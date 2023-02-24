Ukraine war anniversary LIVE: UK holds one minute’s silence to mark a year since Russian invasion

The King has issued a message marking the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine praising the “remarkable courage and resilience” of the nation’s people.

It came as the UK held a minute’s silence at 11am on Friday.

Charles said in his message: “It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation. They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.

“The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the UK and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada.

“Earlier this month I met President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine. It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time.”

Mr Zelensky earlier pledged to push for victory.

“We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!” he said.

Rishi Sunak leads minute’s silence

11:06 , Miriam Burrell

Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Londoners gathered across the capital for a minute’s silence at 11am to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Prime Minister was joined outside No 10 by wife Akshata Murthy, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko and dozens of Ukrainian troops being trained by the UK.

After the national pause, the Ukrainian national anthem was sung.

(REUTERS)

Ukrainian Ambassador arrives at No10

10:59 , Miriam Burrell

Ukrainian Ambassador to UK, Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna Prystaiko, walk outside Number 10 Downing Street ahead of the minute’s silence.

(REUTERS)

UK to observe a minute’s silence at 11am

10:54 , Miriam Burrell

Rishi Sunak will lead the UK in observing a minute’s silence at 11am today to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine.

The prime minister is expected to lead the nation in silence from Downing Street.

Story continues

Individuals and businesses will be encouraged to participate in taking one minute to reflect.

“As a nation we pay tribute to the incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people,” said Mr Sunak.

(REUTERS)

London street to be renamed Kyiv Road

10:44 , Miriam Burrell

A small section of Bayswater Road - running from Palace Court to Ossington Street - will be renamed Kyiv Road.

Leader of Westminster City Council, Adam Hug, said the new road name was “a fitting gesture” to commemorate Ukraine’s inspiring bravery.

He said: “The request for a new place name has come from the Ukrainian community itself. Westminster is home to Ukrainians displaced by the war, and our residents have opened their hearts and their doors to those fleeing Putin’s war machine.

Read more here.

(Ross Lydall/Evening Standard)

Watch: Key moments in a year of war

10:41 , Miriam Burrell

Pictured: Sydney Opera House lights up in support of Ukraine

10:34 , Miriam Burrell

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

UK gives £1.5 billion to humanitarian aid

10:30 , Miriam Burrell

The UK has given £1.5 billion in economic and humanitarian support since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here is a summary of the Government’s support to Ukraine over the past year:

We have stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine from the outset.



We'll continue providing the vital resources Ukraine needs for as long as it takes.



Here’s a quick summary of our support in numbers. pic.twitter.com/vSy8mFqJA4 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 24, 2023

King Charles praises ‘courage and resilience’ of Ukrainians

10:19 , Bill Mcloughlin

King Charles has sent a tribute to the people of Ukraine on the anniversary of the invasion.

In his statement, Charles praised the “courage and resilience” of Ukrainians who have “suffered unimaginably” due to Russia’s invasion.

“It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation. They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.

“The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the UK and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada,” he said.

“Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united.”

Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan attend service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London

09:57 , Bill Mcloughlin

Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan have attended a memorial service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in central London to mark the anniversary of the invasion.

Ahead of the ceremony, Mr Khan said: “ London stands with Ukraine—today and always. At 11am today, City Hall will join a moment’s silence in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

(PA)

(PA)

Zelensky attends ceremony on the anniversary of the invasion

09:41 , Bill Mcloughlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a ceremony in Kyiv to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

In an earlier video address to the nation, Mr Zelensky recalled the terror unleashed a year ago by the Russian assault, triggering Europe's biggest and deadliest war since the Second World War.

He said February 24, 2022, the date of the Russian invasion, was "the longest day of our lives".

"We survived the first day of the full-scale war. We didn't know what tomorrow would bring, but we clearly understood that for each tomorrow, you need to fight. And we fought," he said.

(AP)

(AP)

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends wreath-laying ceremony

09:36 , Bill Mcloughlin

EU Commissioner President Ursula von der Leyen attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the War of Independence Victory Column during Independence Day celebrations in Tallinn, Estonia.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Matter of time before Putin is on trial for war crimes, says US envoy

09:12 , Bill Mcloughlin

Speaking to Sky News, Beth Van Schaack, the US ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice said nations are working together to build a case against the Russian president.

"We need to connect the crimes we're seeing on the ground, that we have very clear digital evidence of, with those in the position of command and control," she said.

"So, go up the chain of command; who ordered these offenses? Who allowed them to be committed?

"Who has failed to prosecute and investigate those deemed most responsible? Who has failed to properly supervise their subordinates?"

UK willing to supply jets to allies

08:51 , Bill Mcloughlin

Britain is prepared to supply fighter jets to eastern European allies to enable them to release their Soviet fighters to Ukraine, Ben Wallace has said.

Mr Wallace told Times Radio: "The other quick way that Ukraine can benefit from fighter jets is for those countries in Europe that have Russian Soviet fighter jets - MiG 29s or Su-24s - if they wish to donate we can use our fighter jets to backfill and provide security for them as a result.

"They are already configured to fight in a Nato way, where of course Ukraine isn't."

Russia adopting a ‘meat-grinder approach’ to invasion

08:36 , Bill Mcloughlin

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia has been forced to adopt a "meat-grinder approach" after its forces have failed to make a breakthrough in Ukraine.

Mr Wallace told Times Radio that the Russian army was suffering "huge losses" on the battlefield for very little gain in territory.

"It will move effectively to a meat-grinder approach where it just keeps sacrificing its own soldiers for the vanity of the Kremlin.

"That's why we see huge losses amongst the Russian army and only gains, where we see gains, in metres not miles."

