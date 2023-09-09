Ukraine vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 qualifier match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Ukraine vs England LIVE!

England continue their campaign to qualify for Euro 2024 against Ukraine in Poland today. Due to the ongoing invasion in Russia, the game will be played in the city of Wroclaw where there will still be a huge swell of support for the ‘home’ team.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have amassed a perfect record in qualification thus far, smashing 15 goals in their four wins. Another three points in what looks like the most difficult game left in the group would all-but seal their ticket to Germany next summer, a tournament England are one of the favourites to win.

The first international break of the season always throws up heated debate regarding selection and it will be fascinating to see whether England start with Harry Maguire and the newly Saudi-based Jordan Henderson. Follow Ukraine vs England LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring reporter Dan Kilpatrick’s expert analysis from the ground!

England vs Ukraine | 09/09/2023

Kick-off: 5pm BST | Stadion Wroclaw

How to watch: Channel 4

Ukraine team news

England team news

Evening Standard score prediction

14:29 , Marc Mayo

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Rashford

Early England team news

14:24 , Marc Mayo

Southgate has left Raheem Sterling and James Ward-Prowse out of his England squad but Al-Ettifaq veteran Jordan Henderson is in, if unlikely to start despite getting 90 minutes in a 3-1 win against Damac on the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish have dropped out due to injury concerns while Bukayo Saka and Levi Colwill should be bit despite missed training early in the week.

Luke Shaw, John Stones, Reece James and Mason Mount are the other injury absentees.

Where to watch Ukraine vs England

14:18 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 4pm for a 5pm BST kick-off.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the Channel 4 website and app.

Ukraine vs England LIVE!

14:11 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Ukraine vs England!

The Three Lions’ march to Germany continues with a trip to Poland for what is realistically their most difficult game remaining in Group C, having won four from four so far.

The city of Wroclaw plays host to today’s game with kick-off coming at 5pm BST.

We have Dan Kilpatrick out at Stadion Wroclaw to provide expert analysis with Marc Mayo on the blog’s play-by-play calls, so join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction!