Ukraine war: First ship loaded with grain set to leave Odesa since conflict began

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, a Turkish Polarnet cargo ship is loading Ukrainian grain in a port in Odesa region, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A ship loaded with grain has left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for the first time since the war began, according to the Turkish defence ministry.

It comes after Russia and Ukraine signed a deal in July to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports - shipments needed to alleviate a growing global food crisis.

The Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship RAZONI is loaded with corn was scheduled to depart from the port of Odesa at 8.30am (6.30am UK time) on Monday to go to Lebanon, the Turkish defence ministry said.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the UN clearing the way for Ukraine - one of the world's key breadbaskets - to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of the conflict.

Other ships are expected to depart Ukraine's ports through safe corridors in line with deals signed in Istanbul.

The agreement aims to allow for the safe passage of grain shipments in and out of Odesa, as well as Chornomorsk and the port of Pivdennyi nearby.

A blockade by Russia's Black Sea fleet since it invaded its neighbour cut off supplies to markets around the world and sent grain prices soaring.

Many people in the world's poorest regions rely on shipments from the Black Sea for food.

Moscow has denied responsibility, blaming Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining its Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's harvest could be half its usual amount due to the conflict.

Meanwhile, one of Ukraine's richest men, a grain merchant, was killed in what Ukrainian authorities said was a carefully targeted Russian missile strike on his home.

Oleksiy Vadatursky was the founder and owner agriculture company Nibulon, which is headquartered in the port city of Mykolaiv - to the east of Odesa.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said more than 12 missile strikes, likely the most powerful on the city so far, hit homes and schools, with two people confirmed killed and three wounded.