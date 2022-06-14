Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

The Republic of Ireland face a difficult task as they meet Ukraine in the Nations League tonight.

Ukraine suffered World Cup disappointment just over a week ago as they were narrowly beaten by Wales in a play-off final, meaning they will not be featuring in Qatar later this year.

Apart from that result though it’s been incredibly impressive from the Ukrainians who sit top of the Nations League group with two wins from two.

One of those came against Ireland in Dublin so they have every reason to be confident ahead of tonight’s match, which takes place in Poland.

Ireland though will be in high spirits after they swept aside Scotland in their last match and will move level on points with Ukraine should they win.

Where to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland

TV channel: The UEFA Nations League game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2, a subscription to which costs from £9.99 onwards in the UK. Coverage begins at 7pm BST before a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: The Premier Player will offer a live stream service to those who subscribe.