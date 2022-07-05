Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin spies appointed to run occupied city of Kherson - AP

An official from Russia's powerful FSB security services took over the government of the Moscow-occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine, Kremlin-installed authorities have said.

"Ukraine is forever in the past for the Kherson region. Russia is here forever," the Moscow-installed authorities said on Telegram.

Sergei Yeliseyev, until now the deputy head of government in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, "became head of the government in the Kherson region", said Vladimir Saldo, who heads the Russian occupational administration. His government takes office today, he added.

A graduate of the FSB Academy, 51-year-old Mr Yeliseyev served in the security services in unspecified functions, according to the Kaliningrad region website.

Kherson city, which lies close to Moscow-annexed Crimea, was the first major city to fall to Russian forces since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine in February.

10:44 AM

Conscripts not being sent to Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that conscripts are not being sent to Ukraine to fight in Russia's "special military operation", the Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Though President Vladimir Putin had previously said that draftees would not be deployed to Ukraine, the defence ministry admitted in March that a number of conscripts had seen action in the conflict zone.

Russia conscripts around 400,000 young men annually for one year's compulsory military service, and their treatment is a sensitive political issue.

10:27 AM

Russia aims to sell Ukrainian grain to Middle East

Russian-imposed authorities in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, which is partly under Russian control, have said that an agreement had been reached to sell grain abroad, mainly to the Middle East, Russian state news agency TASS said.

The countries involved are mainly Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia, TASS reported, citing Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of stealing Ukrainian grain. Moscow denies this.

10:09 AM

Russia plans railway link with Donbas

Russia plans to launch a railway link between its southern Rostov region and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, state news agency TASS has reported, citing the Rostov region government.

Russia established full control of Luhansk region on Sunday and is fighting to drive Ukrainian government forces out of Donetsk.

09:54 AM

Russia accuses Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war

Russia has said it is investigating the torture of Russian soldiers held prisoner in Ukraine and recently released as part of a prisoner swap with Kyiv in late June.

The Russian Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that it was "verifying facts of inhuman treatment of Russia soldier prisoners in Ukraine".

Last week Moscow and Kyiv exchanged 144 prisoners of war each - the biggest exchange since the start of Moscow's Ukraine campaign launched on February 24.

The Russian committee said Moscow's soldiers told investigators about "the violence they had suffered".

According to its statement, one of the soldiers said Ukrainian medics treated him without anaesthetic and that he was "beaten, tortured with electricity in captivity".

The soldier allegedly said he was left without food and water for days.

Another injured Russian soldier, who had his left amputated, said he was badly beaten and had his wound irritated by Ukrainian medics, the statement said.

The testimonies of the freed Russian soldiers are examples of "violations of the Geneva Convention on prisoners of war", the Russian committee said.

09:37 AM

Nato launches ratification process for Sweden, Finland

The process to ratify Sweden and Finland as the newest members of Nato has been formally launched, the military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said, marking a historic step brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"This is a good day for Finland and Sweden and a good day for Nato," Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in a joint press statement with the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers.

"With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger and our people will be even safer as we face the biggest security crisis in decades," he added.

09:16 AM

08:51 AM

Fields Medal awarded to four mathematicians, including Ukrainian

Four mathematicians were on Tuesday awarded prestigious Fields medals, including Ukrainian Maryna Viazovska, the International Mathematical Union jury said.

French Hugo Duminil-Copin, US-based June Huh and British James Maynard were also awarded the medals at a Helsinki ceremony, recognising "outstanding mathematical achievement" for mathematicians under 40 and handed out every four years.

Ms Viazovska is only the second woman to win the prize, one of the most prestigious prizes in the field.

08:31 AM

Lysychansk today, in pictures

08:21 AM

Ukraine, allies lay foundations for reconstruction

Allies of Ukraine meeting in Switzerland are due Tuesday to adopt a declaration spelling out the principles and priorities of rebuilding the war-shattered country, estimated to cost at least $750 billion.

