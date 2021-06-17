Is Ukraine vs North Macedonia on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Andriy Shevchenko will have to make big calls at either end of the pitch if he wants his Ukraine side to improve and earn victory as they look to get back in the running for qualification from Group C at Euro 2020.

Georhiy Bushchan was a first-half hero and a second-half villain in the 3-2 defeat to Netherlands, but the realistic alternative is 19-year-old Anatoliy Trubin, who has eclipsed former club and country regular Andriy Pyatov as the No1 at Shakhtar.

Moreover, Ukraine must be more of an attacking threat than they were in that first game when they face North Macedonia, as only a win will really give them a big chance of reaching the last 16.

North Macedonia themselves are also looking for a first win, but remain heavy underdogs in the group.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 2pm BST on Thursday, 17 June in Bucharest.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV, with a live stream available on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Oleksandr Zubkov came off early in Ukraine’s defeat to Netherlands and he’s unlikely to recover in time to feature here. The big question for Andriy Shevchenko will be whether to push forward Oleksandr Zinchenko into the forward line or to start Marlos, after his ineffective showing last time out led to the sub being subbed off. There could also be a change in goal after Georhiy Bushchan’s second-half errors.

Ilija Nestorovski is out injured for North Macedonia. Any changes they make to the line-up from their first clash would be a surprise, as they went with their strongest XI.

Predicted line-ups

UKR - Trubin; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Malinovskiy, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zinchenko

MKD - Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu; Nikolov, Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas, Alioski; Pandev, Trajkovski

Odds

Ukraine - 5/7

Draw - 29/10

North Macedonia - 27/5

Prediction

Ukraine to find a more resolute defensive performance and pick up a potentially priceless victory. 2-1 to Ukraine.

