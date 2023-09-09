England stutter but earn point after Kyle Walker equalises against Ukraine

Kyle Walker scores his first England goal to equalise against Ukraine - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

By Rob Bagchi

England endured a frustrating night in Wroclaw as their hitherto immaculate record in Group C qualification came to an end after a 1-1 draw with Ukraine. Gareth Southgate’s side will take solace from fighting back after Oleksandr Zinchenko had fired Ukraine into a shock lead, entirely against the run of play, but can take little comfort from their travails in creating clear-cut chances despite enjoying more than 70 per cent of the possession.

Only Jude Bellingham’s acceleration in the opening exchanges seemed to trouble Ukraine’s deep block and far too often England were unable to break the lines between a midfield bank of five and a back four lining up diligently and deep. Jordan Henderson and James Maddison squandered good positions with poor decisions and a heavy touch and it was Henderson who failed to pick up Zinchenko’s run from deep after Heorhiy Sudakov sparked a break with a diagonal pass out to the right wing.

Zinchenko, bursting from deep, was expertly placed to receive Yukhym Konoplia’s cut-back and buried his shot from 10 yards past Jordan Pickford. England looked dazed for a few moments but pulled themselves together to equalise 15 minutes later when Harry Kane revived an old Tottenham combination with a diagonal chip to Kyle Walker. The right-back cushioned the pass on the volley, let it bounce twice and then speared it into the net from five yards, surviving a Var check to celebrate his debut international goal on his 77th appearance with the broadest of smiles.

Although England huffed and puffed in the second half, they were unable to create a decent chance to win the game, hogging the ball without much purpose as Ukraine defended stoutly. The displaced hosts occasionally looked menacing on the break, particularly when using Mykhailo Mudryk’s pace in a one-man raiding party. But Walker, in a man-of-the-match performance, kept with him stride for stride each time and demonstrated his own remarkable speed and recovery skills to secure a point that maintains England’s six-point lead at the top of the group with three matches to come next month.

Story continues

Ukraine 1 England 1: as it happened

07:31 PM BST

Gareth Southgate speaks

It’s a very tough place to come. You could feel the atmosphere of a unique occasion. We controlled the game with over 70 per cent of the ball. We pacified a lot of that atmosphere by controlling the game. What we didn’t do enough was in the final third, passing and control in the territory we had. If that’s the case you have to make sure you don’t lose. Having been behind to come back in terms of qualification it’s very important. When you have that much of the ball you want to create more chances but we didn’t click in our attacking. You’ve got to make sure on those counter-attacks your cover is right and you don’t leave yourself exposed. But we git back after a great piece of [combination] play between Harry and Kyle and a really calm finish. After we controlled the game. If anyone was going to win it was us but we didn’t create enough chances. It was difficult to get between those midfield lines. A little too often our players were coming outside the block. But when you’ve got the quality Harry has, sometimes that can come off. We have to keep working on the training pitch on those attacking patterns. No excuses but the pitch was slow, bobbly and dry when you want to zip those passes.

07:18 PM BST

Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks

It’s an amazing result for us against one of the best teams in the world. In general we did well and although we could always do better it’s always hard against a team as good as England. I tried to be on the spot where I had to be and I was lucky. It was an amazing pass. But it’s my job to be on that spot. Thanks for the support. We felt it was like was playing at home. I really hope that very soon we can play at home.

07:07 PM BST

Kyle Walker speaks

It’s a point away from home first and foremost. It’s always going to be tough coming here, they’re a proud nation. We lacked the cutting edge in front of goal but sometime you have to take a point away from home. The goal is just a relief. To not score after playing so many times has been playing on my mind. It’s a relief. It’s good I can contribute to the team at the other end but my role is in defence and stopping goals. Sometimes you have these nights. We should have created more clearcut opportunities in front of goal but you take a point against a very good Ukraine side. We know we can do better. For everything they’ve gone through, their support is fantastic. I wish the country all the best for the future.

06:57 PM BST

And this is what the draw does to Group C

England still lead by six points - C4 Sport

06:54 PM BST

Full time: Ukraine 1 England 1

England leave the field after complaining that the referee blew for time before allowing them to take the corner.

