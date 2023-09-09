Ukraine vs England LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier

England are taking on Ukraine in Poland tonight as qualifying for Euro 2024 continues with a meeting at the Tarczynski Arena between the top two sides in Group C.

Gareth Southgate’s side already have four wins from four games on the board and sit atop Group C, and victory here over second-placed Ukraine would almost guarantee qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. This is England’s only competitive match of the September international break, with a friendly against Scotland to come next week.

Ukraine are having to stage the fixture in the Polish city of Wroclaw due to the ongoing war at home following Russia’s invasion of the country. They are in a tussle with European champions Italy to take the group’s second automatic qualification spot. Ukraine come into the game with six points from three games, while Italy – who take on North Macedonia later tonight – have three points from two fixtures so far.

Follow all the latest from Ukraine vs England below.

Ukraine vs England

England lead Group C with Ukraine and Italy giving chase

Match set to kick off at 5pm BST in Wroclaw, Poland

Ukraine - England

England lineup

15:52 , Chris Wilson

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Maguire, Guehi, Chillwell; Henderson, Rice, Maddison, Bellingham; Kane, Saka

Kane admits it ‘hurt’ watching England peers win titles

15:50 , Chris Wilson

Ahead of his first England game since his high-profile move to Bayern Munich in the summer, Kane has told of how it ‘hurt’ to watch other English teams winning trophies as Tottenham were struggling.

“As a competitor, when the boys are playing the Champions League and I am just sitting at home watching it, I would be lying if I said there wasn’t a part of me that hurt”, said the England captain.

Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in a deal that could be worth around £100m, added that “it does motivate me to go on and try to push myself towards some of those trophies the guys have got”.

Harry Kane admits it ‘hurt’ watching England peers win titles while Tottenham toiled

“I felt like I had to be playing Champions League football and competing for titles each year. Bayern Munich definitely gives me that”.

How Group C is looking ahead of kick-off

15:45 , Chris Wilson

England currently lead Group C ahead of today’s hosts, winning each of their games and scoring 15 goals in the process.

Ukraine have six points from their three games, having beaten North Macedonia and Malta. They will play Italy – who currently sit third on three points – on 12 September in Milan.

England’s next qualifier will be against the Italians too, on 17 October at Wembley.

Southgate expects a partisan atmosphere in Poland

15:40 , Chris Wilson

Here’s Gareth Southgate speaking ahead of today’s match. Can the Three Lions go one step closer to Euro 2024 qualification?

Gareth Southgate expects a passionate and partisan atmosphere when the #ThreeLions play Ukraine in Wrocław later today… pic.twitter.com/G7MGOwWd0n — England (@England) September 9, 2023

Ukraine vs England prediction

15:35 , Chris Wilson

England have dominated Group C during this qualifying campaign and will once again get the better of Ukraine despite missing a few key players. An impressive victory will all but confirm their place at next summer’s Euros.

England 3-0 Ukraine

Predicted England line-up

15:30 , Chris Wilson

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Rashford

What is the England team news?

15:25 , Chris Wilson

England have a few notable absentees during this international break, with John Stones and Luke Shaw two usual starters who miss out through injury.

New Chelsea captain Reece James is also injured, as is former teammate and Manchester United summer signing Mason Mount. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was listed as a midfielder in the squad list, pulled out earlier this week, as did Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

Gareth Southgate will still be expecting a positive result in Poland despite some being missing, with Jude Bellingham and captain Harry Kane having adapted especially well to their moves to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively.

How to watch Ukraine vs England

15:20 , Chris Wilson

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 9 September at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland (6pm local time).

It will be shown live on Channel 4 in the UK, with coverage starting at 4pm. It will also be available to stream on All 4.

15:15 , Chris Wilson

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier which sees England playing Ukraine at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw.

The Ukrainian national team has been playing home games in Poland since Russia’s invasion began in early 2022, and this match is the return fixture of the match at Wembley in March.

England won that game 2-0 thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, and will be hoping for a similar result today knowing that a win will all but guarantee qualification for next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Saturday 9 September 2023 00:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the action from England’s Euro 2024 qualifying match against Ukraine.