Leaders from dozens of countries, international organisations and businesses have been meeting in the southern Swiss city of Lugano under tight security since Monday, discussing the best path forward for reconstruction, even as Russia's war continues to rage in Ukraine.

Speaking on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a long line of government ministers described the massive destruction caused by Russia's February 24 invasion.

"Reconstruction of Ukraine is not a local task of a single nation," Zelensky said via video message.

"It is a common task of the whole democratic world," he said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the recovery "is already estimated at $750 billion".

"The key source of recovery should be the confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs," he said.

"The Russian authorities unleashed this bloody war. They caused this massive destruction, and they should be held accountable for it".

07:56 AM

Sergei Lavrov to visit Vietnam

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will fly to Hanoi today for a two-day visit to Vietnam before heading to a G20 meeting later this week in Indonesia, the Vietnamese government said.

The visit at the invitation of Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son comes as the two nations mark the 10th anniversary of their "comprehensive strategic partnership", the government said in a statement .

Russia is Vietnam's biggest arms supplier and its companies are involved in several major energy projects in the country.

The two nations have close ties dating back to the Soviet era and Vietnam has not so far condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

In April, Vietnam voted against a resolution to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over the war.

07:11 AM

Russia can claim 'substantive progress' in aim of 'liberating' Donbas - MoD

06:19 AM

Reality of the ‘Canadian Ukrainian Volunteer’

He was one of the most dashing foreign volunteers fighting in Ukraine, wowing his thousands of Twitter fans with tales of daring missions into enemy territory.

But the Canadian volunteer’s vivid descriptions of front line action have been exposed as a fabrication by internet sleuths identifying his weapons as nothing more than mock air guns.

The story of “Canadian Ukrainian Volunteer” highlights the information war being fought on social media channels and how online amateur detectives caught a fraud who they said was endangering lives.

Needless to say, all of this gear would go very well with his airsoft replica Mk7 helmet.https://t.co/E01qokH1ML — Kung Flu Panda (@con_punk) July 1, 2022

04:52 AM

Ukraine among topics raised in US-China chat

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a "constructive" virtual dialogue with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday, with both sides agreeing to better coordinate macro policies, according to China's commerce ministry.

In its statement, the Treasury Department said Ms Yellen "frankly" raised issues of concern including the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on the global economy and unfair and non-market Chinese economic practices.

There was no mention of the war in Ukraine in the Chinese statement, but it said Mr Liu and Ms Yellen believed the current global economy was facing "grim" challenges.

The invitation for the video call came from the US Treasury Secretary, according to the ministry.

03:21 AM

'I'm terrified I might be here forever'

Brittney Griner's plea to President Joe Biden:

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," she wrote in a letter, excerpts of which have been shared by her representatives.

"On the 4th of July, our family normally honours the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War veteran. "It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year. "I realise you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other American detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. "I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. "I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home."

03:19 AM

Basketballer pleads for US President's help

American basketball star Brittney Griner has made a direct plea to President Joe Biden to stand up for her in an emotional letter sent to the White House on Monday as she remains detained in Russia on drug charges.

Griner, who was held at a Moscow airport on February 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges, went on trial on Friday and could face up to 10 years in a Russian jail.

The case takes place against a backdrop of high tension between Moscow and Washington over the conflict in Ukraine. American officials say Griner has been detained wrongfully.

Griner, who competes in the US Women's National Basketball Association but has also played regularly in Russia, was formally told at the first hearing that she was charged with intentionally importing narcotics into Russia.

The judge set the next hearing for July 7.

02:55 AM

Social media fines over Kremlin disinformation

Facebook and other social media firms will face multi-billion pound fines if they fail to take down Kremlin disinformation under new laws.

They will be placed under a new legal duty to “proactively” prevent and remove attempts by Russia, other hostile states and their agents to use their sites to mislead the public or interfere in the UK’s political system.

02:49 AM

Today's top stories