Ukraine’s fans are revelling in the draw and deserve to do so. England looked rusty and far too easily frustrated even though they dominated possession they lost patience and tried to force it too often.

What’s the missing ingredient to take them to the next level, asks Dion Dublin. Poise, I think.

06:51 PM BST

90+4 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Gallagher chances his arm from 20 yards with a curling shot but it hits the first defender. And that’s that.

06:49 PM BST

90+2 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Rashford crosses from the left, swinging it towards goal with his right. Foden nips in but Mykolenko gets there first and nods it back to Bushcan.

06:48 PM BST

90 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Four minutes of added time go up on the board. We had only one in the first half as Uefa opts not to go down the same mad road as the Premier League and EFL.

06:47 PM BST

89 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Nazaryna ⇢ Mudryk

Walker is a thoroughbred runner.

06:46 PM BST

87 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Ukraine defending deep with a bank of four and one of five and England can’t break through. Ukraine break when they win the ball back but Walker has the measure of Mudryk once more, even after giving him a 10-yard start. Mudryk hits the grass and signals that his left calf is cramping badly. He wants to come off.

06:44 PM BST

85 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Rashford flashes a dipping cross to the back post, Bushcan punches it to the left. Rice crosses it back in to the other post and Maguire and Bushcan close in on the ball, four yards out. The keeper’s dive beats Maguire’s lunge and the centre-half is penalised for crunching into the keeper’s knee. Yellow card.

Gallagher ⇢ Saka.

06:41 PM BST

83 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Konoplia is penalised for what looked like a minor shirt tug on Rashford. England free-kick on the left, about 12 yards from the byline.

06:39 PM BST

81 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

‘You’ll never beat Des Kyle Walker.’ The City right-back keeps pace with the flying Mudryk and strongarms him away when he tries to cut up the byline after a 20m neck-and-neck sprint.

06:36 PM BST

79 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Mudryk takes the free-kick on the left and bends it straight down Pickford’s throat. England try to break but Rice overhits the pass intended to arc into Rashford’s stride as he pounded up the left. Instead it skips past him and out for a goal-kick.

06:35 PM BST

77 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Foden is penalised for an arm on Buyalskiy’s shoulder after the Ukraine midfielder hits the deck like a bag of hammers.

06:33 PM BST

75 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Mykolenko looks a far better player in yellow than he does in blue. Ukraine are enjoying a spell of possession and probing.

Zinchenko departs to a standing ovation.

Buyalskiy ⇢ Zinchenko.

06:29 PM BST

73 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Maguire’s header from the corner is stifled by tight marking, killing his momentum as he leapt to head it into Bushcan’s arms.

06:29 PM BST

71 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Ukraine corner after Zinchenko beats Rashford down the touchline and Chilwell has to turn Tsyhankov’s cross behind. Rashford gets away with a foul on Mudryk outside the box as the Chelsea winger lined up a shot. England break but Ukraine sprint back in numbers to smother it out for an England corner. Should have been a free-kick to Ukraine feom 19 yards.

06:25 PM BST

69 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Saka lets a crossfield pass from Rice slide under his boot and out for a Ukraine throw. Exasperation stations.

06:24 PM BST

67 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Tyshankov makes ground down the right but his cross hits Dovbyk on the back.

06:23 PM BST

65 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

A pair of substitutions apiece.

Rashford ⇢ Bellingham

Foden ⇢ Maddison

Sydorchuk ⇢ Sudakov

Dovbyk ⇢ Yaremchuk.

06:22 PM BST

64 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

The replays shows Kryvstov putting his hand out to break his fall as he slid in to block and the ball then getting caught under his arm.

06:20 PM BST

63 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

England shout for a penalty after Saka combines with Maddison on the right of the box and the Arsenal man, after twisting past two, thumps his shot into Kryvstov. The referee and the VAR say no.

06:18 PM BST

61 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Saka cuts across the 18-yard line, space opening up for him as Henderson makes a crafty dummy run. When he reaches the edge of the D he wraps his instep around a venomous shot that Bushcan, at full stretch, tips on to the bar.

06:16 PM BST

59 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Southgate sends his outfield subs into the corner to warm up. The quality on that bench, Southgate’s ‘finishers’, should make the difference if given enough time to have an impact.

