities. "Many people see the commodity story as a key driver right now," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC.

  • History is repeating itself ‘time and time again’, says Ukrainian MP

    Lesia Vasylenko said it is easier to prevent death and destruction than to deal with the aftermath.

  • US Flag Blows in Wind as Snow Falls at Nashville NWS Office

    Snow fell outside the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Nashville, Tennessee, on the night of Friday, March 11, footage posted here shows.The NWS had forecast a “fast-moving winter storm” in the area. It called on residents to avoid travel, warning of “hazardous weather conditions.” Credit: NWS Nashville via Storyful

  • 'Risk worth taking': U.S. rushes MANPADS to Ukraine despite proliferation concerns

    The United States and NATO are shipping weapons into Ukraine at break-neck speed, including highly sensitive items such as shoulder-fired missiles called Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS) that can take down aircraft. The Western arms deliveries, another one of which is expected to arrive in the coming hours, have been vital to enabling Ukrainians to fight the invading Russians forces far more effectively and fiercely than U.S. intelligence expected. "Frankly, we believe that risk is worth taking right now because the Ukrainians are fighting so skillfully with the tools at their disposal and they're using them so creatively," a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday when asked about that danger.

  • How Putin's ostracism puts Canadian oil in a 'very enviable position'

    Russia's military assault on Ukraine will speed global efforts to ditch fossil fuels, and cement Canada's role as a stable source of oil and gas, according to Horizons ETFs Management Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.