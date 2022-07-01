Ukraine war: 10 dead in Russian missile strike on Odesa apartment block

A man walks past a huge crater made from a Russian rocket in Kharkiv on Thursday - GETTY IMAGES

A Russian missile struck a multi-storey apartment building in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa early on Friday, killing at least 10 people, a local official said.

"The number of dead as a result of a strike on a multi-story apartment building has now risen to 10," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier reports said six people had died in the night-time incident, including three children.

Mr Bratchuk added that the missile appeared to have been fired by aircraft from the Black Sea.

It comes after Russia on Thursday abandoned Ukraine's Snake Island in a strategic defeat for the Kremlin that Kyiv's allies hope could lead to an end of the blockade on grain exports from Odesa.

03:52 AM

Ukraine exporting electricity to EU

Ukraine has started exporting electricity to the European Union, via Romania, Volodymyr Zelensky said, as Russia reduces gas supplies to the bloc.

Several European countries, including Italy and Germany, are highly reliant upon Russian gas for their energy needs but have been forced to look for alternatives as Moscow slashes deliveries.

Speaking on Thursday night, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine had "launched a significant export of electricity to the territory of the EU, via Romania."

He added: "This is only the first stage. We are preparing to increase supply."

03:35 AM

Ecclestone a ‘shocking apologist’ for Putin

Liz Truss has branded Bernie Ecclestone a “shocking apologist” after he said he would “take a bullet” for Vladimir Putin.

The 91-year-old former Formula One boss provoked widespread outrage with an extraordinary defence of the Russian president during a live interview on breakfast television.

Asked on ITV's Good Morning Britain if he still regards Putin as a friend, Mr Ecclestone replied: "I'd still take a bullet for him. I'd rather it didn't hurt, but if it does I'd still take a bullet, because he's a first-class person.

"What he's doing is something that he believed was the right thing he was doing for Russia."

In an interview with Piers Morgan on Thursday night, Mr Ecclestone went further, appearing to refer to the Ukrainian population as “Russians”.

'I'd still take a bullet for him.'



Bernie Ecclestone says Ukrainian President Zelensky should have listened to Putin to avoid war because Putin 'is a sensible person'. pic.twitter.com/jZ1hLnrYTU — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 30, 2022

Read more: ‘Shocking apologist’ Bernie Ecclestone under fire for saying he would ‘take a bullet’ for Vladimir Putin

03:10 AM

Why Snake Island defeat could be a major blow for Putin

Ukraine's victory on Snake Island could be critical to reopening shipping lanes to grain trapped on the docks of Odesa. It could also spell the end of Vladimir Putin's ambitions to invade southern Ukraine, Dominic Nicholls, The Telegraph's Defence and Security Editor, says.

“With Snake Island in Ukrainian hands, the threat to Russia’s Black Sea fleet will go up, the risk of an amphibious assault on Odesa will go down, the chances of the Kremlin smashing Ukraine’s economy is reduced and Putin’s stranglehold over the provision of grain to the world’s poorest regions, and indeed food prices globally, is weakened - as will his economy be when prices settle.”

Read more: Why Ukraine's Snake Island victory could be a major blow for Putin

02:38 AM

Zelensky celebrates retaking Snake Island

Ukraine on Friday celebrated driving Russian forces from the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island.

Russia said on Thursday it had decided to withdraw from Snake Island as a "gesture of goodwill" to show Moscow was not obstructing UN attempts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grains to be shipped from Ukraine.

Ukraine said it had driven Russian forces off the outcrop after an artillery and missile assault, with President Volodymyr Zelensky hailing the victory.

"It does not yet guarantee security. It does not yet ensure that the enemy will not come back," he said in his nightly video address. "But this significantly limits the actions of the occupiers. Step by step, we will push them back from our sea, our land and our sky."

Zelensky speaks via video conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, bottom centre, at a digital festival in Vienna - GETTY IMAGES

01:40 AM

More details on missile strike

An apparent Russian missile strike on an apartment building has killed 10 and injured seven, including three children, officials said.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa military said one missile struck a nine-storey residential building while another missile hit a recreation centre.

"In an apartment building, nine floors of one section are completely destroyed," Mr Bratchuk said, adding that rescuers were at the scene and attending to the wounded.

01:22 AM

Johnson ‘almost as popular in Ukraine as Zelensky’

Boris Johnson’s favourability among Ukrainians is almost as high as Volodymyr Zelensky’s, a poll has revealed, Sam Hall writes.

The Prime Minister was viewed “very” or “somewhat” favourably by nine out of 10 Ukrainians surveyed, in comparison to 93 per cent who thought the same of the Ukrainian president.

Joe Biden was also regarded highly by the Ukrainian public, with 89 per cent sharing a similarly positive view of the US president.

However, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz do not rank well, with just 42 per cent of the 1,012 Ukrainians surveyed stating they had a favourable view of the French and German leaders.

Read more: Boris Johnson is Ukraine’s favourite foreign leader (but don’t tell France and Germany)

01:06 AM