06:15 PM BST

57 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Zinchenko works himself a little pocket on the inside-right after a one-two with Sudakov and then sets up the Shakhtar attacking midfielder for a left-foot shot which he slices hideously wide.

06:13 PM BST

55 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

England corner on the left after Bushcan flaps at a cross. Bushcan and Mudryk combine to see off Maddison’s viciously dipping corner. Too many red shirts went to the front post, leaving maguire to sldie in and try to hook it back and across.

06:10 PM BST

53 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

England work a routine, passing to Walker who curls a diagonal towards the left of the area. Maguire, caught in two minds about whether to square it or head for goal, ends up doing neither, guiding it wide

06:08 PM BST

51 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Kane shields the ball solidly and buys a foul off Kryvstov 30 yards out.

06:07 PM BST

50 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Maguire reads the ball over the top for Mudryk expertly to slide in and spear the ball out for a Ukraine throw. Henderson rather loses his composure when given another opportunity to deliver into the box.

06:05 PM BST

48 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Rice dribbles forward and feeds Walker who works it back across to the left but stays out there on the right in the knowledge that it is coming back, which it does. Walker rolls it infield to Henderson who stands up a cross towards the penalty spot for Bellingham who aims for the bottom corner but heads it tamely down Bushcan’s throat.

06:03 PM BST

46 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Kryvstov replaces Matviyenko (that Sautrday Superstore Matt Bianco phone call is never far from one’s mind when he plays) at centre-back.

05:50 PM BST

Half-time: Ukraine 1 England 1

England were very good for the first 25 minutes in terms of possession but their movement was hesitant and predictable. Ukraine then stunned them on the counter and they looked a bit dazed for the next 15 minutes until Kane picked out Walker and the two former Lilywhites combined to grab England a deserved equaliser. It has not been a very convincing performance so far but in Bellingham they have a gamechanging talent.

Kyle Walker breaks his duck - Eddie Keogh/The FA via Getty Image

05:46 PM BST

44 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Good sweeper-keepering from Pickford to snuff out Mudryk shredding the offside trap from deep when a ball is knocked over the top.

05:41 PM BST

GOAL!!

Ukraine 1 England 1 (Walker) A debut goal for the right-back in his 77th appearance. After a VAR check the goal stands. Kane had dropped deep again and confounded me (and Tuchel) with his vision and pass, a clipped diagonal chip to pick out the marauding right-back who traps it on the volley, lets it bounce twice and then pumps it with his laces from about 3m out past Bushcan. Walker beams ... as well he might.

05:39 PM BST

37 min: Ukraine 1 England 0

Kane wins a header in midfield and nods it straight to Bellingham. He looks up and plays the right weight of pass into Maddison who was making a diagonal run in from the left between the centre-backs. He needed a touch to set up a shot but was too heavy with it and the ball spins away. Needed velvet feet there but they momentarily turned to concrete.

05:36 PM BST

35 min: Ukraine 1 England 0

Yellow card for Maddison who scissors Zabarnyi’s right leg after the Bournemouth defender diddled Kane with a dip of the shoulder to take the ball upfield.

05:34 PM BST

33 min: Ukraine 1 England 0

Saka seems to be better now and has regained his stride. England throw high on the right and they work it all the way back to Pickford. Ukraine are flooding defence and midfield but England are too static.

05:33 PM BST

30 min: Ukraine 1 England 0

Thomas Tuchel wouldn’t approve of Kane’s positioning. In the immortal words of Brian Clough [to John O’Hare?] “Gerrin the box. That’s what I pay you for.”

05:31 PM BST

28 min: Ukraine 1 England 0

Henderson has a couple of half-chances within 30 seconds, mistakenly trying to pass it off to Maddsion when he could have shot from 18 yards and then blazing over at the second bite of the cherry.

05:26 PM BST

GOAL!

Ukraine 1 England 0 (Zinchenko) It begins again with Sudakov driving diagonally through the centre circle to the right. He spots Tyshankov and pushes a pass up to him. The winger runs down the inside-right channel, drawing Guehi to him and then slips it outside to Konoplia on the overlap. The full-back takes it to the byline and cuts it back towards the penalty spot. Yaremchuk telescopes out a leg but can’t reach it but no matter as yellow shirts flood the box and Zinchenko meets it prefectly to calmly steer it past Pickford.

