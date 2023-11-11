Ukraine war: Explosions heard in Kyiv as city 'comes under air attack'

Explosions have been heard in Kyiv as the Ukrainian capital came under an air attack, its mayor has said.

Authorities in Kyiv have urged residents to stay in shelters, in the first reported attack on the city since late September.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram: "Strong explosions were heard on the left bank of the capital.

"According to preliminary information, the anti-aircraft ballistic missile forces worked. The anxiety continues. Stay in shelters!"

There was no immediate information on if there were any casualties, according to Reuters.

Air alerts for Kyiv and a nearby region were announced just minutes before the explosions were heard.

The reported attack comes after Russia said it downed two Ukrainian drones over its territory.

"Anti-aircraft units intercepted lethal drones over the territory of Smolensk and Moscow regions," the Russian defence ministry posted on Telegram.

It said the incidents happened at about 11pm local time on Friday (8pm UK time).

