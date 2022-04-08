Ukraine war: 'I feel pretty damn lucky to be here' - British journalist Benjamin Hall reveals he lost half a leg and a foot in bombing that killed two colleagues

A British journalist has revealed he lost half a leg and his other foot in a Russian attack that killed two of his colleagues.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was working with cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshinova when their vehicle was hit by artillery shelling from Russian troops near Kyiv on 16 March.

Mr Zakrzewski and Ms Kuvshinova - who had been working as a consultant for the channel - both died in the attack.

As well as losing a limb, Mr Hall lost most of his hearing and the vision in one eye.

Speaking for the first time since the assault, Mr Hall tweeted: "To sum it up, I've lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other.

"One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown... but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!"

He posted an image of himself sitting in a hospital bed, wearing bandages and an eye patch as he explained the nature of his injuries.

Mr Hall also paid tribute to his former colleagues.

"Its been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all," he said.

"But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn't make it that day. Pierre and I travelled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP."

Mr Hall was rushed to hospital in Ukraine but was later able to leave the country.

Ukraine news website kp.ua reported Mr Zakrzewski and Ms Kuvshinova died "as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops in the north-eastern part of the village of Gorenka".

Their deaths came just days after US filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

The 50-year-old, from Arkansas, was gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, just outside Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay was shot and wounded near Kyiv last month while travelling to the town of Bucha.

Camera operator Richie Mockler took two rounds to his body armour in the incident.