05:26 PM BST

25 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Couple of bright moments from Ukraine when Sudakov picks clever passes. England smother the attacks but he is cleverly brining Tsyhankov and Mudryk more into it now.

05:24 PM BST

23 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Stepanenko comes through Maddison with a lunge that looked worse as England’s No11 changed direction.

Sad to report, Arsenal fans. Saka is limping heavily.

05:23 PM BST

21 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Mykolenko gets forward for the first time. Saka tracks him closely and forces him back on to his right to cross. Consequently, hitting it with his swinger, the centre lacks pace but Maguire almost makes a Horlicks of it, swiping and slicing it back towards goal. Pickford clears up.

05:20 PM BST

19 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Guehi takes the ball forward 30m then slips it to Chilwell who doubles back and lays it off to Bellingham. The Real Madrid man looks up and sweeps a cross towards the penalty spot with his right but Zabarnyi beats Kane to it and glances it back to the keeper.

05:18 PM BST

17 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Too much congestion at the moment in the final third and Kane drifting too deep and wide. Bellingham’s acceleration looks like the best way of breaking the block so far.

05:17 PM BST

15 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Yaremchuk finally gets a touch but he can’t control Mykolenko’s hopeful pass.

05:16 PM BST

13 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Smart one-two between Bellingham and Henderson and Bellingham, he of the two touches, just gets squeezed out in the box moments after Saka stepped in off the right to line up a left-foot shot from the edge of the D. Stepanenko threw himself in its line to block with his thigh while doing the flying splits. He either does yoga or may well have to do a quick count up in his jockstrap.

05:13 PM BST

11 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Crunching tackle from Stepanenko on Maddison puts Ukraine on to the counter for the first time but England see out the danger through Chilwell’s diligent tracking.

05:11 PM BST

9 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Excellent from Maddison to hold off Konoplia and then open his body to clip a diagonal pass to the right and the byline for Saka. Henderson shows for support and gets the pass, knocking it on to Walker who makes the wrong decision and Ukraine escape.

Some traditions remain - Eddie Keogh/The FA via Getty Images

05:07 PM BST

7 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Mykolenko brings down Saka with a knee into the side of his thigh, classic dead leg move, after Saka controls the ball sweetly on the touchline, taped it up and was about to spin the Everton full-back.

05:05 PM BST

5 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Bellingham again showcases his talent, shimmying between Konoplia and Zinchenko down the left and prodding a ball into the box that almost reaches Kane. Ukraine batter it away.

05:04 PM BST

3 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Nearly two minutes pass as England hog the ball and work it from side to side either side of halfway. Ukraine are very compact with five strung across midfield. Eventually Bellingham lengthens his stride to break the lines down the inside left and laces a pass into the box for Saka who has tacked in from the right but the Arsenal match can’t catch it before it crosses the whitewash.

05:02 PM BST

1 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

England kick off and roll it back to Maguire who is playing on the right of the centre-half partnership. Chilwell is pushed very high up the left as England spread out in a back three and draw Ukrainian boos for a spell of possession and probing. No Ukraine touch yet.

05:00 PM BST

National anthems have been sung

Pennants have been exchanged and the referee asks the keepers if they are ready after the obligatory huddle.

04:56 PM BST

Out come the teams

England in all red, Ukraine in yellow and blue, natch.

04:53 PM BST

Southgate on Maddison and Henderson

[Maddison] He is a slightly different profile of player and allows us to get an extra body into midfield. He has started the season exceptionally well, they all trained well in the week but he was outstanding and made us look differently to where we were at the beginning of the week.

He will drift, he is clearly a player who wants to be inside and you don’t want to restrict him too much in terms of his movement. Defensively he has to be structured but we want that fluidity in the team going forward.

[Henderson] He has looked no different to how he has always looked with us. His experience and leadership in a tough away venue is important to us. He understands the landscape [of the criticism for his move to Saudi Arabia] but is totally focused on England doing well.

04:50 PM BST

Lot of criticism not just for Maguire and Henderson

But for also playing Maddison on the left. That’s where he started in the home game against Ukraine and he played very well there, very fluid in his movement.