Theresa May pays tribute to Ukraine

08:18 , Bill Mcloughlin

Former Prime Minister, Theresa May has paid tribute to the people of Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the state.

Today we pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people & remember their fallen.



Britain stands united with Ukraine against Putin’s brutality — not just in defence of a sovereign state, but of democracy itself. pic.twitter.com/bCIrfkISb7 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) February 24, 2023

Mayor announces funding for up to 600 new homes for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees

08:00 , Bill Mcloughlin

Sadiq Khan has announced the funding for 600 new homes in London for Ukrainians and Afghans who have fled conflict and are homeless, at risk of homelessness or living in unsuitable temporary accommodation.

With the bridging accommodation for Ukrainians set to end in the coming months under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the Mayor has been allocated £126m from the Government’s £500million Local Authority Housing Fund to enable boroughs and housing associations to deliver 600 affordable homes.

City Hall, Trafalgar Square, the London Eye and other London landmarks will be lit up to join an international moment of solidarity with Ukrainians in London and abroad to mark the anniversary of the invasion on Friday.

Mr Khan said: “I’m committed to supporting refugees who have come here to rebuild their lives and do everything I can to help them thrive in their local community.

“That’s why I’ve announced a new programme which will see City Hall deliver up to 600 affordable homes for Ukrainians and Afghans fleeing conflict, giving those who have been through such harrowing upheaval the stability they deserve.

“I’m doing all I can to build a better and fairer London for everyone by helping councils house refugees through my existing Right to Buy-back fund, and I’m helping migrants and refugees navigate the complex immigration system by funding advice services to provide new arrivals with key information about their rights.

“However, there are still too many refugees living in unsuitable accommodation. We need the Government to urgently step up and provide the right funding to local authorities, the voluntary sector and immigration advice services so that every refugee in need has the home and support they need.”

UK unveils further Russia sanctions to mark anniversary

07:31 , Josh Salisbury

Britain has issued more sanctions against Russia, including export bans on every item it has used on the battlefield, to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said on Friday the internationally co-ordinated sanctions and trade measures would target aircraft parts, radio equipment and electronic components.

It will also target more Russian executives including those at the nuclear power plant Rosatom and others who work at defence groups and Russian banks.

“Military intelligence has shown that a shortage of components in Russia as a result of sanctions is already likely affecting their ability to produce equipment for export, such as armoured vehicles, attack helicopters and air defence systems," the Foreign Office said.

Ukrainians recall ‘white terror’ as Russia launched bloody invasion a year ago

07:24 , Josh Salisbury

Ukrainians have recalled the horror of the early days of invasion as they fled their homes barefoot to escape Russian bombs.

British-Ukrainian student Valentina Butenko, who was in Kyiv when missiles began raining down on the capital a year ago, said: “The first thing I remembered from February 24 was the sound of a huge bang or an explosion, and I woke up and there was an immediate understanding of what had happened.

"There was this sense of white terror - it has begun and this idea that what had begun could bring an end to so many things that I hold dear, and I think that took a few moments to process, but when something like that happens and your family is there, you go into survival mode.”

Dmytro Krishovsky, a graphic artist who lives close to Kyiv, said when he thinks back to February 24 of last year his arms feel like “frost".

The 34-year-old said: “At four o'clock in the morning, when the first explosions sounded, I woke up and opened Facebook, and saw many of my friends posted 'It had begun'. My wife (Iryna, 30) came back to the room running and started to get the kids ready in pyjamas, barefoot.

“We took the cat, some belongings, the pet snail we bought the day before and ran to the car."

Russia banking on ‘exhausting Ukraine’ after failures, says MoD on anniversary

07:18 , Josh Salisbury

Russia is primarily seeking to degrade Ukraine’s military rather than being focussed on capturing new territory due to its failed military campaign, British defence officials said.

In an assessment released on the anniversary of the invasion, the Ministry of Defence said Russia’s initial attempt to seize the whole country and depose the government on February 24, 2022 had failed.

“By April 2022, Russia realised this had failed, and focused on expanding and formalising its rule over the Donbas and the south. It has made slow and extremely costly progress,” it said.

“In recent weeks, Russia has likely changed its approach again. Its campaign now likely primarily seeks to degrade the Ukrainian military, rather than being focused on seizing substantial new territory.

“The Russian leadership is likely pursuing a long-term operation where they bank that Russia’s advantages in population and resources will eventually exhaust Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s Eurovision winners: We hope for war victory this year

07:11 , Josh Salisbury

The frontman of Ukraine’s Eurovision-winning act Kalush Orchestra, Oleh Psiuk, has said he hopes his country will be able to host the contest next year.

The group were triumphant at last year's competition in Turin, Italy, which would traditionally mean their home country would host the event the following year.

However the UK is hosting the 2023 contest on behalf of the war-torn country after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) concluded it could not safely organise the event amid the Russian invasion.

Speaking to the PA news agency a year on from the outbreak of war, 28-year-old Mr Psiuk said: “We would very much like this year to finally bring such a long-awaited victory to Ukraine ... We hope that we will all celebrate together."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Central London street near Russian embassy named ‘Kyiv Road’ for anniversary

07:06 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the year’s anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Among the many things the UK is doing to mark the sombre anniversary include a section of a central London street near the Russian embassy being renamed Kyiv Road.

The new address covers a small section of Bayswater Road, running from Palace Court to Ossington Street, and is a short distance from the Russian embassy.

Leader of Westminster City Council, Adam Hug, said the new road name was "a fitting gesture" to commemorate Ukraine's inspiring bravery.

He said: “As the centre of an international capital, it seemed to us entirely fitting that part of our city should carry a torch for the unbowed defenders of Ukraine.”