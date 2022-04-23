Ukraine wants large amount of equipment for its nuclear power plants - IAEA

A destroyed car marked with the letter ''V'' is seen near the New Safe Confinement structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chornobyl

(Reuters) - Ukraine has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for "a comprehensive list of equipment" it needs to operate nuclear power plants during the war with Russia, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Saturday.

This includes radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators, he said in a statement.

"We will coordinate the implementation of the assistance that the IAEA and its member states will provide, including by delivering required equipment directly to Ukraine's nuclear sites," he said.

"The needs are great and I'm very grateful for the considerable support that our Member States have already indicated they will make available."

Ukraine has 15 operational reactors at four plants of which seven are currently connected to the grid, including two at the Zaporizhzhia facility which is currently controlled by Russia.

Grossi said the IAEA was still not receiving remote data transmission from its monitoring systems installed at the defunct Chornobyl plant.

Next week Rossi is due to visit the power station, which Russian forces occupied soon after invading Ukraine but left on March 31. He said he would hand over radiation monitoring equipment as well as personal protective equipment.