04:38 PM BST

Andriy Shevchenko on a far bigger issue

"This is more than a football game" 🗣️



Shevchenko thanks England for real friendship and continued support during the war in Ukraine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/lzz6cuKyhp — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 9, 2023

04:22 PM BST

Tonight's commentary team

Is the Bowermeister and Mr Homes Under the Hammer himself – no, not Martin Roberts, AKA ‘the house hedgehog’, t’other one:

04:18 PM BST

Today's match is at Stadion Wroclaw

Home ground of Slask Wroclaw, the team for whom, trivia fans, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson currently plies his trade. It seemed, during 2015-16, that he was going to go all the way.

04:09 PM BST

England's other goal machine

Bukayo Saka has scored four goals in the qualifying campaign so far - Eddie Keogh/The FA via Getty Images

04:02 PM BST

And now for those of you watching in black and white …

Ukraine Bushchan; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Tsyhankov, Sudakov. Mudryk; Yaremchuk.

Substitutes Trubin, Lunin, Mykhaylichenko, Kryvtsov, Sydorchuk, Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Buyalskiy, Vanat, Popov, Nazaryna, Karavaev.

England Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Maddison.

Substitutes Johnstone, Ramsdale, Trippier, Colwill, Tomori, Phillips, Dunk, Eze, Rashford, Foden, Gallagher, Wilson.

Referee Georgi Kabakov (Bulgaria)

03:58 PM BST

Mudryk starts on the left

🇺🇦🗒️ OUR XI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYprgxuRQj — Ukrainian Association of Football (@uafukraine) September 9, 2023

03:56 PM BST

Guehi starts for England

Maguire and Henderson are beneficiaries of Southgate’s loyalty but I can’t quibble with much else. Because Stones is unavailable I suppose he was always going to play Maguire rather than two international novices. Would have liked Foden instead of Henderson:

03:33 PM BST

Win, win, win!

03:30 PM BST

Having a punt?

England can stretch their 100 per cent record in Euro 2024 Qualifying with another win over Ukraine. Get behind the three lions using these best betting offers and free bets.

03:29 PM BST

Mission: Accomplishment

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Group C Euro 2024 qualifying match between Ukraine and England which takes place in Wroclaw, Poland because of the nefarious machinations of Vladimir Putin. A quick recap: since Uefa bloated the finals tournament to 24 teams for 2016, you either have to be tiny, abnormally, historically inadequate or as incompetently managed as the Republic of Ireland not to qualify. Two teams go through from each of the 10 groups to join the host Germany followed by three more through the Nations League/play-offs route.

England, who have played four of their eight games, have a hundred per cent record having beaten the holders Italy 2-1 in Naples, Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley, Malta 4-0 at Ta’ Qali and North Macedonia 7-0 at Old Trafford. Harry Kane has scored five of England’s 15 goals and Bukayo Saka four and both will surely start today as Gareth Southgate picks his strongest XI because, as he has made abundantly clear to his squad, the days of promise are over and only achievement is acceptable now. Their mission is to win the Euros next summer in Berlin and if they don’t he will walk away before the North American World Cup, his rebuilding project having restored England’s credibility without the crowning glory of a continental or global title their talent demands.

Ukraine have played one game fewer and their form in their two victories, 3-2 over North Macedonia when they recovered from 2-0 down and a dismal 1-0 win against Malta in which they needed a penalty to see the rock-dwellers off, suggests the war has understandably taken a toll. They are still producing gifted individuals in abundance but in recent years have seemed less than the sum of their parts. Sergiy Rebrov is the latest technical virtuoso from their second golden generation to be given the manager’s job after a trophy-laden career as a head coach in his homeland and Hungary and he is blending the old guard – Andriy Yarmolenko et al – with those hugely impressive Shakhtar-raised tyros Mykola Matviyenko, Heorhiy Sudakov and Chelsea’s speedboat Mykhailo Mudryk.

England have lost only once to Ukraine in nine previous meetings, back in 2009 having already qualified for the South Africa World Cup under Fabio Capello. Rob Green was sent off, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard teamed up in traditionally discordant style in midfield and Carlton Cole really should have equalised at the death. England should find it a much smoother ride tonight.